There were only 5,000 Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 30th Anniversary Edition made, and we got our hands on one.

Five years ago, I reviewed the ThinkPad 25, a 25th-anniversary laptop that was based on the design of the ThinkPad T470. It featured a chassis that was based on the ThinkPad T470 with a new keyboard, but few other changes. This year's anniversary model — the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 30th Anniversary Edition (it's a mouthful to say) — is actually based on the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon, and the changes are somehow even more subtle.

There's no classic keyboard like there was last time. With this one, you get the premium X1 Carbon keyboard you're used to. It also comes with the old RGB logo, 30th-anniversary branding, and a number on the hinge, since there were only 5,000 of these made.

If you're a ThinkPad fan, this is definitely the product for you. It takes the best there is and puts a classic twist on it, and it's pretty cool.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 30th Anniversary pricing and availability

This laptop currently only has a listing on Lenovo.com, which probably won't change since Lenovo is only making 5,000 units. It's priced at $2,376.33, but keep in mind that Lenovo.com prices do fluctuate. Right now, it's shown as being available soon.

There's only one configuration. It packs an Intel Core i7-1270P, 32GB LPDDR5, a 1TB PCIe 4 SSD, and a 14-inch 3840 x 2400 display. And it comes with a bunch of other goodies since it's a special edition.

Design changes for the ThinkPad 30th anniversary

The 30th Anniversary Edition is basically the same laptop as the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 with some different styling.

It comes with a classic logo, different colored TrackPoints, and more

I've already reviewed the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, so I know how good it is. As I said, this differs from the 25th anniversary ThinkPad because not much has changed. This is quite literally a ThinkPad X1 Carbon with some different aesthetic choices.

That's fine, though, because the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best laptops on the market. Not only is it great, but it's also consistent. Lenovo takes great care in the changes that it makes, and that makes it a trusted brand. In fact, I'd say that ThinkPad is the most trusted brand in business laptops, which says a lot about its 30-year longevity.

Here's the list of everything different in the 30th Anniversary Edition:

Classic red, green, and blue ThinkPad logo

30th Anniversary Edition branding

Red, green, and blue TrackPoint caps

30th Anniversary packaging, along with an insert that shows the history of the brand

Individual numbering on the hinge

Indeed, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 30th Anniversary Edition is a pretty sweet deal for nostalgic ThinkPad fans.

Aside from the 30th Anniversary Edition branding that sits below the keyboard, you also get the classic RGB ThinkPad logo, stylized with the more modern X1. The ThinkPad logo has undergone several iterations since the days of the RGB logo. For a while, the whole thing was that grayish silver you see with "Think." The more modern one is actually all black, although that's exclusive to the premium X1 and P1 families.

Another really cool thing is that, just like the ThinkPad 25, it comes with several replaceable TrackPoints. You can choose between red, green, and blue. And that's it! That's the extent of the changes in the 30th Anniversary Edition. However, you will be getting a great laptop regardless.

Everything else about the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 30th Anniversary Edition

There's a 14-inch 4K display

It has four USB ports

It's an all-around great laptop

As we've previously stated, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the world's most trusted laptops. Like all ThinkPads, it passes over a dozen MIL-STD-810G durability tests and is made of carbon fiber, so it weighs less than two and a half pounds. And like ThinkPads are renowned for, it has one of the best keyboards around.

As far as ports, there are four USB ports in total. Two of them are Thunderbolt 4, and the other two are USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A. There's also an HDMI port and a headphone jack.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 30th Anniversary Edition only comes in one configuration. It has a 3840 x 2400 display, 32GB LPDDR5, a 1TB PCIe 4 SSD, and an Intel Core i7-1270P. In other words, it's pretty specced out.

The product is a little expensive for the specs it offers, but frankly, if you don't want to pay that much, you can just get a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10. They're the same product, and the regular edition costs over $1,000 less.

Who should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 30th Anniversary Edition

You should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 30th Anniversary Edition if:

You want to celebrate the ThinkPad brand and its 30th anniversary

You should NOT buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 30th Anniversary Edition if:

You don't want to celebrate the ThinkPad brand and its 30th anniversary

Whether you buy this product really comes down to whether or not you have nostalgia for the ThinkPad brand. There are only 5,000 of these, and that fan base is definitely there. If you don't care about this special edition product, you should just look into the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, which is still an extraordinary business laptop.