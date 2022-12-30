The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is back again in 2023 with a newer 11th-generation model, and it looks to be yet another great business laptop. Featuring the latest Intel Core processors, as well as an option for an OLED screen, and options for more RAM as ever, the refreshed device is very promising. But what about 5G connectivity? The good news is that Lenovo once again is including a 5G option on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, so you can live a life free of Wi-FI connectivity.

Why the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 has 5G

As with most 5G laptops, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 has a modem onboard that allows for both 5G and 4G connectivity. The best option to choose is for Sub-6 Cat 20 5G connectivity. This gets you fast data speeds wherever you go, and where Wi-FI isn't an option. If 5G isn't available in your area, though, the system is also backward compatible with Cat 16 4G LTE connectivity with separate configurations. And for China specifically, there's the Cat 4 4G LTE. Just note that 5G speeds are much faster than 4G LTE, even though it isn't as widely available everywhere.

Indeed, this all means the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is also eSIM and nano-SIM ready, too. So you can use either configure a virtual SIM card from your carrier through Windows 11 or insert a physical one into the Nano SIM slot on the side device. Once you get started with one or the other Windows 11 should recognize it and switch you over to the cellular network. You can always opt to disconnect and choose a Wi-Fi network if you please, though.

Why 5G or 4G LTE is more secure than Wi-Fi

So what's so good about 5G connectivity, anyway? Well, with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 being a business laptop, you'll get connections to the internet anywhere, without worrying about hotspots or Wi-Fi networks. You'll always be able to keep in touch with work and stay connected with your colleagues. Other than that, you'll get extra security, too. Public (and even non-secured private) Wi-Fi networks are very vulnerable to hackers, who can get in and spy on your PC. Cellular connections eliminate that and make it safer to work in public places like a library, coffee shops, or even an airport.

All that said, going back to the original question, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 does indeed have 5G connectivity. If you want to buy one, it arrives in April. Pricing starts at $1,729, which is the base model. 5G connectivity is usually an add-on that will bring the price up significantly.