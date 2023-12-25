Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 Top-Tier performance Lenovo’s upcoming beast is speculated to have Intel Core Ultra processors for snappy performance, and 64GB RAM for no compromise on heavy-duty work. With 120Hz refresh rate, it will be a great choice for gamers and active streamers. Pros Latest Intel core ultra processors 120Hz refresh rate Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Cons High end machine missing out on a 4K variant Lower battery capacity

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) 4K display Priced starting at around $1,650, the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) is a strong contender for those who need a powerful yet stylish laptop that can handle a range of tasks from everyday use to more demanding applications. The 4K resolution is a specifically standout point for this particular laptop. Pros 13th Gen Intel does not compromise on performance Lower price Amazing audio quality Cons Still a lower refresh rate No pen storage $1485 at Lenovo



Today's laptops are not just about getting the job done; they're about doing it with style and power. With the advent of stunning 4K resolution screens and the recent announcement of Intel's Core Ultra processors, the landscape of laptops is evolving rapidly. These advancements bring a new level of clarity, efficiency, and speed to our computing experience.

I took my time researching Lenovo’s upcoming ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 and decided to give it a shot against the recent innovation by Lenovo, the Yoga 9i Gen 8. See how each of these laptops stands out, considering their performance metrics, display quality, design features, battery life, and other essential elements.

Price and availability

You might be disappointed to hear this, but availability isn't really easy as of now for either of the two laptops. Announced on December 14, 2023, the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 is set to launch in March 2024. The starting price is $2,639, but keep in mind that Lenovo often offers discounts, so the price might drop later.

You can expect multiple variants of this laptop. The top model will feature up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for storage and up to 64GB LPDDR5x RAM. This high-end configuration is going to be suitable for power users who need ample fast storage and memory for intensive tasks like video editing, 3D modeling, or running complex simulations.

The Yoga 9i (2023 model) has been available since April 10, 2023, in three variants. The top variant comes with 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD with 4K display at a price of $1,650. The mid-range variant comes with the same RAM and storage but priced low at $1,349 because it offers 2.8K resolution compared to 4K in the top variant. Lastly, there’s a 512GB/16GB configuration available as well with the 2.8K OLED display that costs $1,049 after discount (reg $1,399). It comes in colors like Storm Grey and Oatmeal.

It’s really more of a blind buy when compared with the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 as far as price is concerned. However, my recent check on Lenovo’s official website showed that the top variant of Lenovo Yoga 9i is not available to be ordered online and only store pickup is available. Maybe it's because of Christmas, but I’ve noticed it previously too. Better to check the website from time to time. You can only order the 16GB/1TB with 2.8K OLED variant that comes at a discounted price tag of $1,349 (reg $1,799).



Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) CPU Intel Core Ultra processors 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P GPU Up to Intel Arc graphics (integrated) Intel Iris Xe graphics (integrated) Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Up to 1TB SSD Battery 57Whr battery 75Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits, touch, DisplayHDR 500 True Black 14-inch, 16:10, up to 4K OLED (3840 x 2400) Camera Up to 8MP MIPI Computer Vision camera with privacy shutter Full HD 1080p + IR camera Speakers Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos 2 x 3W woofers (on the side), 2 x 2W tweeters (on hinge) Colors Black Storm Grey, Oatmeal Memory Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Up to 16GB LPDDR5-5200 Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A HDMI 2.1 3.5mm combo headphone jack 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB Type-C, 1 x USB Type-A, 3.5mm headphone jack Dimensions 12.31x8.57x0.61 inches (312.8x217.65x15.49mm) 12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches (318 x 230 x 15.25 mm) Weight Starting at 2.92 pounds (1.32kg) Starting at 3.09 pounds (1.4 kg) Price Starting at $2,639 Starting at $1,399

Performance

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 and the Lenovo Yoga 9i are both remarkable laptops when it comes to performance, but based on what we can speculate, the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 will supersede the Yoga 9i.

As for Yoga 9i, we know that it comes with an impressive 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1360P Processor. The processor maxes performance cores at 5.00 GHz while the efficiency cores are maxed at 3.70 GHz. In our detailed review of the Lenovo Yoga 9i, we discovered that the 13th-gen improvements are significant, with noticeable improvement in speed as well as prolonged battery life.

Lenovo Yoga 9i

In addition to that, the Yoga 9i is touted as an excellent machine for photo editing, thanks to its robust CPU power. However, the unchanged graphics capabilities might limit its appeal to users needing advanced graphics performance.

On the other hand, the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 is going to be somewhat better, mainly because it will be using Intel’s new Core Ultra Processors. Of course, we’ll get to the actual details later, but from what we know at the recent reveal of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, the P-Cores and E-Cores of the Intel Core Ultra processors showed phenomenal performance.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 Image credit: Lenovo

Besides, we can also notice a significant leap in the graphics department with integrated Intel Arc graphics. This upgrade promises double the performance compared to older models. For users interested in gaming or graphics-intensive tasks, this is a big plus. On top of that, this GPU has a built-in Neural Processing Unit, which would give extended support for local AI-related tasks.

With the entire discussion, it is quite evident that the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 is going to be a marvel of tech, but to what extent? The answer will be revealed to all of us by March 2024.

Display

When comparing the display specs of the Lenovo Yoga 9i and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9, we find distinct features that cater to different user needs. The Yoga 9i is top-notch, especially with the inclusion of the 4K display variant. In terms of display, Lenovo Yoga 9i comes in two variations - the base model with a 2.8K (2880x1800) OLED display and the top variant with a 4K (3840x2400) OLED screen.

Lenovo Yoga 9i

The 4K variant, in particular, offers extremely high resolution suitable for gaming and streaming. As for the ThinkPad X1, it falls a bit short in this department as it is speculated to come at a 2.8K display only.

However, an interesting point to note is that, despite the higher resolution, the top variant of the Yoga 9i has a 60Hz refresh rate. The base variant offers a choice between 60Hz and 90Hz. While 60Hz is standard and sufficient for most tasks, it could have been better, especially because Lenovo has offered a 4K display.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 Render credit: Lenovo

Plus, the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 takes a clear lead here with a superior 120Hz refresh rate. In a nutshell, if you're in a dilemma while choosing a laptop with a 2.8K display, the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 clearly emerges as the top choice.

One more interesting aspect I noted is that both devices are claimed to have peak brightness of 400 nits. However, in XDA’s test of Lenovo Yoga 9i, we found that the peak brightness maxes at 373.1 nits. So, is that going to be the case for ThinkPad X1 as well, or not? Time will tell.

Design

The Yoga 9i is a real stunner — Lenovo has focused extensively on the design element, and I'm glad to call it one of the most beautiful laptops I’ve seen.

The Yoga 9i is one standout device on the market, with an exceptionally beautiful design and a HOT visual appeal. It is made of aluminum, which makes it strong and gives it a high-quality feel. The inclusion of 2 x 3W woofers and 2 x 2W tweeters, uniquely positioned on the sides and the hinge, indicates a focus on sound quality.

The edges are polished, which adds even more to the overall aesthetic. If you are looking for a sleek option, this is just perfect. You can choose from two colors, including Storm Grey and Oatmeal, both of which look stylish.

Lenovo Yoga 9i

From what we currently know about the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1, it adheres to the traditional ThinkPad aesthetic, coming in a classic black finish. Like the name says, you’ll be able to convert it into a tablet as well. One more addition is the new Communications Bar along the top, which has the webcam as well as a microphone. I’m not really sure of the precise esthetics as of now, since Lenovo hasn't made any official announcements. But hopefully, it would be more of an impression rather than a disappointment.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 Render credit: Lenovo

As for the ports, the ThinkPad X1 comes with 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm combo headphone jack, which is more extensive than the Yoga 9i. The Yoga 9i has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-C, a USB Type-A, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The inclusion of HDMI 2.1 in the ThinkPad X1 is particularly noteworthy for users who need to connect to external displays.

As for the dimensions and weight, the ThinkPad X1 again steers clear with a compact profile. It measures (312.8x217.65x15.49mm) and is marginally lighter (starting at 2.92 pounds), while the Yoga 9i comes at (318x230x15.2mm) and weighs 3.09 pounds. If portability is a MAJOR concern, the ThinkPad X1 would be ideal.

Battery

The battery comparison of both systems is quite intriguing. The Yoga 9i comes with a 75Whr battery, which is quite large. This is important because its high-resolution displays, especially the 4K variant, use more power. A 4K screen has four times as many pixels as a Full HD screen, so it needs more energy to keep all those pixels lit and looking good.

Lenovo Yoga 9i

And the best part? This battery would last even longer for the OLED variant of the Yoga 9i. The ThinkPad X1 has a 57Whr battery, which is smaller compared to the Yoga 9i. However, this doesn't automatically mean it will have a shorter battery life, since it has a slightly lower resolution too.

But, beyond that surface-level tech knowledge, here are a few more things to evaluate. The ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 is expected to have Intel's Core Ultra processors and advanced GPU (like Intel Arc graphics). These components are power-hungry, especially when used for demanding tasks like gaming or heavy graphic work. But on the other hand, the latest E-cores in the Intel Core Ultra processors might help in cutting some slack.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 Image credit: Lenovo

From another angle, we can also notice that the ThinkPad will come with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is for-sure going to drink up the juice. So, the 57Whr battery is really more of a riddle at this point.

As for the adapter, the Lenovo Yoga 9i supports 100W USB-C Slim AC charging, and that’s fair given the 75Whr battery. The fast charging support ensures your laptop gets back to work in no time. For the ThinkPad X1, the adapter specs are not yet revealed, although I think it’s going to be the same 65W USB-C.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 is worth the wait but…

From what we have discussed above, you might be thinking it is better to wait for a much more advanced system compared to the one currently offered in the market. However, there are a few aspects to consider. First-off, the Yoga 9i is a pretty sophisticated and fine choice for a laptop. You do not necessarily have to prolong your purchase since you’re getting everything including a 4K resolution, sleek design, top-notch performance, better battery, and most importantly, a lower price tag.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 Editor's pick Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 is a powerhouse, featuring fast Intel processors and a vibrant 120Hz display. Its sleek design and extensive ports, including Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI 2.1, cater to power users. With up to 2TB storage and 64GB of RAM, it's perfect for demanding tasks like gaming and video editing. Coming soon

In that context, if we take a look at historical patterns, Lenovo always launches laptops at a significantly higher price tag, and gives away a discount on them after a few months (Just like there is on the Lenovo Yoga 9i right now). That being said, here’s the timeline: It's December 2023 as of now and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 is speculated to come in March 2024. For at least 5 months after launch, Lenovo won’t be giving any discounts on their new flagship.

This brings us to the question: Do you have that much time (or the budget)? Personally speaking, I would not wait that long for a laptop. Even if I’m crazy about it, the best I’d do is get an alternative to have no interruptions in my work and then sell it out once my favorite machine is on the market. It is advised to purchase the top variant of Lenovo Yoga 9i for now. If it works well for you, it's all good, and if you plan to change later, you can always resell it. Win-Win, right?

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) Runner-up Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 impresses with its stunning 4K display, elegant aluminum design, and premium sound quality. Available in different versions, it offers a versatile and stylish option for everyday use, with a focus on visual and audio excellence. $1485 at Lenovo

But, to sum down on the features, the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 is going to be one amazing piece of tech that we will witness. The Yoga 9i does stand a tough competition against it, especially with the 4K resolution. But, more on it as further details follow. We’ll be updating this comparison as soon as more details are unveiled. Stay posted!