Does the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 have a good webcam?

Having a good quality webcam on your laptop has now become more important than ever. In the age of remote and hybrid work, it’s very difficult for us to recommend a laptop that either has a low-quality webcam or no webcam at all. Luckily, almost all business notebooks come with a webcam, so you don’t have to worry about buying a separate camera. In fact, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 comes with a few options for the webcam.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 webcam

The base model of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 sports a 720p camera. While this isn’t particularly great, we think it’s still serviceable and is in line with a lot of other notebooks on the market. If you are someone who doesn’t take a lot of video calls or attend online meetings, then this should be more than enough.

But if having a good quality camera is important to you, then we suggest you consider buying a variant of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 that comes with a 1080p camera. Not only does it have a higher resolution count, but it also comes with an upgraded 1.4μm sensor and f/2.0 aperture. This means you should technically get a much better image quality compared to the base model. There’s also an optional IR camera variant with which you can take advantage of Windows Hello authentication.

And if that’s not enough for you, then there’s even an option to add computer vision support to this new camera. It’ll essentially add smart features like interpreting whether you’re approaching your laptop to use or if it’s someone else just passing in front of it. The laptop will only wake up when it’s about to be used, and not as people walk by it randomly when it’s kept in the open.

Another interesting thing to note about the webcam on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is that it comes with a webcam shutter to hide the camera sensor when it’s not in use. This is a great privacy feature that we think should be a part of all laptops now.

Final Thoughts

So, does the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 have a good webcam? Yes, it does! Not only do you get a good selection of webcams to choose from, but we think additional features such as IR support, computer vision, and a webcam shutter make it a solid offering. There are plenty of business laptops out there on the market, but we think the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 stands out from the bunch. You can learn more about the feature and specifications by heading over to our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 main page.

And if you don’t find this laptop interesting, then we suggest you take a look at some of our other collection articles including the best business laptops and the best ThinkPad notebooks out there. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 business notebook is now available to purchase for a starting price of $1,639. We’re leaving a link to buy this laptop directly from Lenovo, so be sure to check it out.