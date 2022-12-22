Since it's a business laptop that'll likely be used on the go where damage can happen, you might be wondering about the warranty on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. Even though this is an incoming new Lenovo laptop in 2023, it adheres to the company's default warranty option from 2022. You get a basic one-year limited warranty that covers issues from the factory. This is required by regulatory bodies in the U.S. and isn't anything new. If you want an extra or extended warranty, though, there are options.

What you need to know about the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 warranty

Like all current ThinkPad laptops, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 will come with a one-year limited warranty when it goes on sale in April. This warranty starts from the day of purchase and will last for 365 days afterward. The term is "limited warranty" because there are some limits on what is covered in this included warranty. You'll see the full terms on Lenovo's website, but the basics are that it covers workmanship or manufacturing issues from Lenovo's factory that aren't your fault. Think of things like a broken hinge that you'll notice as you unbox the laptop or a screen that got damaged during shipping. For issues that are your fault, like a broken keyboard due to spilled liquid, there's the Lenovo Accidental Damage Protection Plan instead.

What is the Lenovo Accidental Damage Protection Plan?

No doubt it's great to get that included one-year limited warranty from Lenovo. But for true protection, the Lenovo Accidental Damage Protection Plan is better. This optional plan can be purchased alongside the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 when it hits Lenovo.com later in 2023, or at any time while you own the device. It covers real-world damage like spills, bumps, cracks, and physical damage to critical parts. There's even an additional option to purchase Lenovo Premiere Support, a phone-based technical assistance hotline for issues with Windows.

That's all there is to know about the warranty on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. Whenever the product goes on sale in April 2023, you'll get an included one-year limited warranty that is pretty good, but you also can pay for Lenovo Accidental Protection Plan for added coverage.