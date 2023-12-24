Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is a long-awaited re-design of the ThinkPad laptop series, and it comes with a massive boost to power thanks to the Intel Core ultra processors, a new touchpad, a better webcam, and a more sustainable and modern look. Pros OLED touchscreen with a 2.8K resolution Great port selection Optional 5G connectivity Cons Expensive $2989 at Lenovo

Lenovo's ThinkPad series features some of the best business laptops available today, and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is the latest, with a long-awaited redesign and increased power with Intel's new Core Ultra processors. But how does Lenovo's 14-inch business laptop compare to the newest 14-inch MacBook Pro, featuring Apple's very own, very powerful M3 processor?

Price, specs & availability

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 was recently announced and launched on Dec.14. At the time of writing, it's only available in specific configurations. All available configurations feature Intel's new lineup of Core Ultra H-series processors, and we should see the full lineup of configurations for the X1 Carbon Gen 12 available sometime this spring, per Lenovo. Starting at $2,989 for the configurations currently available, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is an expensive machine comparable to the price of the MacBook Pro. However, it's worth noting that Lenovo is well known for hosting a wide range of sales throughout the year, so there's a good chance you'll be able to find a hefty discount if you're willing to wait a bit. It's also worth noting that while the X1 Carbon Gen 12 is nearly double the starting price of a MacBook Pro, it does provide a bit more power, coming with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and Intel's new Core Ultra 7 155H Processor, which features up to 3.8 GHz of processing power from the E-cores, and a speedy 4.80 GHz max speed from the P-cores.

On the other hand, the 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 is one of the best laptops we've seen from Apple in the past few years, thanks to the switch from Intel processors to Apple's M-series processors. The 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 was revealed on Oct. 31. At the time of writing, the starting price is $1,599, making it close to half the price of the X1 Carbon Gen 12, but at the starting price, you are only getting a MacBook Pro with the M3's 8-core processor, 10-core GPU, alongside 8GB of unified RAM and a small 512GB SSD drive, so when it comes to pure specifications, we have to hand it to Lenovo and the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 here.



Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 MacBook Pro M3 14-Inch Operating System Windows 11 macOS CPU Intel Core Ultra processors Apple M3 8-Core GPU Up to Intel Arc graphics (integrated) Apple M3 10-Core GPU RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Up to 24GB of Unified Memory Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 57Whr 70 Whr Battery Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits, touch, DisplayHDR 500 True Black 14.2-inch (3024x1964) Liquid Retina XDR Display 1,600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate Camera Up to 8MP MIPI Computer Vision camera with privacy shutter 1080p FaceTime HD Camera Colors Black Space Gray, Silver, Black Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1), HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm headphone jack 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x HDMI, 1x SDXC, 1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack Dimensions 12.31x8.45x0.59 inches (312.8x214.75x14.96mm) 12.31x8.71x0.61 inches (31.26x22.12x1.55cm) Weight Starting at 2.42 pounds (1.09kg) 3.4 pounds

Performance and battery life

The 14-inch MacBook takes it away with 22 hours of battery life

Close

We haven't been able to review the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 just yet, but based on Lenovo's specifications, the X1 Carbon Gen 12 comes with a 57Whr battery, and you should get an extended battery life thanks to the new Intel Ultra Core processors, which are low-power efficient and can extend battery life.

However, it's pretty tough to beat the MacBook Pro M3's battery life. Apple claims that the battery of the 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 lasts for up to 22 hours, and in our own testing of the 16-inch variant of the M3 MacBook Pro Max, we were able to pull 17 hours of run-time out of the battery on a single charge. We also noted in our review that the MacBook Pro featured some of the best battery life for creative tasks such as editing video. While we haven't done our own test on the specific 14-inch variation, but based on the battery size of 69.6Whr and the efficiency of the M3 processor, we expect the MacBook Pro 14-inch to outperform the battery of the X1 Carbon Gen 12.

Intel's new Core Ultra processors aim to deliver a more efficient computing experience

The new Intel Core Ultra processors are the biggest upgrade at the heart of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, and at the $2989 starting configuration, you get the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, which features six P-cores and eight E-cores, with the maximum speed of the E-cores at 3.8 GHz and the maximum speed of the P-cores at a fast 4.8 GHz. The Core Ultra processor also gives you access to integrated Intel Arc graphics, providing a maximum DisplayPort resolution of 7680x4320 at 60Hz. This processor and integrated GPU set also provide users with Ray Tracing, making this an ideal laptop for both creative workflows and gaming.

Taking a look at Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro M3, you are getting the M3 processor, which combines an 8-core CPU with a 10-core GPU. It's the current entry-level processor for the MacBook Pro series, and while it's an incredibly efficient processor that can handle its own when it comes to creative applications and even some light gaming, it is, from a technical standpoint, a bit behind the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H when it comes to raw power. If you wanted to pick up a MacBook Pro that more evenly matches the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, we would recommend going with the M3 Pro processor configuration instead.

Display

An OLED Display vs Apple's bright Liquid Retina XDR display

Close

The new, upgraded display in the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is one of my personal favorite upgrades to the ThinkPad line, with the base configuration coming with a 14-inch 2.8K resolution OLED display with a peak brightness of 500 nits for HDR content and 400 nits for SDR content. The screen specifications look great for content creation, in addition to streaming content and productivity, with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a Low Blue Light filter to protect your eyes over time.

On the other hand, it's difficult to compete with the displays that Apple uses for their MacBook Pros, especially when regarding content creation. The 14-inch MacBook Pro's Liquid Retina XDR display utilizes a mini-LED backlight, allowing it to get even brighter than an OLED display while still keeping a great contrast. At its peak, the 14-inch MacBook Pro can hit 1,600 nits of peak brightness in HDR content, and in SDR content, it peaks at about 600 nits. Colors look stunning and true-to-life thanks to how bright the Liquid Retina XDR display can get, and Apple's ProMotion technology allows users to experience an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz.

Ultimately, the MacBook Pro's Liquid Retina XDR display takes the edge here. It simply gets significantly brighter than the OLED display of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 and offers the industry standard when it comes to a display that's calibrated for creative work.

Design

Lenovo's freshest re-design of the ThinkPad series

Lenovo finally gave us a new design with the ThinkPad X11 Carbon Gen 12. It's taken some cues from the successful and well-liked ThinkPad Z13 laptops, adding a slot at the top of the display to house the 8MP webcam, and Lenovo has made an effort to use recycled post-industrial carbon fiber to make the overall design more sustainable.

There's also a new touchpad, although you do have the option to opt for the old touchpad style with the two physical click buttons. The new option is recycled from the ThinkPad Z series of laptops, and it's a glass touchpad with haptic support that removes the buttons, giving your fingers a bit more breathing room while still allowing you to click using the touchpad. One of the more impressive aspects of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is how light the laptop is, weighing only 2.42 pounds.

When it comes to the MacBook Pro, the design hasn't changed in the past three years, but there is now a new Space Black color, although it's less black and more gray. It's an aluminum clamshell laptop with flat sides, and it's the MacBook Pro design we've all grown to love over the past few years. The MacBook Pro is a bit heavier than the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, weighing a total of 4.

Both laptops feature a solid array of ports to connect to external devices, but with either laptop we do recommend picking up a Thunderbolt 4 dock to get the most out of these machines. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 offers you two Thunderbolt 4 ports in addition to two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5 mm combo headphone jack. The MacBook Pro on the other hand, offers up three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SDXC card slot reader, an HDMI port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Which is right for you: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 vs 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 (2023)

Both of these laptops are powerhouses when it comes to productivity applications and creative applications. However, based on pure raw power, we must hand it to the redesigned ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12. We're incredibly excited to get our hands on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12. It made the cut for our best of 2023 based on its improvements alone. While the MacBook Pro continues to impress us with the improvements made to Apple's own chips, and while the MacBook Pro's Liquid Retina XDR display gets brighter, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 outdoes it with a lighter chassis, more processing cores, a higher boost speed, and more RAM.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 is by no means a bad machine, and if you need something a bit lighter on the wallet and geared more towards creative applications, we would strongly suggest configuring your own 14-inch MacBook Pro M3. The Liquid Retina XDR display is a pleasure to work on, and it's one of the best laptop displays when it comes to watching streaming content, thanks to 1,600 nits of peak HDR brightness.