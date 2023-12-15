After years of using the same design with minimal tweaks, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is here with a totally new design that modernizes the ThinkPad lineup while still staying true to the lineup's iconic design heritage. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is one of the first laptops to feature Intel's new Core Ultra processors, but it packs a few other big upgrades, too, including a new webcam, touchpad, and new display options. It was already one of the best business laptops on the market, but now it's looking even better.

If you want to know everything there is to know about the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, you've come to the right place.

Pricing and availability

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 was announced and launched on December 14th, 2023. However, it's only available in limited configurations for now. They all include Intel Core Ultra H-series processors, since these launched before the U-series models. Lenovo says the full range of configurations will be available in March 2024, which is when we expect U-series Core Ultra processors to start showing up.

The starting price for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is officially $2,989, at least for today's models. It's worth mentioning, however, that Lenovo rarely sells its laptops at full price. The company frequently runs big discounts on its website that make the price much more reasonable, so if you wait a little bit, you can probably find it for much less.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is the first noticeable redesign of the laptop in years. It comes with Intel Core ultra processors, a new touchpad, a much better webcam, and a new look that helps it feel more modern while staying true to the iconic ThinkPad lineage. $2989 at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 specs

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 CPU Intel Core Ultra processors Graphics Up to Intel Arc graphics (integrated) Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Display 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits, touch, DisplayHDR 500 True Black Battery 57Whr battery Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C)

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

HDMI 2.1

3.5mm combo headphone jack Audio Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Webcam Up to 8MP MIPI Computer Vision camera with privacy shutter Windows Hello IR camera

Fingerprint reader Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3

Optional: 5G (Cat20) 4G LTE (Cat16) 4G LTE (Cat4) (China-only)

Color Black Size (WxDxH) 12.31x8.45x0.59 inches (312.8x214.75x14.96mm) Starting weight Starting at 2.42 pounds (1.09kg) Price Starting at $2,989

What's new in the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12?

A brand-new design, now more sustainable

Close

The first thing you'll notice about the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is that it finally has a new design. Lenovo has pretty much kept the visual identity of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon the same for years, but that's finally changed. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon takes some cues from the ThinkPad Z13 laptops, starting with the webcam module, which now protrudes a bit more from the top, with a distinct housing for the webcam and microphones that Lenovo calls the Communications Bar.

Finally, the new design is more sustainable than ever, too, with Lenovo now working with its carbon fiber supplier to use post-industrial carbon fiber, a by-product of aircraft manufacturing, helping to further reduce waste.

An upgraded touchpad and more accessible keyboard

Lenovo is also modernizing the touchpad, though you still have the option for the old touchpad style, which includes physical buttons below the keyboard to use with the red TrackPoint. However, there's a new touchpad option that Lenovo borrowed from its ThinkPad Z series. This is a glass touchpad without physical buttons, which gives your fingers a little more room to move while still allowing you to press the top of the touchpad area to click.

There are also some improvements to accessibility with this new design, specifically with the keyboard. Some keys, like volume up and down, Insert, Function (Fn), and Enter now have tactile markings, so they can be easily identified by touch. Lenovo has also fixed the keyboards by switching the Fn and Ctrl keys, so they're in the same position as every other laptop brand.

An 8MP webcam and a 120Hz display

The new Communications Bar in the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 means there's an option for a better webcam, too. This model now comes with up to an 8MP MIPI camera, which is a big upgrade from the 1080p sensor in the previous generation. This might be an attempt to meet the upgraded Intel Evo certification, which now requires a camera rating of 32 on the VCX measurement scale. Regardless, if you opt for this configuration, the webcam quality should be far better.

Meanwhile, there's also an upgrade for the top configuration of the display. The laptop now comes with up to a 2.8K OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and that last part is the big news here. Previous models only had a 60Hz refresh rate, and this upgrade will make things look much smoother on screen. This kind of refresh rate is becoming increasingly common in premium laptops, but it's the first time the X1 series has gotten it.

Intel Core Ultra processors

Of course, the big upgrade at the heart of this laptop is thanks to the new Intel Core Ultra processors, based on the totally rebuilt Meteor Lake architecture. These processors are radically different from everything that came before, with new packaging technology and a basis in the Intel 4 process. That means an upgrade in every way: the performance and efficient cores are both faster, and there are new low-power efficient cores that handle light workloads to save more power and extend battery life. You now get Intel Arc graphics integrated with ray tracing and XeSS support, and of course, there's a big push for AI with a built-in NPU. You can now use Windows Studio Effects and other AI-powered experiences. You can expect these processors to be all in the best laptops that come out in the next year.

Also of note is the fact that Lenovo is using H-series processors for the first time in the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. However, this makes some sense since the H series is essentially replacing the P series that was available before during the 12th and 13th generations. U-series models may be available later, though, considering Lenovo says the full range of configurations will be available in March. Only the H-series models will feature Intel Arc graphics, though, since the U series has a cut-down GPU.