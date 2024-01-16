Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 Editor's Choice A modern productivity powerhouse The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is the most significant design upgrade of its model in several years. Powered by Core Ultra i7 processors and featuring a greatly improved webcam, a sleek new look, a new touchpad, and more, it's a powerhouse for productivity. Pros Stunning 2.8K OLED display Totally redesigned keyboard Exceptional port variety Cons Pretty expensive $2989 at Lenovo

Dell XPS 13 9315 Good alternative Super portable solid performer The Dell XPS 13 remains a solid workhorse ultrabook for productivity, with a great-feeling keyboard, super compact design, and beautiful Apple-esque look, even if it's just a little underpowered for 2023.

Pros Good battery life Great look Very portable Cons Display is a bit underwhelming $599 at Dell



The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Gen 12 and the Dell XPS 13 are top contenders in the world of ultrabooks. A host of cutting-edge features, sleek design choices, high-end performance, and well-tuned ergonomics make both excellent choices for productivity whether you’re working from home, or traveling, and they even give a lot of desktop options a run for their money. In terms of CPU speed, RAM, and other specs, they’re comparable, but not exactly the same. So the question is, which one comes out on top in a face-off? Let’s take a look.

Pricing and availability

A big price difference

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 was announced and launched on December 14th, 2023 with an MSRP of $2,989 for the base model, which includes a Core Ultra i7, an Integrated Intel Arc GPU, a 14" 2.8K (2880x1800) OLED display, 16 GB LPDDR5X-6400MHz RAM, and a 512 GB SSD. It’s a lot pricier than the XPS 13, but keep in mind that Lenovo rarely sells its laptop at full MSRP. A touchscreen, up to 2TB SSD, and 32GB of RAM can be added if you're willing to shell out more.

The base Dell XPS 13 starts at $599, down from $999 this time last year. The base model comes with a Core i5, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 1920x1200 display. For a bit extra, you can upgrade to a Core i7, a 1TB SSD, and even a touchscreen. Fully loaded, it’s still quite a bargain compared to the X1, even taking the downgraded specs into account.



Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 Dell XPS 13 9315 Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11, Ubuntu 20.04 CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 (155H) 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1230U, Core i7-1250U GPU Intel Arc (integrated) Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 512GB, 1TB PCie NVMe x2 SSD Display (Size, Resolution) 14 inches, 16:10, 2.8K, 400 nits, 120Hz, OLED, touch, HDR500 True Black, Dolby Vision, 100% DCI-P3, PrivacyGuard 13.4-inch FHD+ 1920 x 1200 touch or non-touch Camera Up to 8MP MIPI Computer Vision, privacy shutter 720 Windows Hello IR Webcam Colors Black Sky, Umber Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio 2x Thunderbolt 4, DisplayPort Network Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G/4G LTE (optional) Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2x2, Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card Dimensions 12.31 x 8.45 x 0.59 inches (312.8mm x 214.75mm x 14.96mm) 11.36 x 7.86 x 0.55 inches Weight From 2.42 pounds (1.09kg) 3.1lbs

Design

Great keyboards and a MacBook cosplay

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 maintains the design of its predecessors, with a sleek black carbon-fiber chassis and a sturdy, if not quite tank-like build. At around 2.5lb, it’s fairly lightweight as laptops go, and its razor-thin bezels leave plenty of real estate for the actual display. Lenovo responded to feedback about the old X1 keyboard and has redesigned it to feel better while typing, which offers a surprisingly effective boost to workflow and ergonomics. Its upgraded 8MP MIPI Computer Vision webcam with a built-in privacy shutter is also a welcome change. Finally, the X1 Carbon really shines when it comes to ports, offering two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1) ports, one HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Dell XPS 13’s attractive aluminum chassis allows for a durable and highly portable build that emulates the look of last-gen MacBooks, enough that you might mistake it for one at a distance. At 3.1lbs, it’s slightly heavier than the ThinkPad X1, but it’s also more compact, making it the more portable of the two overall. Ports-wise, it suffers in comparison to the ThinkPad, offering only two Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) ports. Its 720p/30fps webcam is another noticeable step down from the ThinkPad X1, though its well-loved backlit keyboard with fingerprint reading still feels great to use.

Display

Ultra HD vs 1080p

The X1’s 14-inch OLED display offers FHD, QHD, and UHD resolutions and advanced Dolby Vision HDR tech for brilliant, sharp images with highly accurate color reproduction. With a blazing 120Hz refresh rate, it’s an excellent choice for creative and multimedia use, as well as mid-spec gaming.

The Dell XPS 13’s slightly smaller 13.4-inch display only supports 1080p (for 4K, you’d have to upgrade to the XPS 13 Plus), but its almost borderless InfinityEdge display boosts immersion for media viewing and mid-spec gaming, and Dell’s Eyesafe tech reduces blue light emissions, making it easier on your eyes and your circadian rhythms over long sessions. While it’s a smaller screen with a lower resolution and a lower refresh rate of 60Hz, it’s still a good-looking display.

Performance

Core Ultra 7 vs Core i5

The X1 Carbon Gen 12 delivers pretty snappy performance for a non-gaming laptop with its Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, offering E-core speeds up to 3.80 and P-core speeds up to 4.80 GHz. Intel’s Ultra Core processors are also the first new tile-based architecture and a dedicated NPU for processing AI tasks. In our review of the MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo, we found that the new NPU did seem to allow more headroom for CPU tasks by handling tasks like Windows Studio Effects for webcam, so it’s a welcome piece of new tech that further gives the X1 Carbon Gen 12 an edge over a lot of comparable models. Its Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics card isn’t going to give an RTX 4070 a run for the money. Still, for light to medium content creation and even gaming at low or medium-low settings, it’s a versatile productivity notebook that can handle most creative work that isn’t video editing.

The Dell XPS 13 base model processor is a 12th-gen Core i5 that offers speeds of 3.40 GHz, with a Core i7 option available that raises it to 3.90 GHz. It’s more than fast enough for all business and productivity use, but it’s a notable step down compared to the X1 regarding raw performance. Like the X1, it boasts an Iris Xe integrated GPU, though perhaps “boasts” isn’t the word to use here. While you’ll still get excellent performance for all productivity tasks, the downgrade to a Core i5 or i7 from the next-gen Ultra Core means it doesn’t quite match the X1 for creative use, though it’s not useless in that regard either.

Processor power draw is also worth mentioning since the new X1 Gen 12 comes with pretty efficient 28W H-series models, with even more efficient 15W U-series models available now. Compared to the XPS 13’s 12W processors, which are a significant step-down in speed and performance and pound for pound, the X1 is the more efficient laptop.

Battery Life

ThinkPad Gen 12 is unproven

Lenovo is cagey about the battery life of the Gen 12 model, only stating that battery life will vary greatly depending on settings and specific uses, but in our own review of the Gen 11, it provided about 11 hours of charge running a variety of tasks at 50% brightness, while other reviews have clocked up to 13.5 hours at various settings. 13 hours is about the average across a variety of Windows laptops. While Gen 11 underperformed a little in this category, Gen 12 may show marked improvements once the consensus is in.

In our review of the XPS 13, we were able to get eight hours of battery life with the thermals set to optimized and display brightness set to 40%, which is pretty decent but still lower than Dell’s claim of 14 hours. With thermal settings boosted for better performance, battery life dipped to four or five hours max, which is a shame. The Thinkpad is the clear winner here.

Which is right for you?

ThinkPad has the edge

Both the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 and the Dell XPS 13 are impressive machines and highly competitive when it comes to the high-end ultrabook market. The ThinkPad offers a lot under the hood in terms of performance, with a speedy core i7, a next-gen UHD display, an excellent camera, and a bunch of other bells and whistles that tip it over the edge in terms of raw power. But it’s a major leap in price over the Dell XPS 13, which some may find isn’t justified if their productivity needs are modest. Overall, we’ve got to recommend the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, if you’ve got the green and want a serious workhorse with many years ahead of it.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 Editor's choice A powerhouse ultrabook at a price to match The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 marks a significant overhaul of the powerhouse ultrabook, featuring advanced Intel Core ultra processors, an upgraded keyboard and touchpad, an improved webcam, a fresh aesthetic, and more. It seamlessly mixes modernity with the evergreen appeal of the iconic ThinkPad line. $2989 at Lenovo

The XPS 13 offers solid performance at a fraction of the cost (until the next generation pops up), but the 1080p display and slower CPU mean it’s a little less future-proof and a lot less flashy. ​​​​​​However, if your needs are modest, and you don't mind the lack of flash, it's still a great choice that's a lot more portable, and you can even add a touchscreen and still come out way below the ThinkPad X1's price point.