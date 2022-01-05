Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: Specs, pricing, and everything else

At CES 2022, Lenovo introduced a new refresh for its flagship ThinkPad, the X1 Carbon Gen 10. This is already one of the best business laptops out there — and one of the best laptops in general — so this upgrade is already building on top of greatness, and it’s getting even better.

With the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, the company is upgrading to Intel’s latest processors, improving the webcam, and more. This is also the first time the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is available with an OLED display option, and it’s great to see more OLED laptops show up. Let’s get into the details.

Specs

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 specs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Operating system(s) Windows 11

Ubuntu

Fedora Processor Up to 12th Generation Intel Core i7 with vPro, U and P series, up to 14 cores Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics (up to 96 EUs) RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Display 14-inch WUXGA 16:10 (1920×1200) IPS low-power, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100%sRGB

14-inch WUXGA 16:10 (1920×1200) IPS low-power, anti-glare, touch, 400 nits, 100%sRGB

14-inch WUXGA 16:10 (1920×1200) IPS low-power, anti-glare, touch, Privacy Guard, 500 nits, 100%sRGB

14-inch 2.2K 16:10 (2240×1400) IPS anti-glare, 300nit, 100% sRGB

14-inch 2.8K 16:10 (2880×1800) OLED, anti-glare, anti-reflection, anti-smudge, 400nit, 100% DCI-P3

14-inch WQUXGA 16:10 (3840×2400) IPS low-power, anti-glare, 500nit, 100% DCI-P3, HDR400, Dolby Vision

14-inch WQUXGA 16:10 (3840×2400) IPS low-power, touch, anti-glare, anti-reflection, anti-smudge, 500nit, 100% DCI-P3, HDR400, Dolby Vision Audio Dolby Atmos speaker system

360-degree quad-array microphones Webcam 720p HD RGB webcam

1080p Full HD RGB webcam

1080p Full HD RGB + IR webcam

1080p Full HD MIPI RGB + IR webcam with Computer Vision Security Fingerprint reader

IR camera (optional)

Privacy Guard display (optional)

Webcam shutter

Tile ready Battery 57Whr battery Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x HDMI 2.0b

3.5mm headphone jack

Nano SIM slot Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Cellular options: 5G sub-6 Cat2o 4G LTE Cat16

Colors Deep Black Optional Carbon Fiber weave lid

Size (WxDxH) HD webcam: 315.6 x 222.50 x 14.95 mm (12.42 x 8.76 x 0.59 in)

Full HD webcam: 315.6 x 222.50 x 15.36 mm (12.42 x 8.76 x 0.60 in) Weight Starts at 1.12kg (2.48 lb) Starting price $1,639

What is the release date of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10?

Lenovo announced the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 at CES 2022, but it isn’t launching right away. The company says you’ll be able to buy its latest laptop in March 2022, so you’ll have to wait a couple of months.

This is partly because Intel’s mobile processors, which were also announced at CES 2022, won’t be available until later, too. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 will be one of the first laptops to ship with the new CPUs, so you won’t find many laptops with those processors before that time, either.

It’s possible that not every configuration is available at the initial launch. Considering the ongoing chip shortage, there’s a good chance some configurations will be rolled out over time.

What is the price of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10?

When it launches in March, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 will have a starting price of $1,639. However, Lenovo hasn’t shared detailed spec sheets for the laptop, so we don’t know yet what that base configuration includes. Looking at the Gen 9 model, it starts with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, so we could be looking at a similar setup for its successor.

From there, you have to take into account the available upgrade options. There are numerous display options up to a WQUXGA (3840 x 2400) resolution display, and various different processors, RAM, storage, and even webcam configurations. It’s also worth noting the laptop will be available with 28W P-series processors for the first time, which is likely to drive the maximum configuration pricing even higher. We’ll have to wait for Lenovo to reveal more details about the prices of each configuration.

What’s new in the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10?

The latest generation of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon has quite a bit that’s new. The highlight (for some) will be the new Intel processors inside, but there’s a bit more to it. This is the first X1 Carbon model to launch with Windows 11 — though the existing model has also been available with the new OS since it launched. Let’s dive into what’s really new.

12th-generation Intel processors (and other upgraded specs)

The first big upgrade for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 as we’ve mentioned, is in the processors. The laptop now comes with 12th-generation Intel Core processors, which are very different from what we’ve seen in the past. These new CPUs have a hybrid architecture, including high-performance cores and efficient cores. Because of that, you now get up to a total of 14 cores in the top-tier configuration, including six performance cores and eight efficient cores. Other configurations also have eight efficient cores, it’s the number of performance cores that varies. This should result in significantly better performance, but also improved power efficiency.

But that’s not all, because the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 also comes with Intel’s new P-series processors, which have a TDP of 28W. These more powerful processors used to only be available in some MacBook Pro models (before Apple Silicon), but now Windows laptops can use them too. This gives you even more power if you need the extra performance, without sacrificing battery life as much as an H-series processor would. Lenovo also improved the thermal design on the X1 Carbon Gen 10, so you can get even more performance out of the new processors.

Shipping with 12th-generation processors also means support for LPDDR5 RAM, which promises a big speed bump over LPDDR4. This new RAM has faster clock speeds and transfer speeds in general, so you should get faster performance in all kinds of tasks. Similarly, the storage now comes in the form of a PCIe Gen 4 SSD, so that’s faster, too. Simply put, you can expect a big performance upgrade across the board.

Full HD camera with computer vision

In a world where remote work has become standard for many people. the addition of a Full HD camera to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is a big deal. Previous models have been available as a standard 720 HD webcam or one with Windows Hello built-in, but now you can optionally get a 1080p Full HD camera with a 1.4μm sensor if you want to look better during your meetings.

Not only that, but you even have the option for a new camera with computer vision technology. This new camera can intelligently identify humans in the frame and even recognize their intent to use the laptop. This way, the human presence detection feature will conveniently wake up the laptop when you approach it, but it won’t wake up if your cat or a coworker moves in front of the camera for a couple of seconds. The camera can also lock your computer when you move away, dim the screen when you’re looking at something else to save power, and more.

New display options, including OLED

The new ThinkPad X1 Carbon also comes with a handful of new display options to choose from, for a total of seven different configurations. The big new addition is a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED panel, with up to 400 nits of brightness and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. At this resolution and size (14 inches), this is a very sharp display already, and being an OLED panel means you get true blacks, vivid colors, and high contrast ratios.

Another new option is a 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS panel, which gives you a slightly sharper image than Full HD, but only reaches 300 nits of brightness. It’s a good option if you want a sharper image and you plan to mostly work indoors, where you don’t need a super bright screen. Aside from that, the WQUXGA (3840 x 2400) panel also now comes with a new variant that supports touch thanks to an add-on film layered on top of the display.

Aside from that, all the previous display configurations are still here: WUXGA (1920 x 1200) without touch, with touch, or with touch and a Privacy Guard, plus a WQUXGA panel without touch support.

Tile integration

Finally, another big deal for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is the included Tile integration, which is optional. Tile is well-known for its object trackers, which allow you to find all kinds of objects you attach the trackers to, even if they’re far away from you. With Tile integration, that suite of features comes to your laptop, so you can locate it if it’s stolen or misplaced, even if it’s turned off.

Where can I buy the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10?

As we’ve mentioned, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 isn’t available to buy just yet, but it will launch in March 2022. When it launches, you should be able to find it on Lenovo’s website, and that’s where you’ll find the most configuration options. Because so many options are offered, Lenovo doesn’t often make all these models at typical retailers, so you can either buy straight from Lenovo or get in contact with a business-oriented reseller that might have those options.

Some models do show up on Amazon and Best Buy, too, so you can always look there to see if you find something that suits your needs.

FAQs

How can I configure my Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10? As many business laptops tend to do, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 has a wide range of configuration options, and for the most part, these options are independent from one another. For example, you can get a relatively mid-range processor and a super-sharp WQUXGA display, or spring for a top-tier CPU and a cheaper panel. There are some limitations, but you have a good bit of freedom. Because there are so many options available, the number of different configurations you can get is very high, and prices vary a lot, so we can’t list all the possible options here. A downside to this is that if you want a specific configuration, you might need to buy the laptop straight from Lenovo or from a partner reseller that offers those options. Consumer-facing retailers like Amazon and Best Buy often don’t have all these models readily available.

Does the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 come with 5G? The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon comes with a couple of different options if you want cellular connectivity, including 5G support. For 5G, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon supports Cat20 connectivity in the sub-6GHz spectrum, so there’s no support for mmWave. That’s not a big deal, though, since mmWave is still hard to find and frankly not very reliable if you’re inside a building or on the move. You can also save some money by option for 4G LTE connectivity (Cat16) instead. This won’t be as fast, especially in the future, but it’s good enough to keep you reliably connected to the internet, and it’s still the most widespread type of cellular network. Including cellular connectivity can be hugely useful if you plan to work away from home or the office often, since it lets you stay connected to the internet without relying on Wi-Fi which can be hard to find or insecure if you’re in a public space like a café.

Does the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 have Windows Hello? Windows Hello is a feature that makes it easier to unlock your PC, sign in to apps and websites, or make payments using biometric authentication. Essentially, instead of using a password, you can use facial recognition or a fingerprint reader to identify yourself. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 supports both of these forms of Windows Hello. A fingerprint reader is included by default and built into the power button, so you can always count on that. If you want an easier way to log in, you can add an IR camera to your webcam configuration, which enables facial recognition for Windows Hello. This way, you just have to stand in front of the laptop for it to unlock.

Does the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 have a touchscreen? The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 comes with seven different configuration options for the display, and out of those, three options include a touchscreen. While completely optional, a touchscreen can give you a more intuitive way to interact with your computer. The first option is an optional upgrade for the standard WUXGA (1920 x 1200) panel, which is the cheapest way you can get support for touch on this laptop. Another option that supports touch is the same resolution panel but with a Privacy Guard built-in. This panel is brighter and prevents people around you from seeing your screen, but it still supports touch. The last option is the top-tier configuration with a WQUXGA (3840 x 2400) panel, which is the sharpest and most expensive option available. This option comes with up to 500 nits of brightness and coves 100% of DCI-P3, and it supports touch thanks to an add-on film applied on top of the display, instead of being built into the inside of the panel. Unfortunately, the OLED panel option doesn’t include touch support.

Does the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 come with a warranty? Warranty service are naturally important to ensure you don’t lose your investment fue to faulty hardware or software. By default, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 comes with a one-year warranty with depot and carry-in services, which is the standard for most consumer goods in the United States. You can extend that warranty to up to five years, and also upgrade to on-site support, or even opt for premier support to get priority access to parts and labor. All these options can also be extended up to five years. Of course, these upgrades cost extra on top of the cost of the laptop itself.

Can I upgrade the RAM and storage on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10? Business laptops tend to have easy servicing options, but it’s not always the case with an ultrabook like this one. Lenovo hasn’t specifically said anything onnthis front for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, but we can infer from how it worked with the Gen 9 model. In the Gen 9 models, the RAM is soldered onto the motherboard, and thus it can’t be replaced or upgraded by the user, but with up to 32GB out of the box, you shouldn’t need a lot more. You’ll just need to keep that in mind when choosing your configuration. As for storage, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 uses an M.2 2280 form factor for the SSD, so if the new model keeps this approach, you can always upgrade it later on. We’ll have to wait for Lenovo to share more information on this front to know for sure what the upgrade options. We’ll update this article when that information is available.

Can I replace the battery in the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10? Batteries wear out over time, especially if they’re heavily used, so you may find yourself wanting to replace the one inside your laptop. Lenovo hasn’t specifically said whether the battery in the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is replaceable, but we can look at the Gen 9 model for now. The battery in that model is can be replaced by the user, and Lenovo even provides a manual on how to do it. You’ll need to obtain a battery designed for this laptop, though, which you should be able to get from Lenovo and some servicing partners. Again, this is how it is with the Gen 9 model, and things might be different with Gen 10. We’ll have to wait for Lenovo to share more details on that front.

Can the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 run Linux? While many users might prefer Windows 11, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon will also be available with two different Linux distributions. You can get it with either Ubuntu or Fedora, two highly-popular Linux distros. If you want, you can always install a Linux distribution on your PC after the fact, including a dual-boot setup with Windows 11. Driver support may vary, but you should be able to run most distributtuons without any big issues.

Does the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 have Thunderbolt? Thudnerbolt support can be essential if you’re using your laptop in an office setup with external displays and lots of peripherals. With a Thunderbolt dock, you can connect multiple USB peripherals, Ethernet, and external displays using a single port on your laptop, which makes it easier to connect or disconnect everything in one go. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, supporting data rates of 40Gbps each. Both ports are on the same side, which might be a bit limiting in how you can set up your peripherals, but that’s probably something you can work around. You still get a few built-in ports, including USB Type-A and HDMI, so you’re not forced to use a dock if your setup is less complex.