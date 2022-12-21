Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 vs MacBook Air (2022): Which should you buy?

Lenovo's latest laptop packs improved performance and some other changes, but is that enough to make it better than the MacBook Air?

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the most iconic business laptops on the market, and the ThinkPad brand as a whole is synonymous with great work laptops. The latest iteration, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, brings improved performance and other changes, but is that enough to compete with the M2 MacBook Air, one of the best laptops of 2022? It depends on what you need a laptop for.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon has some advantages, including that it runs Windows (which can be good for business users) and it has very high RAM configurations. On the other hand, the MacBook Air has a very modern design, a great display, and one of the most efficient processors on any laptop, which makes it appealing in its own right. We'll take a closer look at the differences so you can decide what makes the most sense to you.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 vs MacBook Air (2022): Pricing and availability

Out of these two laptops, only the MacBook Air is currently available to buy. Apple launched it in the summer of 2022, and it's widely available at most electronics retailers, as well as Apple's website. Pricing starts at $1,199.99 for the base model, which includes an 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. From there, you can spend more to upgrade the specs of your machine.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is set to be available in April 2023, and it will have a much higher starting price of $1,729. One thing worth noting is that upgrades from the base model tend to cost a lot less, so while the entry point may be cheaper with Apple's laptop, things get a bit more balanced if you want to upgrade. What's more, Lenovo often runs significant sales on its laptops, so you might be able to find it for much cheaper if you're willing to wait.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 vs MacBook Air (2022): Specs

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Operating system Windows 11 macOS (Ventura) CPU 13th-generation Intel Core processors Apple M2 (8 cores, up to 3.49GHz) Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics 8-core GPU

10-core GPU Display 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K (2880 x1800) OLED, HDR500 True Black 13.6-inch Liquid Retina (IPS), 2560 x 1664, 500 nits, P3 Wide Color, True Tone Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD 256GB SSD

512GB SSD

1TB SSD

2TB SSD RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5 8GB unified memory

16GB unified memory

24GB unified memory Battery 57Wh battery 52.6Whr battery Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x HDMI 2.0b

3.5mm headphone jack

Optional: Nano SIM slot 2 x Thunderbolt/ USB4 Type-C port

MagSafe 3 charging port Audio Dolby Atmos speaker system

Quad-array 360-degree microphones Quad stereo speakers, Spatial Audio support

Three microphones with directional beamforming Camera Up to 1080p Full HD MIPI RGB + IR webcam with Computer Vision and physical shutter 1080p Full HD webcam Windows Hello IR webcam

Fingerprint sensor Touch ID Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E 2x2

Bluetooth 5.2

Cellular options: 5G sub-6 Cat20 4G LTE Cat16 4G LTE Cat4 (China only)

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Color Black Silver

Space Grey

Starlight

Midnight Size (WxDxH) 12.42 x 8.76 x 0.60 inches (315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36mm) 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches (304.1 x 215 x 11.3mm) Weight 2.48 pounds (1.2kg) 2.7 pounds (1.22 kg) Starting price $1,729 $1,200

Operating system: Windows 11 or macOS?

The first big question you'll need to ask yourself when choosing between these two laptops is whether you prefer Windows or macOS for your work. These operating systems are both good in their own right, and it's mostly up to personal preference which one you should choose. Most likely, you're already familiar with either one, so the choice is already made for you. If you want Windows, you go with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, but if you prefer macOS, then you'll need the MacBook Air.

There are more concrete reasons to prefer one over the other, though. Windows 11 is built on a long legacy of Windows versions that have always been designed with businesses in mind, and many apps and resources rely on Windows. If you're a business user, there's a very good chance you not only prefer Windows but may also need it. Many legacy apps may only work on Windows. In fact, the app ecosystem as a whole is usually more robust on Windows because it's been such a popular platform for decades.

On the other hand, macOS is often considered a more user-friendly platform, especially for beginners. It's also very popular with creative professionals, thanks partly to how it's the only platform that supports Final Cut Pro, which many say is the best video editing software. And because the platform is so popular with creative professionals, even third-party software tends to support macOS, sometimes better than they support Windows.

Display: The ThinkPad X1 Carbon has an OLED panel option

Lenovo has yet to reveal the full set of configuration options available for the 14-inch display on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, but we do know it goes up to a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED panel, which is an absolutely fantastic display. Because it's OLED, this panel can produce true blacks by simply turning individual pixels off when needed. It can also produce more vivid colors and deliver higher contrast levels.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

Based on the previous model, the base configuration will include a Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS panel, which is significantly less impressive but great all the same. There should also be a 4K (3840 x 2400) option, which is sharper than the OLED model but won't have the same true blacks or contrast levels.

If you have money to spend, it's hard to top the OLED panel of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

The MacBook Air doesn't give you any configuration options for the display, but what it includes out of the box is already great. You get a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (using IPS technology) and it comes in a very sharp 2560 x 1664 resolution. For a base configuration, that's great and something you don't see too often in a laptop. If you're planning to stick with the base model, this makes the MacBook Air a much better choice. However, if you have money to spend, it's hard to top the OLED panel of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

Above that display, both laptops have a 1080p webcam, though the MacBook Air houses that camera in a notch, which some may find unsightly. Furthermore, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 has the option for an IR camera, which can be used for facial recognition in Windows Hello. The MacBook Air doesn't have that, you only get a fingerprint sensor for Touch ID.

As for audio, both laptops have a quad-speaker system, though it's worth noting that Apple typically has some of the best speakers on its laptops. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon has four microphones for audio pickup, while the MacBook Air has three.

Design: A tried-and-true classic or a totally fresh look

Looks-wise, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 and the MacBook Air are pretty much polar opposites. Lenovo's laptops embody the legacy of the ThinkPad brand and have featured the same design language for years. As expected, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 looks the same as its predecessor, with black surfaces all over and some red accents on the ThinkPad logo and other areas. It also has an optional carbon fiber weave pattern on the lid, which makes it a bit more unique. Still, it's a very classic-feeling look, which you may not like if you want something that feels more modern.

The 2022 MacBook Air, on the other hand, is a major design refresh compared to its predecessor, which arguably already looked more modern than the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. This new design has smaller bezels around the display and a much more balanced chassis, doing away with the wedge shape of previous models. It also comes in four color options to choose from, though they all look fairly subdued.

The MacBook Air feels more sturdy thanks to the all-aluminum build.

In terms of portability, both are pretty good. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is lighter despite its larger size, coming in at just 2.48 pounds. By comparison, the MacBook Air is slightly heavier at 2.7 pounds, but that's because the chassis is made entirely of aluminum. Lenovo uses a mix of aluminum, magnesium, and carbon fiber, which allows the laptop to be lighter, but it can feel a bit less premium. The MacBook Air feels more sturdy thanks to the all-aluminum build, so the extra weight is justified. On the other hand, the MacBook Air is a mere 11.3mm thin compared to the 15.36mm of the ThinkPad.

Ports and connectivity: A big win for Lenovo

One thing that business laptops are typically very good at is connectivity, and it's no different with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, along with two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and a headphone jack. It's a very solid setup of ports for such a small laptop, and you can connect almost any peripheral to it.

By contrast, the MacBook Air offers far fewer ports. You get two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt/USB4 support, plus a headphone jack, though Apple does have an advantage here. The headphone jack is more powerful, meaning it can drive high-impedance headphones without needing an external amplifier. This model also has a MagSafe charging port.

As for wireless connectivity, both laptops support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, as you would expect, though the ThinkPad X1 Carbon touts support for Wi-Fi 6E, which Apple doesn't offer. On top of that, Lenovo gives you the option for cellular connectivity, with options for 4G LTE or 5G. This lets you stay connected to the internet wherever you are without depending on insecure Wi-Fi networks.

Performance: Still a big question

At this time, we don't exactly know what processors will be inside the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. We know they will be next-generation Intel processors, but they haven't been formally announced yet. Still, if Lenovo sticks with the P-series processors it used in the previous generation, you can expect the ThinkPad X1 Carbon to be faster, at least in the top-tier configurations.

If you want a laptop that lasts all day away from a charger, the MacBook Air is almost certainly the best choice.

We don't yet know about the GPU, but Apple has been pulling ahead in that respect thanks to the powerful integrated graphics in its Apple Silicon processors. According to Apple, the GPU inside the Apple M2 is 2.3x faster than that of an Intel Core i7-1255U, and while a P-series processor would be slightly faster than a U-series one, it wouldn't make up that difference. We'll have to see if Intel makes changes to the GPU with the upcoming 13th-generation processors.

Even if that happens, the big win for Apple here is going to be battery life. Since the introduction of Apple Silicon, the MacBook Air has become unbeatable regarding battery life thanks to the incredible efficiency of these Arm-based processors. Intel simply hasn't been able to compete, which is unlikely to change with the next generation. If you want a laptop that lasts all day away from a charger, the MacBook Air is almost certainly the best choice.

One area where Lenovo clearly pulls ahead, however, is the RAM, especially because the latest iteration of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon comes with up to a massive 64GB of memory, compared to the 24GB maximum of the MacBook Air. Apple's laptop may have faster memory, but if you want the most capacity possible, Lenovo serves you better. And both laptops have up to 2TB of SSD storage, so things are the same there.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 vs MacBook Air (2022): Which should you buy?

It may not sound very helpful, but choosing between the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 or the MacBook Air comes down to your needs. Do your workloads involve a lot of legacy applications that only run on Windows? Do you need extremely large amounts of RAM? Or maybe you just want that OLED display? There are great reasons to prefer Lenovo's laptop over Apple's.

On the flip side, the MacBook Air has some serious benefits, too. Performance is on par with Intel's processors, but efficiency is much better, so if you want a laptop you can use for the whole day without worrying about charging, it's a much better option. It also has a more modern design (if that matters to you), and if you don't need the RAM or storage upgrades, the base model is much cheaper and has a nicer display than that of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

And that's another thing: price. As we've mentioned, the MacBook Air is much cheaper to start, so for many people, it might make more sense to go that route instead of splurging on the ThinkPad. However, that can change over time as Lenovo's laptops get discounted more frequently and more heavily than Apple's.

Regardless, if you're looking to buy right now, the MacBook Air is really your only option because the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is due to launch until April 2023. If you don't want to wait, you can buy the MacBook Air below. Otherwise, check out the best laptops you can buy today to see some other great options in the Windows world. Or, if you need more power on Apple's side, there are some great Mac models you can buy today with different processors.