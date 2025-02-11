I could tell you that the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best business laptops, but I'd be surprised if you don't already know that. I've been reviewing them since 2016, but the stories been the same throughout the industry since the product was introduced. And with the Gen 13 Aura Edition model, the product has leveled up.

It still hits the key marks, with a best-in-class keyboard and an OLED display, but there's more. The X1 Carbon's claim to fame has always been its weight, and it's even lighter now. On top of that, Lenovo packed its new Aura Edition features into it, which...can be useful.

Intel Lunar Lake is a massive upgrade in itself, if only for the massive boost in integrated graphics performance. Oddly, battery life really hasn't been on par with other Lunar Lake systems I've tested, which is a bit unfortunate.

Lenovo sent us the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition for review. It had no input on the contents of this article.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition 8.5 / 10 Pros & Cons Weighs under a kilogram

Powerful integrated graphics

OLED display

Great keyboard, as always Mediocre battery life when compared to other Lunar Lake systems

Haptic touchpad isn't standard

Camera is lesser than competitors

120Hz refresh rate is static $2267 at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition pricing and availability

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition is available now, starting at $2,267, at least for the moment. Lenovo.com pricing does tend to fluctuate.

To be clear, this is an expensive product. It's always an expensive product, and Intel's Lunar Lake CPUs are driving up the prices of the laptops it's included in.

Lenovo has a whole range of ThinkPads, and you can always look to the T-series or X-series if you want a really great product that's not quite as pricey.

Specifications CPU Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 258V Processor (LPE-core Max 3.70 GHz, P-core Max 4.80 GHz with Turbo Boost, 8 Cores, 8 Threads, 12 MB Cache / 32 GB MOP) GPU Intel Arc Graphics Display type 14ʺ 2.8k OLED antiglare / antireflective / antismudge, 400nit, 100% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR True Black 500, Dolby Vision®, Eyesafe®, 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio Display (Size, Resolution) 14 inches, 2880x1800 RAM 32GB LPDDR5x 8533MT/s soldered, dual channel Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD (2280) Performance Battery 57Whr, customer replaceable unit (CRU) Charge speed Supports Rapid Charge (60 minutes = 80% capacity), requires 65W or higher power adapter Ports 2 x USB-C® (Thunderbolt™ 4, USB 40Gbps) 2 x USB-A (USB 5Gbps) Headphones / mic combo HDMI 2.1 (supports resolution up to 4K@60Hz) Operating System Windows 11 Pro Webcam FHD 1080p & infrared (IR) with webcam privacy shutter & Lenovo View Cellular connectivity Optional 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Intel® WiFi 7 BE201 802.11BE (2 x 2) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 0.32 – 0.56ʺ x 12.31ʺ x 8.45ʺ Weight 2.17 pounds Speakers Dolby Atmos Colors Eclipse Black Expand

It's just a great laptop

It hits the core experience just right