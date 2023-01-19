If you need a newer business laptop, Dell and Lenovo both make great options. But is the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 worth waiting for?

The new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 from Lenovo will bring software improvements to the webcam over the last generation model, as well as a bump to the newer 13th-generation Intel CPUs, when it launches in April. Still, even with those advancements, there are many other business laptops you can actually buy right now that are possibly better for use in enterprise situations, including the Dell Latitude 9430.

Not all laptops are created equal, though. For example, you can get the Dell Latitude 9430 as either a regular clamshell laptop or a 2-in-1, but the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 only comes in a traditional form factor. Beyond that, the Dell Latitude 9430 has older CPUs than Lenovo's upcoming device, and there are even some differences in the screen technology that make the Lenovo option a better buy.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 vs Dell Latitude 9430: Price and availability

The Dell Latitude 9430 is available right now on Dell's website starting at $1,939. The base model includes an Intel Core i5-1245U VPro CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. If you opt to upgrade the CPU or the RAM, the price can get as high as $2,289.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 isn't available yet, and the company mentioned that it won't be for sale until April. When that time comes around, you can buy the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 starting at $1,729. Lenovo wasn't clear which specs you'd get for the price, but it's likely a base model with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage based on previous generations.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 vs Dell Latitude 9430 specs

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Dell Latitude 9430 Operating system Windows 11 Windows 11 CPU Latest (13th-generation) Intel Core processors 12th-gen Intel Core i5-1245U (10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)

12th-gen Intel Core i7-1265U (10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.8GHz, 12MB cache) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Display 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K (2880 x1800) OLED, HDR500 True Black Laptop/clamshell 14-inch 16:10 FHD+ (1920 x 1200), anti-glare, Super Low Power, 500 nits, 100% sRGB, Intelligent Privacy 2-in-1 14-inch 16:10 QHD+ (2560 x 1600), anti-reflective, anti-smudge, Super Low Power, 500 nits, 100% sRGB, Intelligent Privacy, touch and pen support Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD 256GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

256GB PCIe Gen 4 self-encrypting SSD

512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5 16GB LPDDR5 5200MHz

32GB LPDDR5 5200MHz Battery 57Whr battery Up to 65W USB Type-C power adapter

2-cell 40Whr battery

3-cell 60Whr battery Up to 90W USB Type-C power adapter

Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x HDMI 2.0b

3.5mm headphone jack

Nano SIM slot 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card reader

Nano SIM slot Audio Dolby Atmos speaker system

Quad-microphone (far-field) array with Dolby Voice Quad stereo speakers (two top-firing, two bottom-firing) with Waves MaxxAudio

Quad noise-canceling microphones Camera Up to 1080p Full HD MIPI RGB + IR webcam with Computer Vision and physical shutter 1080p Full HD + IR camera with Dell Express Sign-In and SafeShutter Security IR webcam (optional)

Color Black Metallic graphite Size (WxDxH) 12.38 x 8.75 x 0.61 inches 12.2 x 8.47 x 0.54 inches Dimensions Starts at 3 pounds Laptop: Starts at 2.8 pounds (1.27kg)

2-in-1: Starts at 3.2 pounds (1.4kg)

Design: Classic clamshell laptops

If you're looking at the design of these laptops as part of your buying decision, the good news is that the only big difference is the Dell Latitude's extra form factor. You can get it in either a traditional clamshell shape or as a 2-in-1 where you can draw and ink on the screen and convert it over to different modes. To be fair to Lenovo, the company does offer the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, which is a 2-in-1, but that's an entirely different product.

When it comes to the clamshell design, there are no major differences. The lone exception is the carbon fiber finish and material on the lid and other areas of ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, which separates it slightly from the all-aluminum Dell Latitude 9430.

Their footprints of the devices are almost identical, too. The Dell Latitude is slightly lighter, thinner, and smaller at 2.8 pounds, while Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 weighs 3 pounds. We don't think you'll feel the difference in terms of portability.

Display: Even match, but the Lenovo has an OLED option

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

The display is arguably the most important part of a laptop, and in this area, the Dell Latitude 9430 and the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 are both great with 14-inch 16:10 aspect ratio displays. We do have to give the win to the ThinkPad, though, because it has an option for an OLED panel that can hit a higher 2880 x 1800 resolution. The Dell can get up to 2560 x 1600 resolution, but only on the 2-in-1. Otherwise, you're stuck with an FHD+ 1920 x 1200 resolution.

These are both tall displays, packing in many pixels for multitasking and opening windows side by side. We just like OLED panels better because they push out more vibrant, life-like images. Of course, this might not be important for most work, but it's nice to have if you want to watch videos on your ThinkPad. Just note that this is typically an expensive upgrade, although Lenovo hasn't confirmed how much the OLED option will cost just yet.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 takes the win because it has an option for an OLED panel.

As for webcams, both have 1080p Windows Hello options backed by great software features. The updated Lenovo View app on the ThinkPad offers AI algorithms that can enhance your video feed to make you look better in low-lighting conditions. There are also features like background removal, autofocus, face tracking, and Privacy Alert, which can help prevent people from spying on you while you work. Meanwhile, Dell offers webcam features like Dell Express Sign-in, which can detect when you're walking away from the Latitude and lock your PC.

Performance: Lenovo is using newer 13th-generation Intel CPUs

For use in real-world tasks like web browsing, we don't see too much of a performance difference between the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 and the Dell Latitude 9430, even with the newer 13th-generation Intel mobile CPUs on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 (the Dell Latitude sports last year's 12th-generation chips). Officially, it's just a 10% productivity boost, which won't make a huge difference in tasks like web browsing, doing presentations, or even running virtual machines. The 12th-generation Intel CPUs on the Dell Latitude will do all these tasks just fine. For reference, here are some benchmarks we did on the 2-in-1 model.

Dell Latitude 9430 Core i7-1265U PCMark 10 5,097 3DMark: Time Spy 1,602 Geekbench 5 (single / multi) 1,718 / 6,398 Cinebench R23 (single / multi) 1,528 / 5,286

Do keep in mind that Lenovo's ThinkPad also offers up to 64GB of RAM, while the Dell Latitude only hits 32GB. Higher RAM is always great if you plan to code with your laptop or even use photo editing applications.

Essentially, if your business requires the latest and greatest, or you typically run more intensive tasks like photo editing, then also want to go with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. However, the Dell Latitude 9430 will still work out just fine.

Ports and connectivity: Another even match

One of the reasons business laptops are better than consumer ones is the port selection, and both ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 and the Dell Latitude 9430 don't disappoint. You get a great mix of ports, which helps you avoid using a dongle or dock. Across both devices, there are USB-A ports, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and HDMI ports. You'll also get an additional USB-A port and a microSD port on the Dell Latitude. And yes, both systems have cellular data connectivity, though only the 2-in-1 model of the Dell Latitude has faster 5G.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 vs Dell Latitude 9430: Which should you buy?

Even though you can't buy the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 just yet, we suggest waiting and getting it over the Dell Latitude 9430. The ThinkPad has newer CPUs and an option for an OLED screen. It's also much cheaper than Dell's offering when it comes to the base model. If the Dell is a must due to the added USB-A and microSD card ports or the 2-in-1 option, you can buy one with the link below. As for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, we'll update this guide when we have a link, but in the meantime, you can check out the other great ThinkPad laptops.