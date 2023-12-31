Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 Usually, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon has most of its upgrades on the inside, but on the Gen 12 model, it gets a new touchpad, an improved webcam, and a tweaked look that makes the ThinkPad feel more modern. It also gets the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, with onboard AI acceleration. Pros New 8MP MIPI Computer Vision webcam with privacy shutter Optional cellular connectivity 2.8K OLED screen option Cons Expensive MSRP TrackPoint is divisive $2989 at Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is the latest in the line of our favorite business laptops, packed with technology and software to make your working life more productive. Its sister device, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9, drops the “Yoga” branding this time around for a shorter name. That’s not all it drops, as the pen garage is gone in favor of a magnetic stylus holder. While both of these ThinkPads have many similarities, they are aimed at slightly different users. This comparison breaks down the differences, so you can make an educated decision.

Price, specs & availability:

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 was launched on December 14th, 2023. Currently, it's only available in limited configurations, which all include Intel Core Ultra H-series processors. Lenovo says the full range will be available in March 2024, which is when we expect U-series Core Ultra processors to show up on the market. The starting price for an H-series equipped ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is officially $2,989. That may change when the full range is available, and it's also worth mentioning that Lenovo rarely sells its laptops at full price. If you can afford to wait, you should be able to pick up a bargain.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 was announced on December 14th, 2023. Unlike the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, the X1 2-in-1 won't be available until March 2024. That's likely because it will have U-series Core Ultra processors, which haven't been launched yet. It will launch with a starting price of $2,639. Again, Lenovo doesn't sell its devices at MSRP most of the time, with rotating discounts that will make these ThinkPads much more affordable.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 CPU Intel Core Ultra processors GPU Up to Intel Arc graphics (integrated) RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Battery 57Whr Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits, touch, DisplayHDR 500 True Black Camera Up to 8MP MIPI Computer Vision camera with privacy shutter Speakers Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Colors Black Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1), HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm headphone jack Dimensions 12.31x8.45x0.59 inches (312.8x214.75x14.96mm) Weight Starting at 2.42 pounds (1.09kg) Price Starting at $2,989

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 CPU Intel Core Ultra processors GPU Up to Intel Arc graphics (integrated) RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 57Whr battery Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits, touch, DisplayHDR 500 True Black Camera Up to 8MP MIPI Computer Vision camera with privacy shutter Speakers Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Colors Black Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A HDMI 2.1 3.5mm combo headphone jack Dimensions 12.31x8.57x0.61 inches (312.8x217.65x15.49mm) Weight Starting at 2.92 pounds (1.32kg) Price Starting at $2,639

Display: similar options, different form-factors

Do you want a clamshell or a convertible?

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 comes with the biggest change to its visual identity in years. It incorporates some of the visual cues from the ThinkPad Z13 range, like the new Communications Bar that houses the webcam in a bump that protrudes from the top of the display. This enables a larger 8MP MIPI webcam to be used, a big improvement over the 1080p sensor of the current model, and likely better quality microphones as well. It also serves as a handy tab for easily opening the clamshell.

The top option for the display also gets a big upgrade, as the 2.8K OLED panel now has a 120Hz refresh rate. This was previously capped at 60Hz, so everything done on this display will be smoother for the eyes. The always-great ThinkPad keyboard has also been redesigned, with the Fn and Ctrl keys finally being in the same place as every other laptop keyboard. It also has tactile markings near some keys, like volume up and down, Insert, Fn, and Enter, so they can be found more easily without glancing down. The touchpad still has the red TrackPoint (because it just wouldn't be a ThinkPad without it), but in addition to the older, physical keys option, you now have the choice of the glass touchpad from the ThinkPad Z series.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 Image credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 also gets all these upgrades, but two things set it apart from the X1 Carbon. That's the hinge, which lets you fold it 360-degrees into a tablet, and the Wacom digitizer on the screen which enables active stylus pens to be used. When it still carried the "Yoga" branding, this convertible ThinkPad had a pen garage to stow the stylus when not in use. The X1 2-in-1 no longer has that in-body holder, but that might not be that much of a negative. Sure, it makes keeping track of the stylus slightly harder as it now has a magnetic holder on the side. But it takes up a lot of space in the body, so Lenovo can now make this slightly thinner and lighter. It also means you can use a larger, more comfortable, stylus, which is an overall plus for me.

The ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 is still heavier at 2.92 pounds than the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 at 2.42 pounds. If you don't need the stylus functionality or will be carrying your laptop around often, that half a pound of weight saving is going to be the deciding factor.

Performance: expected power and performance

AI comes to the ThinkPad

Until we've had time to review these two ThinkPads, it's hard to know how they will stack up for performance. That's true enough for any not-yet-released device, but the task is harder this generation as both the X1 Carbon Gen 12 and X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 are using Intel Core Ultra processors for the first time. The latest generation of Intel Core chips is also the first with a dedicated NPU for accelerating AI workloads, a new tile-based architecture, and the promise of lower battery drain. We've reviewed one Intel Core Ultra laptop already, the MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo, and the new onboard NPU already shows promise. It offloads some tasks from the CPU, like Windows Studio Effects for webcam feed enhancements, so the processor can have more headroom for other tasks.

That MSI laptop uses the Intel Core Ultra 7-155H, which is from the more powerful H-series with integrated Arc graphics. That's also one of the processor options for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 (okay, the only available option currently), so we have a good idea how well the Lenovo machine will fare. This is a 16-core CPU, with three types of cores; 6 performance, 8 efficient, and 2 low-power efficient cores. This processor can handle any productivity tasks you throw at it, from Photoshop to document creation and general browsing. It's also going to be offered on both of these ThinkPads, with the same option of up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM, so the devices should perform similarly.

Source: Lenovo

What we don't yet know is how the U-series Intel Core Ultra chips will slot into the performance numbers. We likely won't know until March 2024, but the current crop of U-series processors are still capable of productivity tasks, so it's a fair bet that the AI-infused versions will be up to the job. Both ThinkPads have the same 57Whr battery, likely the same charging circuit for fast charging, and should perform similarly on battery life unless Lenovo limits the wattage of the Intel Core processors on one model and not the other.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 vs ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9: Which is right for you?

While both of these capable ThinkPads will likely end up on our list of the best business laptops, only one can win today. That’s going to be the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, although the decision between these two devices hinges on how you want to use your laptop. If you want a more traditional experience, then the X1 Carbon Gen 12 is definitely the one to go for, with everything that makes the ThinkPad line great and a redesigned keyboard that finally has all the bottom row in the same place as every other laptop. It's also a full half pound lighter than the convertible, which is a lot when you're talking about two ultrabook-sized devices.

If you like using a stylus to scribble down notes, diagrams, and doodles while you think about decisions, then the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 is a worthy choice. The convertible form factor will be more versatile to use, although the loss of the pen garage might prove to be an issue as it makes keeping track of the stylus a more involved task.