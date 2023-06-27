Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 $1825 $3320 Save $1495 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 builds on its predecessor with newer and more powerful 13th-gen Intel processors. It keeps the iconic ThinkPad design and features you know and love, too. $1825 at Lenovo

Lenovo has quite a lineup when it comes to laptops, but even with its wide assortment, it still manages to take four top spots in our best laptops roundup, giving users a wide variety of options when it comes to choosing a really great laptop. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon has an iconic design, powerful processor, and is now priced well below its MSRP — coming in at over $1,400 off. If you've been searching for that perfect premium business ultrabook, with ample power to bang out reports, surf the web, and more — this is going to be the one for you.

What's great about the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)?

This is a laptop that's been refined over 11 generations, which means that you can expect the very best when it comes to designs and features. As far as what's powering this beast, you'll get a 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1365U vPro processor, 16GB LPDDR5-5200MHz memory, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD. The LED IPS touchscreen display comes in at 14 inches with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and there's also a 1080p camera with a built-in privacy shutter.

When it comes to connectivity, the laptop supports Wi-Fi 6Em Bluetooth and has two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack. While this all might sound like standard fare, what makes this laptop truly special is the experience that you get when using it. From its fantastic keyboard, excellent speakers, and powerful processor, this is a laptop that can get you through a day without having to worry about bringing a charger with you everywhere.

With that said, the laptop does cost quite a bit, but luckily, Lenovo is having impressive sales on its laptops, with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon being discounted by over $1,400. Of course, if these specifications aren't quite to your liking, you can always customize some of the internals, which might fit better with your needs. Just make sure that you do make any changes, make sure that the promo code "THINKBFSNEAK1" applies to the purchase.