Want to expand your ports on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11? Check out some of these Thunderbolt or USB docks.

Compared to many other Lenovo laptops, the strength of the ThinkPad lineup for business users has always been the port selection. That's why it's unsurprising that the upcoming ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 features a plethora of ports, ranging from Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, a headphone jack, and HDMI. But if you want more than that, perhaps a VGA port, Ethernet port, or DisplayPort for connecting to other accessories, then a dock will be a must. Just plug it into the proper port and start connecting.

With the ThinkPad being as popular as it is, there are, of course, a lot of dock options. Lenovo makes Thunderbolt 4 docks, but so do HP, Razer, CalDigit, Anker, and many other brands. One of these nine options might be just what you need!

Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock This is the defacto dock for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It's made by Lenovo and nets you multiple extra USB ports and multiple display outputs, plus up to 100W of charging for your laptop. See at Lenovo

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock CalDigit's TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock is yet another popular dock to use with Windows PCs like the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It is expensive, but you'll get 18 total ports for accessories, up to 98W of power, and a premium aluminum shell. See at Amazon

Lenovo Mini Dock This is more of a dongle than a dock, but it's great for adding ports on the go. Despite its tiny size, you'll still get HDMI, VGA, USB-C, USB 3.1, USB 2, 3.5mm Audio, and Ethernet ports. See at Amazon

CalDigit Element Hub CalDigital Element Thunderbolt 4 Dock This reversible dock from CalDigit is a bit more compact than the TS4 we mentioned earlier. It sits nicer and flatter on a desk, and adds USB-A and Thunderbolt 4 ports to your ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. See at Amazon

HP Thunderbolt Dock G4 It might seem strange that we're suggesting an HP dock for a Lenovo product, but the HP Thunderbolt Dock G4 is quite popular with people who use Windows laptops. You get DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, and up to 120W of power. This dock can also power up to four 4K external displays. See at HP

Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub This compact, 7-in-1 hub adds seven extra ports to your ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. You'll get some extra USB-A ports, HDMI, and card readers. There's even support for passthrough charging. See at Amazon

Anker Docking Station You can't go wrong with this dock from Anker. You get 13 extra ports for your ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, including USB-A, USB-C, Ethernet, and card readers. You even can charge your laptop. See at Anker See at Amazon

Source: Razer Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma This Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock is for those who care about RGB lighting. It might not be for business settings, but if you love RGB effects and need the extra 10 ports, this is an option for you. It comes with an SD card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and more. See at Best Buy

Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Our last pick is the Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock. This dock has a metal shell and is absolutely premium. You'll also get two extra HDMI ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, 3.5 mm audio, and card readers. See at Amazon See at Anker

With that, our list has come to an end. We hope you found a dock that suits your needs for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. There are many options, but all these products add extra ports you might need. Out of all the picks, though, we highly suggest picking up the Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 dock since it comes straight from Lenovo, but a third-party option like the CalDigit TS4 is just as good and comes with even more ports. Of course, if those are too expensive, then nothing is wrong with the Lenovo Mini Dock or the Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub.