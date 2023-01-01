You can juice up your Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 with any of these nine chargers from Anker, Lenovo, and other brands.

Battery life is critical for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 since it is a business laptop. For those moments when the juice runs dry from all-day web browsing and meetings, you'll want to power up your ThinkPad as fast as possible to get back into work. Of course, Lenovo includes a 65W charger for you in the box that plugs into the USB-C port on your laptop for this, but if you happen to lose it or want an alternative, there are many other chargers you can use.

Note that the stock 65W Lenovo charger that you get with your ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 only is designed to charge your laptop or a single USB-C device only. Many of the alternative chargers that we're suggesting are better than Lenovo's own because you can charge more than one device at once with it, thanks to additional USB-C or USB-A ports. Some of these chargers also provide faster 100W charging speeds that'll help power up your laptop quicker. However, with some of these, you'll need to provide your own USB-C cable. All that said, let's dive deeper into the nine chargers you might want for your new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11.

Lenovo 65W GaN Charger Lenovo 65W USB-C GaN Power Adapter This is the official USB-C charger for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It is the same as the original that came in the box and provides up to 65W of power with no need to buy extra USB-C cables.

Anker Nano 65W Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W) Anker makes the best chargers, so it's hard to not suggest the Anker 715 as a third-party ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 charger. It provides 65W of power just like the original from Lenovo, but you'll have to buy a USB-C cable separately.

Ukor 65W Universal Laptop Charger This charger is similar to the original that comes with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It has a long USB-C cable, and delivers up to 65W of power.

Anker 525 Charging Station This ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 charger isn't really a charger as much as it is a hub. You can power up to 7 different devices at once with this, but you'll have to use your own USB-C cables.

Insignia 65W Dual Port Wall Charger This Insignia charger has two USB-C ports onboard. Both provide up to 65W of power so you can charge both the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and another device at the same time, provided you have your own USB-C cable.

Baseus 100W 4-Port Charger Baseus 100W 4-Port GaN II Fast Charging Station This Baseus charging station comes with a USB-C cable, so you easily can power up your ThinkPad X1 Carbon. There are two Type-C ports, and two Type-A ports, so you can charge additional devices with your ThinkPad X1 Carbon, too.

UGREEN 65W Charger UGREEN Four port charger This UGreen charger has four ports for charging more than two devices with your ThinkPad X1 Carbon at once. You'll get 100W of power for fast charging, too.

UGREEN Nexode 140W Ugreen 140W Nexode GaN 3-port charger This UGreen charger comes with a super long 6 foot USB-C cable and enables you to charge up to three devices at once.

Hyphen-X 100W 4-Port USB charger Hyphen-X 100W 4-Port PD GaN Charger This HyperX Charger comes with four USB ports on board and delivers up to 100W of power. Just keep in mind that the charging speeds might slow down if you connect too many devices at once when charging your ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

Regardless of which one you pick, any of these chargers will power up your ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, and other Lenovo laptops just fine. As you can tell, there are a lot of options to choose from, but you really can't go wrong with the original one from Lenovo as it is the one that is intended for your device and comes with a USB-C cable included. Third-party options from Anker and Insignia will work just as fine, though, considering you'll get an extra port, but you'll have to go the extra mind and provide your own cables. These third-party ones might also be more compact, making travel easy, with fewer cables and a thinner charging puck that'll tuck nicely into your bag.