Best accessories for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
Lenovo recently launched the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, the latest iteration of its longest-standing (and most popular) ThinkPad series. Upgraded with 12th-generation Intel processors, new display options, and a better webcam, this is likely to be one of the very best business laptops of 2022. But no matter how good a laptop is, it can’t do everything – not by itself, anyway. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best accessories you can buy for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10.
We’ll go over all kinds of accessories, from monitors to docks, external GPUs, and more. Granted, most people won’t need all of these, but if you do have an interest in any of these categories, we have something for you. With that out of the way, let’s get right into the list.
Navigate this article:
- Monitors
- Docks and adapters
- Mice & keyboards
- Headphones and earbuds
- Webcams
- External GPU enclosures
- Cases
- External storage
- Chargers
- Miscellaneous
Monitors for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon
With all the configuration options Lenovo offers for the display on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, it’s hard to complain about it. The only real problem is that you only have one screen, and if you’re a multi-tasker, it’s great to have a dual-monitor setup. External monitors are potentially the most essential accessories to increase your productivity, and we’ve rounded up a few options for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon.
-
If you want a great 4K monitor, the Dell UltraSharp 27 is one of your best options right now. It's one of the first monitors with IPS Black technology, with a 2000:1 contrast ratio, plus it covers 98% of DCI-P3 and supports HDR 400.
-
This ASUS ProArt monitor offers a fantastic balance of price and features. It's a 32-inch Quad HD panel with 95% covergae of DCI-P3 and Delta E < 2. Plus, it supports DisplayHDR 600 and it has a 165Hz refresh rate, making it extremely versatile.
-
Ultra-wide monitors are very popular for their multi-tasking capabilities, and this is a great choice. With a 21:9 aspect ratio and WQHD resolution, this is a fantastic monitor for productivity. It covers 99% of sRGB and it connects via USB Type-C with 60W of power delivery.
-
Not everyone needs the latest and greatest, and while it's not exactly new, this HP monitor is a fantastic choice on a budget. It's a 24-inch IPS panel with Full HD resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate. In addition to a great screen, it even comes with built-in speakers, which is rare to see at this price. It supports HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA inputs, too.
-
We wouldn't necessarily recommend this one to most users, but if you want an OLED monitor, this is one of the best options out there right now. This 27-ich panel has 4K resolution and covers 99% of Adobe RGB and DCI-P3, plus it supports HDR 400 True Black. It has built-in speakers and supports USB-C connections with 90W power delivery.
-
What if you want your dual-monitor setup to go with you on the road? Lenovo's ThinkVision M14t is a 14-inch portable monitor with Full HD resolution and touch support that makes it easier to keep your flow of productivity wherever you go. It connects via USB Type-C to deliver both display and power.
If you want more options, check out our round-up of the best monitors overall.
Docks and adapters for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon
Being a business laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon has a solid setup of ports overall, but it’s still perfectly reasonable to need some extra. Whether you want to connect more displays or other peripherals, docks are great. A Thunderbolt dock can allow you to connect all your peripherals to your laptop using a single port, and you can connect them all at once. They can be pricy, but they’re fantastic accessories, and we’ve rounded up a few options for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10.
-
Lenovo's own dock is the ideal pairing for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. In addition to a wide selection of ports - including five USB-A, two HDMI, two DisplayPort, and Ethernet connections - it enables features like wake-on-LAN and a mirrored power button exclusively for Lenovo laptops.
-
The Belkin Connect Pro gives you plenty of ports, such as four USB Type-A ports, two HDMI outputs, Ethernet, USB Type-C, and Thunderbolt daisy-chaining, plus an SD card reader built-in. It can also charge your laptop at up to 90W, and it all comes in a modern and sleek package.
-
This Plugable dock is one of the most versatile ones out there, as it has a ton of ports. Six USB Type-A ports, two HDMI and two DisplayPort connections (two simultaneous outputs in total), Gigabit Ethernet, and SD card readers are all here, and it can even charge your laptop at up to 96W.
-
The Anker 777 is another premium Thunderbolt dock, this one featuring a cool all-metal design that looks and feels durable. It has a lot of ports including four USB Type-A, Thunderbolt daisy-chaining, USB-C, Ethernet, and two HDMI outputs, as well as an SD card reader. It can charge your laptop at 90W.
-
Don't need the bulk or the capabilities of a thunderbolt dock? This standard USB-C dock may do the trick. It gives you two USB Type-A ports, HDMI VGA, Ethernet, and another USB Type-C port. It can also deiver 45W of power to your laptop - it's not a fast charger, but it can keep the laptop running.
-
Want more ports on the go without taking up too much space? This Mokin hub gives you three USB Type-A ports, SD and microSD card readers, plus an HDMI port, all in an absolutely tiny chassis. It's perfect for taking on a trip if you need more ports. However, it can't charge your laptop in any way.
Mice and keyboards
As good as laptops can be, there are some trade-offs you have to make when you buy a device that’s portable and easy to carry anywhere. And while most of us are used to laptop keyboards and touchpads, if you’re working at a desk, it’s still better to have a proper keyboard and mouse. These are very important accessories, especially if you’re planning to connect more displays to your ThinkPad X1 Carbon. Having a separate keyboard and mouse means you can close the laptop and focus on the big screen, for example. Here are some options we recommend.
-
The Logitech MX Keys is a popular desktop keyboard for its comfortable design and typing experience. The keys have a concave cap that makes them more natural to press despite their low profile, while also making it easier to hit the right key when you need it.
-
If you're working at your computer all day, an ergonomic keyboard can be an important addition to your setup. The warped design makes it easier to reach every key and the wrist rest provides better support to ensure you don't strain your wrists.
-
If you value the feel of a mechanical switch over a membrane board, this keyboard is for you. With a full-size layout, the Das Keyboard 4 uses Cherry MX Brown switches, plus it features media controls including a volume knob.
-
If you want to grab the keyboard and mouse in one go, this bundle may be for you. It includes both of them, and as a bonus, they follow the iconic ThinkPad design. The keyboard has a full-size and slim design, while the mouse has an ambidextrous design.
-
There isn't much that hasn't already been said about the MX Master 3, but this is truly one of the best mice on the market. With a MagSpeed scroll wheel, a high-resolution sensor that even works on glass, and a premium ergonomic design, there isn't much more you could ask for.
-
Don't need anything too fancy? The Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse has a very sleek and clean design that comes in eight different colors. It uses a metal scroll wheel for precise scrolling and a BlueTrack sensor that works on almost any surface. Plus, it's affordable.
Headphones and earbuds
Using the speakers on your laptop isn’t always an ideal solution. Whether you have people around you at home or you’re working in public, it’s generally a good idea to have some way to keep your sound to yourself. That’s where headphones and earbuds come into play. These are great accessories to have, and whether you’re interested in small earbuds or over-head headphones, we have a few recommendations for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon.
-
Samsung's Galaxy earbuds may be most popular with smartphone users, but they're one of the best choices for PC, too. In addition to features like ANC and two-way speakers, these are one of the few pairs of earbuds with a Windows app so you can change settings without using your phone.
-
Another great option to use with your PC are the Surface Earbuds, which can also be easily customized with the Surface app. The large surface of the earbuds enables tap and swipe touch controls, not only for music, but for things like PowerPoint presentations. They're optimized for Microsoft 365.
-
The LG Tone Free FP9 have the features you'd expect like ANC and high-quality sound, but they also have unique features. UVnano technology sanitizes the earbuds when they're in the case, plus you can use them even with devices that don't support Bluetooth using the Plug & Wireless feature.
-
Bose has quite the reputation when it comes to audio products, and the QuietComfort 700 are some of its best headphones yet. With 11 levels on noise cancellation, touch controls, and a slim design, these are great for anyone. Plus, you can get a USB dongle to make them work more reliably with your PC.
-
Sony is another extremely popular brand in the audio space, and you can't go wrong with the WH-1000XM4. They have features like ANC with Dual Noise Sensor technology, a conversation mode, wearing detection, and more. They also come in three premium-looking styles.
-
If you want something a little more reasonably priced, the Soundcore Life Q35 is another great headset for a much lower price. It supports active noise cancellation and the high-quality LDAC codec, plus they have 40 hours of battery life. They also come in a sleek design and three colors to choose from.
Webcams for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon
With the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, Lenovo gives you the option to equip a 1080p webcam, and it even goes as far as offering a model with Computer Vision if you want something more advanced. However, if you found that upgrade to be too expensive or you just didn’t think you’d need it, you might end up wanting to buy an external webcam. We’ve already rounded up the best webcams overall in the past, but here are some recommendations:
-
As far as webcams go, you can't ask for much better than the Dell UltraSharp 4K. In addition to a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor that's optimized for low-light scenarios, this webcam includes features like auto framing, auto focus, and lighting correction. Plus, it has Windows Hello support built-in.
-
If you don't need something that high-end, the Microsoft Modern Webcam is a great alternative with Full HD resolution. It still has features like HDR and facial retouch so you always look your best, and there's a built-in privacy shutter in case you're worried about being spied on.
-
Do you regret not getting Windows Hello support with your laptop? This Lenovo webcam can fix that, and for a fairly low price at that. In addition to facial recognition, it has a 1080p webcam and a flexible deesign so you can make sure you're in the frame.
External GPU enclosures
As you might expect from most business laptops, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon doesn’t pack a very powerful GPU. Truth be told, most of the target audience doesn’t need a discrete GPU, and the integrated Iris Xe graphics will do just fine. But if you want the extra power – whether it’s for gaming on the side or because you have some demanding creative workloads – external GPUs are a great solution. These are some of the most expensive accessories you can get for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, but they can greatly expand its capabilities.
-
The Mantiz Saturn Pro II eGPU enclosure is a sleek-looking box geared toward professional users. It can fit most modern GPUs and provide up to 550W of power to them, plus 100W to your laptop. It also includes five USB Type-A ports, an SD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, and a slot for SATA drives.
-
The Cooler Master EG200 doesn't have the best specs out there, but it has a 550W PSU and it can deliver 60W of power to your laptop. It has three USB ports and a slot for a SATA drive, plus it can double as a laptop stand so you can have a cleaner setup.
-
The Razer Core X is one of the more popular external GPU enclosures, and it features a 650W PSU, and it can fit up to three-slot wide cards, plus it can deliver up to 100W of power to your laptop. It comes in two colors, and there's a version with Razer Chroma RGB if you want to spruce up your setup.
If you want to check out other options, we have more recommendations on our list of the best external GPU enclosures.
Cases for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon
An expensive laptop like the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is something you’ll want to protect, and cases are the perfect accessories to do just that. Wrapping your laptop in a nice case can make it easier to carry, keep it safe, and it can even be a fashion piece.
-
Lenovo's official laptop sleeve is modern and sleek. It gives you basic protection from scuffs and bumps, it has a compartment for accessories, and it has a handle for easier transportation.
-
This Inateck sleeve is also a great option. It comes in a sleek black color and it offers multiple layers of protection, plus a soft interior to keep your laptop safe. The exterior is spill-resistant, too.
-
The Tomtoc 360 bag is a clean-looking case you can take anywhere, but it offers more protection than you may think. The corners are reinforced and there's a lot of cushioning on the inside.
External storage
You can configure the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon with up to 2TB of SSD storage, and frankly, that should be enough for most people. But upgrading to those higher storage tiers can be expensive, so not everyone will do it. Plus, even though 2TB is a lot, it’s certainly possible to use it up. If you need some extra space for your files, external SSDs or HDDs are very important accessories for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. Here are the best options we’re recommending right now:
-
Thunderbolt-based SSDs are still a bit of a rarity, but the ones that exist are fantastic. This one from Sabrent comes in capacities up to 8TB (there's a 16TB model that's physically bigger) and it offers speeds up to 2,700MB/s, making it one of the fastest on this list.
-
If you have a bad track record with losing cables, this Plugable Thunderbolt SSD might be good for you. The cable is built-in so you can't lose it, and the SSD itself comes in up to 2TB of capacity. It also offers speeds up to 2,400MB/s, so it's still incredibly fast.
-
Are those Thunderbolt SSDs a little too expensive for you? The Samsung T7 is a more standard SSD that comes in up to 2TB sizes and three colors to choose from. It supports speeds up to 1,050MB/s so it's far from slow, and it supports password protection.
-
If you need your SSD to be able to take a beating, this may be for you. In addition to supporting Thunderbolt speeds (up to 2,800MB/S), it can survive drops up to 3 meters and 1000 lbs of crushing force. It comes in up to 2TB of capacity, though it can get fairly pricy.
-
SSDs are certainly fast, but if you want large SSD storage, you have to shell out quite a bit of money. With an HDD like this one, you can get massive amounts of storage for a low price, making it ideal for storing all the files you don't need to access that frequently.
-
Most external SSDs are fairly portable, but they're still not ideal to put in your pocket. If you want something you can truly take anywhere, this flash drive is it. It connects via USB Type-C or Type-A so it works with PCs, tablets, and phones, plus it comes in capacities up to 1TB.
Chargers
Our hope is that most users won’t need to buy a new charger for their laptop anytime soon, but accidents happen. Whether your misplaced the charger that comes with the laptop or it simply stopped working, you’re going to need a replacement, and we’ve rounded up a few options.
-
The miracles of gallium nitride (GaN) allow this official Lenovo charger to be super compact but still deliver 65W of power. This is all you need to power the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, and it's super sleek, too.
-
Need even more power? This Nekteck charger also uses GaN technology, but it can deliver 100W of power. It'll charge your laptop even faster, and you can even use it for more power-hungry laptops in the future.
-
If you want one charger to power all your devices, this Hyphen-X charger may be the solution for you. It has two USB-C and two USB-A ports so you can charge your laptop, phone, and more at the same time.
Miscellaneous
At this point, we’ve probably covered most kinds of accessories you might want for your ThinkPad X1. However, there are a couple more things we want to mention. These don’t really fit in a specific category, so we’ll leave them below in case you find them interesting.
-
Sometimes, a table just isn't the right height to write comfortably on your laptop. This adjustable stand has a solid dual-hinge structure that allows you to raise your laptop to the height you want, making it more comfortable.
-
The Razer Anzu are unique glasses that come with two pairs of lenses to use at your computer or while you're out and about, plus they have built-in speakers that let you listen to music while still hearing what's going on around you and without bothering others.
-
Keeping your laptop clean is an all-too-familiar struggle for many, but this screen cleaner may help you. The package includes the cleaning liquid and a microfiber cloth so you have everything you need, and it should last you a long time.
And that’s about it for accessories for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon. As we’ve already said, it’s unlikely that anyone will need or want everything on this list, but the options are there for the people that do need them. These are all useful products in one way or another, and they might fill a particular need that you have.
If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 using the link below. Only a couple of configurations are available at writing time, but more should be rolling out soon. Otherwise, you can check out the best ThinkPads you can buy right now.
-
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 comes with 12th-gen Intel Core processors, new OLED displays, and a Full HD webcam.