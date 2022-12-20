The latest iteration of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon comes with new Intel processors and other improvements. Here's everything we know.

Each year, Lenovo delivers a new iteration of the iconic ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop, and for 2023, things are no different. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is a fairly modest upgrade from its predecessor, but it does make a few changes that make it that much better of an option. Of course, it has the newest Intel Core processors available, but it also comes with some software improvements for the webcam and an even more sustainable design.

If you want to know everything there is to know about the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up the specs, pricing, release date, and more on this page. Let's take a look at everything we know.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon: Specs

Operating system Windows 11 CPU Latest (13th-generation) Intel Core processors Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Display 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K (2880 x1800) OLED, HDR500 True Black Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5 Battery and power 57Whr battery

Up to 65W USB Type-C power adapter Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x HDMI 2.0b

3.5mm headphone jack

Optional: Nano SIM slot Audio Dolby Atmos speaker system

Quad-array 360-degree microphones Camera Up to 1080p Full HD MIPI RGB + IR webcam with Computer Vision and physical shutter Windows Hello IR webcam

Fingerprint sensor Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E 2x2

Bluetooth 5.2

Cellular options: 5G sub-6 Cat20 4G LTE Cat16 4G LTE Cat4 (China only)

Color Black Size (WxDxH) 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36mm (12.42 x 8.76 x 0.60 in) Dimensions Starts at 1.12kg (2.48 lbs) Price Starting at $1,729

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: Pricing and availability

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is set to be launched in April 2023, and availability should start on Lenovo's own website. hat's usually where it launches first, though you'll also be able to get it from reselling partners, as usual. However, you likely won't be able to find it at traditional consumer retailers like Best Buy or Amazon. Because of the large number of configuration options available, business laptops don't tend to make it to these retailers, or only in a few configuration options.

Official pricing for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 will start at $1,729, which is a bit higher than the previous generation. This is likely due to the increase in production costs in just about every industry, so it's not overly surprising. Of course, this price is just for the base model, which will likely start with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, based on past models. Upgrade options will take that price higher. Lenovo runs discounts fairly frequently on its laptops, however, so you should be able to find it at a lower price if you're willing to wait.

What's new in the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11?

As we said at the start, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is a fairly modest refresh without a ton of changes, but it does bring a few welcome ones. It's already building on one of the best laptops on the market, so this makes sense.

New Intel processors and more RAM

The first and most obvious upgrade here is the spec bump, which we get every generation. Of course, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 will come with next-generation Intel processors from the 13th-generation. At this time, Intel hasn't revealed these processors yet, so we don't know what's changed, but you can expect the usual performance upgrades with any new generation of CPUs.

Another notable change is that Lenovo is increasing the maximum amount of RAM you can get with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, now up to a whopping 64GB. Previous models were maxed out at 32GB, so this is good news if you need performance for more demanding tasks, such as video editing or working on large databases and projects with large files. The storage is similar, with up to a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD available.

An upgraded webcam (with software)

One of the changes Lenovo is highlighting with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 has to do with the webcam, specifically the features enabled by the Lenovo View app. The updated version of this app comes with an improved AI algorithm for the webcam video enhancer, which should help you look even better during online meetings and calls. Lenovo says you can see these improvements in any lighting condition, including darker rooms.

What's more, the Lenovo View app also includes features like background removal, autofocus, face tracking, and even a virtual presenter feature, so your video can always stand out. Privacy Guard and Privacy Alert features can help you prevent unauthorized people from spying on what you're doing, and the laptop can also give you warnings about posture correction and remind you to rest your eyes occasionally.

More sustainable materials

Finally, another noteworthy change has to do with Lenovo's commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Lenovo has made the ThinkPad X1 Carbon even more sustainable, and it's now using 90% recycled magnesium in the palm rest of this laptop. What's more, the bottom cover uses 55% recycled aluminum, resulting in lower emissions across the board.

The packaging is more sustainable, too. Lenovo is using 100% bamboo and sugarcane fiber for the retail packaging, and brown box packaging is plastic free and uses 90% recycled or FSC-certified materials.

Where can I buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11?

As we've already mentioned, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 isn't yet available to buy, but once it launches, you'll be able to find it on Lenovo's website and other partner resellers. We'll be sure to have a purchase link below as soon as it's available. That should happen around April, though it's not unheard of for some devices to launch slightly later than expected.

If you're looking for something that's available right now, you might want to take a look at our list of the best Lenovo ThinkPads you can buy today. There are also great business laptops from other brands, if you want to take a closer look at those.