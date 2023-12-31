Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 Refreshed with AI prowess The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 boasts of a more ergonomic keyboard, better trackpad, an improved webcam, and a sleeker design. It's also fitted with the AI-infused Intel Core Ultra processors, making it one of the top business laptops for 2024. Pros Latest Intel Ultra series CPUs Improved keyboard and trackpad OLED display now standard Cons High entry price $2989 at Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is regarded as one of the best business laptops, and we’ve ranked it among the best laptops of 2023. It only gets better in 2024 as Lenovo recently announced the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, featuring the latest Intel Core Ultra processors. Another highly popular ThinkPad model is the X1 Extreme, which can now be found online at heavy discounts. If you’re looking at getting a new work laptop, or upgrading your existing ThinkPad, which one should you pick?

Price, specs, and availability

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is a very recent launch, and so far, Lenovo is only offering the top-end Intel Core Ultra H-series processors (the Ultra 7 155H). Other processor options like the U-series will come around March 2024. The laptop is on sale on Lenovo’s website only for now, starting at $2,989 for the configuration with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB SSD. The second model is priced at $3,489 which comes with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. All other features are common across both models.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme is the same Gen 5 model which launched in 2022, so it’s a little old now, but the specs live up to the name and are not exactly outdated yet. This laptop is out of stock in most places, including Lenovo’s own website, but you can still find a good deal on Amazon. For instance, the model with an Intel Core i7-12800H processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card is currently going for $3,529. In terms of sheer processing power, the X1 Extreme offers better value than the latest Carbon Gen 12, and can even handle some serious gaming if needed.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 Operating System Windows 11 CPU Intel Core Ultra processors GPU Up to Intel Arc graphics (integrated) Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Battery 57Whr Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits, touch, DisplayHDR 500 True Black Camera Up to 8MP MIPI Computer Vision camera with privacy shutter Speakers Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Colors Black Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1), HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm headphone jack Network Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, optional 5G or 4G LTE Dimensions 12.31x8.45x0.59 inches (312.8x214.75x14.96mm) Weight Starting at 2.42 pounds (1.09kg)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 Operating System Windows 11 Pro CPU Up to Intel Core i9-12900H GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Storage Up to 8TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 90Wh battery Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch IPS, 3840 x 2400 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 600 nits Camera Full HD 1080p webcam with Windows Hello IR Speakers 2 x 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium Colors Black Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, SD Express 7.0 card reader, nano-SIM card slot (optional) Network Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 + Bluetooth 5.1 Dimensions 14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches (359.5 x 253.8 x 17.9 mm) Weight Starting at 4.14 pounds

Design

Smooth, matte black and carbon fiber goodness

Both laptops are unmistakable as ThinkPads thanks to the subdued all-black design, red tracking ball in the middle of the keyboard, and the left and right mouse buttons above the trackpad. Ironically, the X1 Carbon Gen 12 has a smooth, matte finish on the lid, while the X1 Extreme gets a carbon fiber texture instead. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 has the upper hand when it comes to portability.

It’s slimmer (14.96mm thick) and lighter (1.12kg) than the X1 Extreme, and manages to offer nearly the same number of physical ports despite being physically smaller. You get a total of two USB-A 3.2 (Gen1) ports (one on each side), two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, headphone/mic combo socket, Kensington lock, and the power button. Models with an optional SIM slot will be available in spring 2024. The chassis now uses recycled carbon fiber and most of the plastic enclosures are made from PCR (Post Consumer Recycled) materials. There’s a new larger glass trackpad, and an extended lip on the lid which houses a Full HD webcam and IR camera. The X1 Carbon Gen 12 is also Zoom-certified, which guarantees great images and audio quality on video calls. The classic ThinkPad keyboard now includes tactile markings for easy distinction, and re-positioned fingerprint and Ctrl keys for better ergonomics.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme has a similar understated look, but it’s larger due to the 16-inch display. It’s a little thicker at 17.9mm, and slightly heavier at 1.88kg. The carbon fiber treatment on the lid definitely makes it stand out a bit. In addition to the same number and type of ports that you get with the X1 Carbon Gen 12, the X1 Extreme features a full-size SD card reader. It, too, gets a Full HD webcam and IR camera for Windows Hello authentication, and is rugged enough to withstand the rough and tumble of everyday use.

Display

OLED versus IPS, but impressive specs all-around

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 now comes with a 14-inch OLED display as standard. The 2.8K resolution (2,880x1,800 pixels) should ensure sharp visuals, and the anti-glare treatment means light reflections shouldn’t be a hassle. The 16:10 aspect display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, and comes with multiple HDR certifications, like Dolby Vision and VESA HDR True Black 500. There are 400 nits of typical brightness. The bezels around the display are also very slim, and are nearly even all around. It also has Eyesafe certification, which means eye-strain and fatigue should be lower than usual.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme doesn't have an OLED option, but all the IPS variants have more than impressive specs. The base configuration is a 16-inch display with a 1,920x1,200 resolution (16:10 aspect ratio), and 300 nits of brightness. The top-end option includes a 3,840x2,400 resolution which amounts to roughly 283ppi, which means sharper visuals than the 14-inch X1 Carbon. This panel comes with an anti-glare finish, has touch input, and supports Dolby Vision with 600 nits of brightness.

Performance

It's all about the new Intel processor

The big draw towards the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, apart from the design refresh, is the new Intel processor. The new Intel Core Ultra line of processors is designed for premium, thin and light laptops, promising the best balance of performance and battery life. The Core Ultra 7 155H processor should be more powerful than the 12th Gen Core i7 CPU in the X1 Extreme, and definitely more power efficient. It has a total of 16 CPU cores, which includes six performance cores, eight efficient cores, and two low-power efficient cores.

It shines when it comes to efficiency, since even though it has more cores and similar clock speeds as the CPU in the X1 Extreme, the power draw is just 28W (vs 45W), which is also down to the smaller fabrication process. It also supports higher-speed LPDDR5 RAM, and the onboard graphics get a boost thanks to Intel Arc graphics, which now supports ray tracing. Another specialty of these chips is the built-in NPU coprocessor, which can be used to offload AI processing in things like Windows Studio effects. Considering every other app today uses AI in one form or another, having a dedicated processor to help with the task could prove to be a massive advantage going ahead.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme has oodles of power, be it for professional content workflows or even gaming. The Intel Core i7-12800H has a total of 14 physical cores, and delivers excellent single and multicore performance. The onboard graphics are probably not as powerful as the Arc graphics in the X1 Carbon Gen 12, but you have the option of a dedicated Nvidia GPU which is on another level altogether. We reviewed the X1 Extreme with a GeForce RTX 3060, and that configuration itself delivered excellent gaming performance, averaging above 60fps in all games that we tried. I think it’s safe to say that the X1 Extreme models that are available today with the RTX 3070 Ti should easily deliver even better gaming performance.

Battery life

All day battery life, but is it really?

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 has a modest battery capacity of 57WHr, but Lenovo still claim it can deliver “all-day” battery life. Battery life is always going to be relative to your usage habits, and we’ll know for certain how long it can last once we’ve tested it. However, considering the new power-efficient CPU, OLED display, and the fact that there isn’t any discrete graphics card, we feel the X1 Carbon Gen 12 should be able to last at least a whole work day. There’s also a quick charging feature which can top up the battery up to 80% in an hour, using a 65W or higher adapter.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme, on the other hand, features a 90WHr battery capacity, and Lenovo has similar claims for this model too. With the model we reviewed, which had a 4K display, we found the battery life to be relatively good as we got nearly six hours of runtime with real-world use.

Which ThinkPad makes sense for you?

A ThinkPad laptop is usually associated with business professionals and, by and large, they are usually the set of users who typically opt for such laptops or are given one by the company they work for. If you travel a lot, you’d also want something portable, and with enough power for working on presentations and attending work calls. I feel the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 would be the better pick of the two, and is the one I would recommend. For its intended use, it’s a better pick compared to the MacBook Air (M2) or even the Dell Latitude 9440. The main downside at the moment is the pricing, but that should come down soon as Lenovo is known to offer big discounts on its laptops. Plus, we’ll soon get more affordable models with U-series Core Ultra processors in a few months.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme is due for an update, which we’ll probably see in 2024. It might make sense to wait a bit longer if you plan on getting the Extreme model only. For those who can’t wait, the limited SKUs that are available today offer very good value when compared to the new Carbon ThinkPad. However, keep in mind that the processor is two-years old now, and is not going to be as power-efficient as the new chips coming in 2024. Also, if your intention is to use the X1 Extreme as a gaming laptop, then why not simply get a dedicated machine for the job? Some of the best gaming laptops of 2023 are available in a similar price range as the X1 Extreme, not to mention, they look way better too.