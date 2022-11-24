Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 $1348 $3369 Save $2021 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10) is arguably the best business laptop you can buy today. It's packed with outstanding features that boost security and productivity, it's powerful thanks to Intel's 12th Gen P-series chips, and the keyboard is one of the best around. Lenovo has dropped the price by 60% during Black Friday, bringing this model down to just $1,348. Be sure to use code BFTHINKPADDEAL17 at checkout to get the full discount. $1,348 at Lenovo

Lenovo has been carefully refining its ThinkPad X1 Carbon over the last ten generations, and we've now arrived at what we consider the best business laptop you can buy from any manufacturer. It's absolutely packed with security features and comes with the usual ThinkPad durability, giving you some peace of mind while you're working in the field or getting some work done on the train.

The biggest hurdle for most people when it comes to Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 lineup is the price. These laptops don't come cheap, which is why we always recommend waiting for one of Lenovo's frequent sales. And perhaps none is more impressive than the Black Friday event, where Lenovo has knocked off 60% of the regular price. That brings the total down from $3,369 to just $1,348. Be sure to use code BFTHINKPADDEAL17 at checkout to get the full discount. You'll pay what amounts to the introductory price on a lot of lesser laptops, but rest assured Lenovo isn't offering up some stripped down version. This is the real deal with modern CPUs, tons of storage, and a great display.

Why this might be the laptop deal for you

Lenovo's ThinkPads are all geared toward the business sector, and its X1 lineup specifically is made for those who want only the best. In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10) review, Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods called it "the pinnacle of business productivity" and noted its long history of reliability and build quality. You get a full array of ports, including dual Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, and HDMI, there's a fingerprint reader for extra biometric security, and the 1080p camera has a built-in shutter for added privacy. ThinkPad keyboards have long been the golden standard, and that's no different here. Everything is geared toward making your work life as easy as possible.

This specific model on deep discount has inside a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1250P vPro processor (CPU) with a clock speed up to 4.40GHz, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5-5200MHz RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) that can be upgraded after purchase. The display, sized at 14 inches, has a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution with 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB color, anti-glare finish, and about 400 nits of brightness.

Those of you who need to upgrade their work PC — or who just want a gorgeous new Evo-certified Ultrabook — should consider nabbing this laptop while the sale price stands. Lenovo often offers big discounts, but it's hard to believe the X1 Carbon will get any more affordable. If it's not quite what you're looking for, our roundup of the best Black Friday computer and laptops deals has many options to check out.