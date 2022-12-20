CES starts very early next year, but Lenovo is getting ahead of the game by revealing its next generation of products right now. The company has announced a refresh of many of its most popular business products, including the flagship ThinkPad X1 laptops, along with ThinkVision monitors and some more commercial accessories.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga, and X1 Nano

Starting right away with the headliners, the new ThinkPad X1 laptops all come with similar improvements, and most of it is stuff you probably expect. Evidently, the new laptops will have the latest Intel Core processors, which have yet to be fully announced. Just like before, they come with up to a 2TB SSD and 64GB of RAM, except for the ThinkPad X1 Nano, which maxes out at 16GB of RAM.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

Specs-wise, there's nothing too surprising here, which is typical for ThinkPads. Just like before, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 comes with a 14-inch display with up to a 2.8K OLED panel with DisplayHDR 500 True Black. Meanwhile, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 is a convertible and it also has a 14-inch display, this one with up to a 4K OLED panel with touch support. Finally, the ThinkPad X1 Nano has a 13-inch IPS panel with up to 2K resolution and optional touch support.

Not much has changed in terms of appearance, but a big focus of this new lineup is sustainability, and Lenovo says it's now using 90% recycled magnesium in the palm rest of both the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Nano. The ThinkPad X1 Nano also uses 90% recycled magnesium for its bottom cover, but since the ThinkPad X1 Carbon uses aluminum, it has 55% recycled aluminum instead. Additionally, the retail packaging uses 100% bamboo and sugarcane packaging, and the brown box packaging uses no plastic and has 90% recycled or FSC-certified materials. Lenovo is also touting energy-saving features like Zero Touch Lock, Smart Charge, and OLED settings for models that have OLED panels.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3

Another one of the big improvements this year is the new Lenovo View app, focused on upgrades to the webcam. Lenovo View can enable Privacy Guard and Privacy Alerts to prevent potential onlookers from spying on your work, and there are new features like auto framing, background removal, or a virtual presenter mode so you look that much better during video calls and meetings. On that note, Lenovo has also improved the AI algorithm for the video enhancer, which should improve the quality of the webcam in different lighting conditions, including in darker environments, even though the camera hardware is essentially the same. The Lenovo View app can also deliver posture warnings and eye wellness alerts to remind you to get some rest or sit in a better position.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8

All three of these laptops will be available in April 2023. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 will start at $1,729, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 will start at $1,859, and the X1 Nano Gen 3 will start at $1,649.

Lenovo ThinkVision VoIP monitors

There are also a few new monitors in Lenovo's lineup, particularly from the ThinkVision family. First, there's a new line of ThinkVision VoIP monitors, including the ThinkVision T27hv-30, ThinkVision T24mv-30, and ThinkVision T24v-30. The first is a Quad HD model, while the other two come in Full HD resolution. These monitors come with new and improved 5MP webcams, complete with an IR camera for Windows Hello facial recognition support, plus they have dual built-in microphones and dual 5W speakers for a solid audio experience right out of the box. The two higher-end models — The ThinkVision T27hv-30 and T24mv-30 — also include a Microsoft Teams button, which can be used to immediately launch Microsoft's communication app so users can start their meetings more quickly.

Other features of these monitors include a "traffic light" that turns red when users are on a call, a sitting reminder to encourage users to get up and walk about, a screen distance warning for when the user is too close, as well as sensors that the screen uses for automatic brightness adjustments and more. The monitors also include a smartphone stand to prop your phone up and a headphone stand on the side. It's worth noting that some of these features are exclusive to the two higher-end models, which have a USB-C port as the default connection for upstream data. The cheaper model uses USB Type-B, and it doesn't include all of this.

The ThinkVision VoIP T27hv-30 will cost $519, while the T24mv-30 will cost $399, and the T24v-30 will retail for $259. All three will be available in May.

Lenovo ThinkVision Mini LED monitors

Next up are a pair of mini-LED monitors, the Lenovo ThinkVision P27pz-30 and ThinkVision P32pz-30. Both of these panels have mini-LED backlighting, and they're certified for DisplayHDR 1000 thanks to a maximum brightness of 1200 nits, plus support for both HDR10 and HLG standards. They support both Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 color standards, making them ideal for creative professionals, and the integrated ThinkColor software makes it easier to manage color settings for the screen.

The monitors also offer USB4/Thunderbolt connectivity with 40GGbps of bandwidth and daisy chaining support. The monitors can deliver up to 140W of power to a laptop, plus 15W to charge a phone, and they include multiple other ports such as HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, Ethernet, and four USB Type-A ports. Focusing on sustainability, the monitors also including 90% PCC aluminum in the stand, 95% PCC plastic in the rear cover, and 85% PCC plastic in the bezel and stand.

The Lenovo ThinkVision P32pz-30 will be available in August 2023, and it's expected to cost $1,599. The smaller ThinkVision P27pz-30 doesn't have a starting price in the US yet, but it will launch in Europe in August and cost €1,699.

Premium ThinkVision monitors

In addition to these, there are two other professional-grade displays available. First, the ThinkVision P32p-30, which is a 31.5-inch IPS 4K monitor. It supports dual color standards so it can be used in different situations, and it supports the ThinkVision VoIP Modular Stack, so you can pair it with compatible webcams and soundbars for a more complete experience. The monitor has one RJ45 Ethernet port plus two Thunderbolt 4 ports for easy connectivity.

If you prefer ultra-wide monitors, the ThinkVision P49w-30 may be for you. This is a 49-inch monitor with an extremely wide 32:9 aspect ratio, equivalent to two Quad HD 16:9 displays next to each other. It uses IPS Black technology to deliver contrast up to 2,000:1 and it has a total of 13 ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports with 100W of power delivery and daisy-chaining support, plus a standard USB-C port with 15W charging for your phone.

The monitor includes an eKVM so you can quickly switch between two PCs on the same screen and use all the same accessories, plus it has a split-screen feature so you can view two sources at once. Finally, it has two 5W speakers.

The ThinkVision P32p-30 will be available in April from $999, and the ultra-wide ThinkVision P49pz-30 will be available in June for $1,699.

Lenovo L-series monitors

Finally, there are two more monitors that don't feature the ThinkVision branding. The Lenovo L27i-40 and L24m-40 are two sleek-looking monitors more geared toward mainstream users. The 27-inch Lenovo L27i comes with an IPS panel capable of covering 99% of sRGB, and it also has built-in 5W speakers for an integrated audio experience. The base also includes a smartphone stand and a space for small accessories like a pen or paper clips so you can always have them handy.

The smaller Lenovo L24m-40 is a Full HD 23.8-inch IPS panel, and it also covers 99% of sRGB, in addition to 3W speakers. It supports power delivery up to 75W and it doubles as a USB hub thanks to the USB-C single-cable connectivity. It actually has a few more features, like height, swivel, and pivot adjustments, though it doesn't have the storage space in the base for smaller objects.

These will be the last ones to launch, planned for Q3 2023, and the L27i-40 will cost $199, while the L24m-40 will retail for $219.

Lenovo Go Desk Station and Lenovo Go 4K Pro Webcam

Finally, the Lenovo Go Desk Station with Webcam is a fairly unique accessory Lenovo is launching in 2023. This device combines a standing 4K webcam certified for Microsoft Teams with an adjustable desk light (with three color temperature settings) on a rotatable arm, plus a USB hub and a Qi wireless charging plate for your phone. The USB hub includes a USB-C port with 65W of power delivery, and another with 15W for a phone, plus two USB Type-A ports and HDMI 2.0 for video output. The Qi wireless charger also supports 15W charging. The camera can be attached to the rotating arm in different positions, so you can have the setup that works best for you.

If you don't want all this, the webcam is also sold by itself as the Lenovo Go 4K Pro Webcam. It supports 4K video at 30 FPS, it has an adjustable field of view and supports features like autofocus, auto framing, and HDR. It has a physical privacy shutter, too.

The Lenovo Go Desk Station with Webcam will be available in March and it will cost $329. The webcam by itself will be available around the same time for $149.99.

Lenovo also announced the new Professional Wireless Rechargeable Combo Keyboard and Mouse bundle, which will launch in January for $99.99.