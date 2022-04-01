Best accessories for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10

Lenovo recently launched the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, the latest iteration of its longest-standing (and most popular) ThinkPad series. Upgraded with 12th-generation Intel processors, new display options, and a better webcam, this is likely to be one of the very best business laptops of 2022. But no matter how good a laptop is, it can’t do everything – not by itself, anyway. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best accessories you can buy for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10.

We’ll go over all kinds of accessories, from monitors to docks, external GPUs, and more. Granted, most people won’t need all of these, but if you do have an interest in any of these categories, we have something for you. With that out of the way, let’s get right into the list.

Monitors for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

With all the configuration options Lenovo offers for the display on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, it’s hard to complain about it. The only real problem is that you only have one screen, and if you’re a multi-tasker, it’s great to have a dual-monitor setup. External monitors are potentially the most essential accessories to increase your productivity, and we’ve rounded up a few options for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

Docks and adapters for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Being a business laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon has a solid setup of ports overall, but it’s still perfectly reasonable to need some extra. Whether you want to connect more displays or other peripherals, docks are great. A Thunderbolt dock can allow you to connect all your peripherals to your laptop using a single port, and you can connect them all at once. They can be pricy, but they’re fantastic accessories, and we’ve rounded up a few options for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10.

Mice and keyboards

As good as laptops can be, there are some trade-offs you have to make when you buy a device that’s portable and easy to carry anywhere. And while most of us are used to laptop keyboards and touchpads, if you’re working at a desk, it’s still better to have a proper keyboard and mouse. These are very important accessories, especially if you’re planning to connect more displays to your ThinkPad X1 Carbon. Having a separate keyboard and mouse means you can close the laptop and focus on the big screen, for example. Here are some options we recommend.

Headphones and earbuds

Using the speakers on your laptop isn’t always an ideal solution. Whether you have people around you at home or you’re working in public, it’s generally a good idea to have some way to keep your sound to yourself. That’s where headphones and earbuds come into play. These are great accessories to have, and whether you’re interested in small earbuds or over-head headphones, we have a few recommendations for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

Webcams for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon

With the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, Lenovo gives you the option to equip a 1080p webcam, and it even goes as far as offering a model with Computer Vision if you want something more advanced. However, if you found that upgrade to be too expensive or you just didn’t think you’d need it, you might end up wanting to buy an external webcam. We’ve already rounded up the best webcams overall in the past, but here are some recommendations:

Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam Best of the best As far as webcams go, you can't ask for much better than the Dell UltraSharp 4K. In addition to a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor that's optimized for low-light scenarios, this webcam includes features like auto framing, auto focus, and lighting correction. Plus, it has Windows Hello support built-in. See at Amazon Microsoft Modern Webcam Great Full HD webcam If you don't need something that high-end, the Microsoft Modern Webcam is a great alternative with Full HD resolution. It still has features like HDR and facial retouch so you always look your best, and there's a built-in privacy shutter in case you're worried about being spied on. See at Amazon Lenovo Performance FHD Webcam Cheap Windows Hello Do you regret not getting Windows Hello support with your laptop? This Lenovo webcam can fix that, and for a fairly low price at that. In addition to facial recognition, it has a 1080p webcam and a flexible deesign so you can make sure you're in the frame. See at Lenovo

External GPU enclosures

As you might expect from most business laptops, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon doesn’t pack a very powerful GPU. Truth be told, most of the target audience doesn’t need a discrete GPU, and the integrated Iris Xe graphics will do just fine. But if you want the extra power – whether it’s for gaming on the side or because you have some demanding creative workloads – external GPUs are a great solution. These are some of the most expensive accessories you can get for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, but they can greatly expand its capabilities.

Mantiz MZ-03 Saturn Pro II Sleek and powerful The Mantiz Saturn Pro II eGPU enclosure is a sleek-looking box geared toward professional users. It can fit most modern GPUs and provide up to 550W of power to them, plus 100W to your laptop. It also includes five USB Type-A ports, an SD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, and a slot for SATA drives. See at Amazon Cooler Master MasterCase EG200 Store your laptop The Cooler Master EG200 doesn't have the best specs out there, but it has a 550W PSU and it can deliver 60W of power to your laptop. It has three USB ports and a slot for a SATA drive, plus it can double as a laptop stand so you can have a cleaner setup. See at Amazon Razer Core X For gamers The Razer Core X is one of the more popular external GPU enclosures, and it features a 650W PSU, and it can fit up to three-slot wide cards, plus it can deliver up to 100W of power to your laptop. It comes in two colors, and there's a version with Razer Chroma RGB if you want to spruce up your setup. See at Amazon

Cases for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

An expensive laptop like the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is something you’ll want to protect, and cases are the perfect accessories to do just that. Wrapping your laptop in a nice case can make it easier to carry, keep it safe, and it can even be a fashion piece.

External storage

You can configure the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon with up to 2TB of SSD storage, and frankly, that should be enough for most people. But upgrading to those higher storage tiers can be expensive, so not everyone will do it. Plus, even though 2TB is a lot, it’s certainly possible to use it up. If you need some extra space for your files, external SSDs or HDDs are very important accessories for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. Here are the best options we’re recommending right now:

Chargers

Our hope is that most users won’t need to buy a new charger for their laptop anytime soon, but accidents happen. Whether your misplaced the charger that comes with the laptop or it simply stopped working, you’re going to need a replacement, and we’ve rounded up a few options.

Miscellaneous

At this point, we’ve probably covered most kinds of accessories you might want for your ThinkPad X1. However, there are a couple more things we want to mention. These don’t really fit in a specific category, so we’ll leave them below in case you find them interesting.

And that’s about it for accessories for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon. As we’ve already said, it’s unlikely that anyone will need or want everything on this list, but the options are there for the people that do need them. These are all useful products in one way or another, and they might fill a particular need that you have.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 using the link below. Only a couple of configurations are available at writing time, but more should be rolling out soon. Otherwise, you can check out the best ThinkPads you can buy right now.