What configurations does the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 come in?

Lenovo launched a new refreshed model of its flagship ThinkPad notebook, the X1 Carbon earlier this year at CES. The new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 comes with Intel’s new 12th gen Core processors with vPro, an OLED display option, and an upgraded webcam, among other things. It’s shaping up to be one of the best business notebooks out there on the market in 2022. One of the best things about the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 notebook is that it’s available in a bunch of different configurations to choose from.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 configurations

Just like a lot of other business notebooks, Lenovo’s new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 has a wide range of configuration options. The best thing about these configurations is that they’re independent of one another. For instance, you can easily configure a ThinkPad X1 Carbon notebook with a relatively mid-range processor and super-sharp WQUXGA display. Alternatively, you can also pair is a high-end processor with a relatively cheap panel. Let’s check out different specifications to see all the possible options:

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Operating system

According to Lenovo, the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 notebooks can be purchased with both Windows and Linux operating systems. That being said, Lenovo has only listed the variants that are running Windows operating out of the box. Here’s a quick look at the available Windows version along with the corresponding price:

Operating Systems Added Cost Windows 11 Home 64 – Windows 11 Pro 64 + $60 Windows 10 Pro 64 + $60

Processor

Moving on to the processor options, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 notebook comes with a total of five processor options to choose from. All of these are a part of Intel’s new 12th gen Alder Lake P-series lineup. The base configuration of the notebook is powered by the Core i5-1240P which comes with 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR5 memory. In fact, this is the only variant that supports 8GB of memory as anything above will force you to pick at least 16GB RAM, thereby increasing the total cost of the unit.

The top-of-the-line variant, i.e. the one powered by the Intel Core i7-1280P requires at least 32GB of memory. Notably, not all the processor options come with the vPro branding, which means they’ll have limited enterprise and security features. Here’s a quick look at the different processor options along with the configuration restrictions (if any) and the associated price:

CPU Configuration restrictions Added cost Core i5-1240P: E-Core Max 3.30 GHz, P-Core Max 4.40 GHz with Turbo Boost, 12 Cores, 16 Threads, 12 MB Cache Only 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5 memory is available – Core i5-1250P: E-Core Max 3.30 GHz, P-Core Max 4.40 GHz with Turbo Boost, 12 Cores, 16 Threads, 12 MB Cache Limited to just 16GB LPDDR5 memory + $179 Core i7-1260P: E-Core Max 3.40 GHz, P-Core Max 4.70 GHz with Turbo Boost, 12 Cores, 16 Threads, 18 MB Cache Limited to just 16GB LPDDR5 memory + $209 Core i7-1270P: E-Core Max 3.50 GHz, P-Core Max 4.80 GHz with Turbo Boost, 12 Cores, 16 Threads, 18 MB Cache Limited to just 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5 memory + $432 Core i7-1280P: E-Core Max 3.60 GHz, P-Core Max 4.80 GHz with Turbo Boost, 14 Cores, 20 Threads, 24 MB Cache Limited to just 32GB LPDDR5 memory + $522

Graphics processor

Next up, we have the GPU options. Unlike a lot of other business notebooks that let you configure them with a discrete graphics unit, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 only comes with integrated graphics. All models of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 — regardless of the processor you choose — come with Intel’s Iris Xe graphics. It’s not necessarily a deal-breaker but it would’ve been nice to have discrete graphics options, at least with the top-tier configuration that’s powered by the Core i7-1280P chip.

RAM

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 can be configured with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory. However, not all variants of this notebook can have that much memory, and it depends on the processor you pick. Here’s a quick look at the memory configurations along with their restrictions. The pricing isn’t affected based on the memory configuration as it’s automatically upgraded/added based on the CPU of choice.

RAM Configuration restriction Added price 8GB Only available with Intel Core i5-1240P processor – 16GB Only available with Intel Core i5-1250P, Core i7-1260P, and Core i7-1270P – 32GB Only available with Intel Core i7-1270P and Core i7-1280P variants –

It’s worth pointing out that the memory modules are soldered to the system board, and hence, aren’t user-upgradeable. Lenovo is also using LPDDR5-5200 across the board, so you get the best frequency and latency, even the base variant with 8GB RAM.

Storage

Storage configurations, as you’d expect, are pretty straightforward on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 notebook. Unlike some other laptops, there are no restrictions as to how much storage you can add to your system. Even the base variant of the notebook with an Intel Core i5-1240P can be configured with up to 2TB SSD. Here’s are all the options that are available for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon along with their respective price:

Storage Added Cost 256 GB PCIe SSD – 512 GB PCIe SSD + $238 512 GB PCIe SSD Gen 4 Performance + $224 1 TB PCIe SSD + $536 1 TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 Performance + $507 2 TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 Performance + $820

Display

Now comes the display which is also the last major specification that you can configure manually while buying the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop. Even though the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is known to be available in a bunch of different display options, Lenovo has only listed three display options to purchase in the US. Other options are likely to be available in other regions, so we suggest you take a look at the official website in your region to find out which one’s best for your budget. Here’s a quick look at the three display options that are available for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 notebook in the US:

Display Configuration restriction Added Cost 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, 400 nits, low power, 100% sRGB The top cover material is restricted to Carbon Fiber option with Classic Black finish. – 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, 100% sRGB, low blue-light Webcam option is restricted to just IR + 1080p, which means no basic 1080p camera or the one with computer vision + $45 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS, anti-glare, touchscreen, low power, 400 nits, 100% sRGB Webcam option is restricted to either just 1080p or 1080p + IR; no computer vision support

The top cover material is restricted to Carbon Fiber option with Classic Black finish. + $75

As you can see, there are no configuration restrictions while choosing the display. So even the base variant of the laptop with can be upgraded to have a 2.2K panel.

Well, that pretty much sums up all the major configuration options that are available for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 notebook. Besides the ones mentioned above, you can configure some other things including the wireless connectivity options and the top cover finish.

It’s once again worth mentioning that these configuration options are only available in the US. Your available options may vary based on the region, so be sure to visit the Lenovo website to take a look at the configurations that are specific to your region. The base variant of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 in the US starts at $1,563.90. It goes up from there based on the specifications you pick. You can either build your own PC or choose from a couple of pre-configured systems too. The option is yours, really.

While it’s very easy to quickly configure the laptop with the specs you want, it’s worth pointing out that you can only do this if you buy the notebook straight from Lenovo or from a partner reseller. You won’t find all variants or all these customization options while shopping for this laptop from a consumer-facing retailer like Amazon or Best Buy. That’s not necessarily a deal-breaker, but you may have a hard time finding some discounts while shopping directly from the OEM. We’re leaving a link to Lenovo’s official website below, so be sure to check it out and see if you can configure a ThinkPad X1 Carbon with a good set of specs under your budget.

Final Thoughts

You can head over to our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 hub page to learn more about this laptop. Alternatively, we also encourage you to check out our collection of the best business laptops and the best ThinkPads to see if you can find some other options out there.