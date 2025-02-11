Quick Links
I could tell you that the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best business laptops, but I'd be surprised if you don't already know that. I've been reviewing them since 2016, but the stories been the same throughout the industry since the product was introduced. And with the Gen 13 Aura Edition model, the product has leveled up.
It still hits the key marks, with a best-in-class keyboard and an OLED display, but there's more. The X1 Carbon's claim to fame has always been its weight, and it's even lighter now. On top of that, Lenovo packed its new Aura Edition features into it, which...can be useful.
Intel Lunar Lake is a massive upgrade in itself, if only for the massive boost in integrated graphics performance. Oddly, battery life really hasn't been on par with other Lunar Lake systems I've tested, which is a bit unfortunate.
Lenovo sent us the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition for review. It had no input on the contents of this article.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition
- Weighs under a kilogram
- Powerful integrated graphics
- OLED display
- Great keyboard, as always
- Mediocre battery life when compared to other Lunar Lake systems
- Haptic touchpad isn't standard
- Camera is lesser than competitors
- 120Hz refresh rate is static
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition pricing and availability
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition is available now, starting at $2,267, at least for the moment. Lenovo.com pricing does tend to fluctuate.
To be clear, this is an expensive product. It's always an expensive product, and Intel's Lunar Lake CPUs are driving up the prices of the laptops it's included in.
Lenovo has a whole range of ThinkPads, and you can always look to the T-series or X-series if you want a really great product that's not quite as pricey.
Specifications
- CPU
- Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 258V Processor (LPE-core Max 3.70 GHz, P-core Max 4.80 GHz with Turbo Boost, 8 Cores, 8 Threads, 12 MB Cache / 32 GB MOP)
- GPU
- Intel Arc Graphics
- Display type
- 14ʺ 2.8k OLED antiglare / antireflective / antismudge, 400nit, 100% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR True Black 500, Dolby Vision®, Eyesafe®, 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio
- Display (Size, Resolution)
- 14 inches, 2880x1800
- RAM
- 32GB LPDDR5x 8533MT/s soldered, dual channel
- Storage
- Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD (2280) Performance
- Battery
- 57Whr, customer replaceable unit (CRU)
- Charge speed
- Supports Rapid Charge (60 minutes = 80% capacity), requires 65W or higher power adapter
- Ports
- 2 x USB-C® (Thunderbolt™ 4, USB 40Gbps) 2 x USB-A (USB 5Gbps) Headphones / mic combo HDMI 2.1 (supports resolution up to 4K@60Hz)
- Operating System
- Windows 11 Pro
- Webcam
- FHD 1080p & infrared (IR) with webcam privacy shutter & Lenovo View
- Cellular connectivity
- Optional 5G
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- Intel® WiFi 7 BE201 802.11BE (2 x 2)
- Bluetooth
- Bluetooth 5.3
- Form factor
- Clamshell
- Dimensions
- 0.32 – 0.56ʺ x 12.31ʺ x 8.45ʺ
- Weight
- 2.17 pounds
- Speakers
- Dolby Atmos
- Colors
- Eclipse Black