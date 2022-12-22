One of the highlight products of Lenovo's new 2023 ThinkPad lineup is the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. The new business Lenovo laptop offers amazing performance with yet-to-be-announced latest Intel Core CPUs and up to 64GB of RAM. Yet as great as all that performance is, the webcam is even better. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 sports a 1080p FHD IR MIPI-based camera, that supports computer vision technology. There's even a privacy shutter onboard.

Why the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 has a good webcam

As we hinted before, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 has a good webcam for a few different reasons. The first is that at 1080p, the image quality is above the 720p standard that was more common in older laptops. That FHD 1080p webcam has a 2.1MP sensor, which is great as it lets more light into the lens for a clearer and more accurate image. The second reason is that the webcam supports Windows Hello, so you can log into your PC using just your face, more securely. Finally, the third is the fact there's a privacy shutter, which means you can cover the lens when the webcam isn't in use, to better protect yourself against hackers who might activate the webcam remotely.

Of course, since the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is a business laptop, there are two bonuses to the webcam that make it even better. One of those is the fact that the camera is MIPI based. MIPI webcams are common in smartphones and use the MIPI interface instead of USB. It also has separate IR and RGB sensors for better image quality. As for the second thing? It relates to Lenovo's computer vision technology. This technology uses the webcam to tell if you're approaching the laptop, and only unlock it if you're sitting in front of it for added security. There's eye-tracking technology that can dim the screen to save power, too. It can even be used to improve your posture by detecting when you might be sitting in a bad position.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 external webcams

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 has a great integrated webcam, but nothing is wrong with going with an external webcam. The 1080p webcam is great for most people, but if you plan to connect your X1 Carbon to an external monitor or use it in as a desktop PC, then an external webcam will be a must. The webcams we suggest below have higher quality sensors than the X1 Carbon Gen 11, and offer wider sensors, with cool things like auto framing, and zoom and pan controls. You can prop these webcams at the top of your laptop or your display.

That's all we have to say about the webcam on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It is pretty great, offering 1080p quality which will make you look your best on calls. If you're curious, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 isn't yet for sale. It is set to become available in April 2023. Prices will start at $1,729.