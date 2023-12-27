Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 New and improved The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 features a redesign of the flagship Lenovo laptop. It also has an Intel Core Ultra processor, a new touchpad, and an 8MP webcam, all of which make this one of the top business laptops around. Pros Powerful Intel Ultra processors New touchpad design Lightweight, portable design Cons Expensive ThinkPad design isn't for everyone $2989 at Lenovo

There are so many options when it comes to buying a work laptop, especially on the more expensive end. Two of our favorite additions to this part on the market are the Dell Latitude 9440 and the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12. Both are premium laptops that deliver so much in terms of functionality, versatility, and power. The Dell Latitude 9440 was one of our favorite laptops of the year, while the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a fresh redesign on a beloved classic but is only available in limited configurations for now. These two laptops have so much to offer that it's hard to know which one is right for you.

Price, specs, and availability

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 was announced at the end of the year and is only available in limited configurations from Lenovo right now. The price starts at $2,989, which is quite expensive. But Lenovo frequently has sales, so you will likely be able to get a bit of a discount at some point. Only versions with Intel Core Ultra H-series processors are available right now, but the U-series should be made available in March 2024. You can opt for up to 2TB of storage and 64GB of RAM. It also has a 14-inch display that goes up to 2.8K OLED resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Dell Latitude 9440 was released earlier in 2023 and is currently available from Dell and third-party retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and more. Right now, it's available for $1,919 at Dell. You can choose between 13th-generation Intel Core U-series processors, up to 2TB of storage, and up to 64GB of RAM.



Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 Dell Latitude 9440 Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 CPU Intel Core Ultra processors 13th-generation Intel Core processors GPU Up to Intel Arc graphics (integrated) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated) Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Up to 2TB PCIe NVMe Class 25 SSD Battery 57Whr 60Whr Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits, touch, DisplayHDR 500 True Black 2-in-1 14-inch, 2560x1600, 16:10 QHD+ (2660x1600) Camera Up to 8MP MIPI Computer Vision camera with privacy shutter 1080p Full HD IR webcam with temporal noise reduction, Intelligent Privacy, proximity sensor, Intel Camera Sensing Technology Speakers Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Stereo speaker system with Realtek and Waves MaxxAudio Pro Quad-array microphones Colors Black Graphite and Black Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1), HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm headphone jack 3 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB Type-C, 3.5mm combo headphone jack, Optional: SIM card slot Network Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, optional 5G or 4G LTE Wi-Fi 6E 2x2, Bluetooth 5.3, Cellular: 5G Dimensions 12.31x8.45x0.59 inches (312.8x214.75x14.96mm) 12.20 x 8.46 x 0.64 inches (310.5 x 215 x 14.2mm) Weight Starting at 2.42 pounds (1.09kg) 3.38 pounds (1.53kg)

Design

These laptops are some of the sleekest you'll find today, so they command such a high price tag. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon comes in a black chassis and is made from reinforced carbon fiber. It's incredibly durable, so you won't have to worry about it being in your work bag on long commutes. It's also thin and lightweight, weighing just shy of 2.5 pounds. For ports, it has two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon also comes with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. One of the big upgrades for this laptop is the new and updated touchpad, which is now made of glass without physical buttons, giving you more room for clicking and moving around.

While the Dell Latitude 9440 is a bit heavier, weighing in at 3.38 pounds, it doesn't feel cumbersome to carry. The edges are sleek, and it looks and feels like a high-end laptop. It's a huge upgrade over the previous Latitude laptops, and the 2-in-1 design gives you so much flexibility, so you can use it like a clamshell laptop or tablet mode. It has an aluminum build and comes in a graphite color. You'll enjoy three Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You can opt for an SD card reader, but it isn't standard. The large haptic trackpad is simple to use and offers plenty of space. it also houses controls that will show up when you're on a Zoom call. The keyboard is backlit and the stereo speakers offer Waves MaxxAudio Pro Quad-array microphones.

Display

The biggest difference between these two laptops is the fact that the Latitude 9440 is a 2-in-1 and the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is not. The Latitude has a touchscreen with a 2560x1600 Quad HD+ display. The panel is tuned to a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it taller for stacking windows. It supports Dell's Active Pen, and you can adjust the scaling of the display to fit your needs. The colors and brightness are impressive, maxing out at 500 nits of brightness. The hinge is incredibly smooth to maneuver from laptop to tablet mode, so you won't feel much resistance when switching modes. The refresh rate is low at 60Hz, however.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon has a much higher refresh rate on its top-of-the-line 2.8K OLED display that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. It only reaches 400 nits of peak brightness but boasts 100% DCI-P3 color support and HDR True Black 500 compatibility. Because of the OLED panels, the blacks look very prominent. This also has a 16:10 aspect ratio and is simple to open and close.

Another difference is the webcam. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon has one with a new design that's built into the Communications Bar at the top of the screen. Alongside the microphones is an 8MP MIPI webcam that delivers ideal footage for web calls. While the Latitude 9440 has Zoom functionalities built into it, the webcam is only 1080p, which is serviceable.

Performance

A big selling point for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is the latest Intel Core Ultra series processors. As we mentioned, the H-Series processors are available now with the U-Series being available in a few months. The cores are faster than they've been before, and they consume less power to save battery life. The newest ThinkPad versions have a bigger emphasis on AI, so they feature a built-in NPU, and you can now use AI-powered features like Windows Studio Effects. These have Intel Arc graphics, which are featured with the H-Series processors.

The Dell Latitude 9440 offers multiple 13th-generation Intel Core processor options, from i5 or i7 U-series processors. They are all efficient and can take on large workloads at a time, especially thanks to up to 64GB of RAM. The GPU includes Intel Iris Xe graphics, which is focused on lower-performance graphics processing compared to the Arc. It isn't bad, and most people will find the Iris Xe suitable for their needs. Neither of these are gaming laptops, anyway.

Both offer up to 2TB of storage, so you'll have plenty of storage if you want it with either machine.

Battery life

We haven't had the chance to review the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 yet, so we don't know the exact capabilities of its battery. It does have a 57Whr battery, which is the same as the last two ThinkPads, but the Intel Core Ultra processor should have a major effect on how much longer the battery lasts. Lenovo is saying that it can last all day, and the power-saving features will help it live away from an outlet for a while. It comes with a 70W USB-C power adapter as well.

The Latitude 9440 lasted about eight and a half hours on a single charge when we tested it, which is very strong for an everyday laptop. This has a 60Whr battery, and the Intel Core processors work well with it to make it last. It comes with a power adapter as well.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 vs Dell Latitude 9440: Which is right for you?

Both the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 and the Dell Latitude 9440 are excellent laptops for business. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon has some of the latest technology and is focused on the future with its NPU for AI purposes. The Intel Core Ultra processor offers more power efficiency than many other options on the market. If price is not a concern for you, it might make sense for you, as the upgrades and forward-thinking features are built to last.

The Dell Latitude 9440 is no slouch, and those who prefer a 2-in-1 should absolutely consider it. It has a beautiful QHD+ display and great 13th-generation Intel Core processors. Any worker who versatility for creating would be hard-pressed to find a better laptop. Plus, the price has gone down since it initially debuted almost a year ago, so it's more reasonable.