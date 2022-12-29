Check out these nine cases which will protect your ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 from scratches, bumps, and other damages.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is a business Lenovo laptop, so that means it'll be on the go a lot. From the office to home, or from one office to another office, you'll want to ensure that your ThinkPad won't get damaged in transit. Additionally, if you didn't buy the Lenovo Accidental Damage Protection Plan, physical protection is especially important considering the laptop only has a limited warranty that doesn't cover issues created on your own like a cracked screen or broken keyboard unless you want to pay extra for accidental damage protection.

The good news is that there are a lot of cases, sleeves, and backpacks you can buy to help guarantee the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 won't get scraped, damaged, or dinged. Amazon sells many 14-inch cases that fit well with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. Even Lenovo has some offerings. We collected some of our favorites for you right here,

Lenovo ThinkPad Sleeve Lenovo ThinkPad Sleeve You can't go wrong with this official sleeve for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It has ThinkPad branding that will match your laptop and it's simple but efficient with a padded interior that can protect your laptop from bumps in transit. See at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Leather Case Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Leather Case For more luxury protection for your ThinkPad X! Carbon Gen 11, you can try the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Leather case. This has a black leather finish on the outside and a microfiber interior that will protect the lid of your laptop from scratches as you pull it inside and outside of the case. See at Amazon

Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve The Lenovo Urban Sleeve is a bit of a different sleeve for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It has more of a minimal gray design when compared to the other products on our list. It also has rubber corners and a handle that makes carrying your laptop around easy. Not to forget the added pocket where you can stow away a charger. See at Lenovo

Kinmac 360 Laptop Sleeve Kinmac 360 Protective Sleeve This sleeve from Kinmac offers basic protection for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 but in multiple different colors. It comes in 20 different colors, for those who are a bit more stylish. It also has cushioning, water resistance, and a tough frame for if you drop your laptop. See at Amazon

Inateck Laptop Sleeve We like this Inateck Laptop Sleeve because it's slim and sleek and has a pocket where you can keep your ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 accessories in. It even has a cool dual-tone design and lots of padded areas for protection. See at Amazon

Lacdo 360° Protective Sleeve Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve This 14-inch laptop sleeve from Lacdo is for those who want a slim sleeve without a handle. It can be used with a backpack or briefcase and has extra pockets. It even comes in different colors. See at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad Essential 15.6 Topload This isn't a case and is a shoulder bag, but this is a great option for professionals who plan to carry the X1 Carbon Gen 11 and other documents, too. There's multiple compartments and zippers and a great shoulder strap. See at Lenovo

Source: Amazon Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag You might have heard of the brand in the past since it makes a lot of accessories, but this shoulder bag from Tomtoc is one of the most popular on Amazon. It has extra layers of buffer, a carrying handle, and super thick corners to protect your X1 Carbon Gen 11 as you're on the go. See at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad Professional 15.6-inch Backpack If you prefer a backpack for your X1 Carbon Gen 11, then you'll want to check out this one from Lenovo. It's the official ThinkPad backpack and has a lot of room for your laptop as well as accessories. See at Amazon

Those are all the cases, sleeves, and backpacks for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. You really can't go wrong with any of the official sleeves and cases that have the ThinkPad branding, but if you want to save some money, a third-party option from Kinmac or Inateck is just fine. We hope you find one of these helpful for protecting your laptop!