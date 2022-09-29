Best cases for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 is one of Lenovo’s best ThinkPads, and also one of the most expansive ones. Packing powerful specs, including 12th-gen Intel Core H-series processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics, and some fantastic display options, this is a beastly laptop with a price tag to match. And when you’re spending that kind of money, you want something that lasts you a long time. As such, if you want to ensure your Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme lasts you as long as possible, you’re going to want to buy a case.
We’re here to help you with that. We’ve rounded up the best cases you can buy for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme, whether you need something sleek and discreet or a more versatile bag. This is a relatively large laptop, so finding a bag that fits may be a bit more difficult than with some other models, but here are some of the best options you can find.
The Lenovo ThinkPad Essential Topload case is a great way to get some protection for your laptop while maintaining the ThinkPad aesthetic. It can fit your laptop and a few accessories with two extra pockets.
This Inateck sleeve is a great alternative if you're looking for something a bit slimmer and with a different look. It has a small side pocket for extras and a dual-tone design that looks great anywhere. It also has lots of padding and it's water resistant.
If your laptops tend to suffer some harder drops and bumps, a hard shell case like this one may be ideal for you. The hard exterior can take a beating and keep your laptop safe without being overly bulky. The material is also water resistant.
This laptop sleeve from Ytonet looks fairly simple, but it uses multiple layers of protection to keep your laptop safe, and it has some extra space for accessories on the inside. It also comes in a few color options to choose from if you want something different.
If you need to carry a lot of extras with your ThinkPad X1 Extreme, this case from Lenovo is for you. This is a large bag with tons of space for accessories and high-quality materials. It costs quite a bit, but this is a great option for travel.
This Tomtoc sleeve is a great option for multiple reasons. First, two external pockets give you a lot of space for accessories. But also, the case has many layers of protection, including reinforced corners and plenty of padding to absorb shock.
If you plan to carry accessories with your laptop, this sleeve is a different take in that it gives you a separate pouch for accessories. The laptop sleeve itself offers solid protection and water resistance, and the pouch might be an easier way to organize your items.
Not many will need this, but the Casematix laptop case is a large and heavy case with a hard shell and tons of foam padding you can add or remove to fit different laptops and get more protection, plus it has water resistance. If you need extreme protection, this is it.
Cases you carry in your hand may work for some, but sometimes, a backpack is easier to carry. This one retains the iconic ThinkPad look and gives space for your laptop and plenty of extras with multiple pockets, including a water bottle holder.
And those are some of the best cases you can find today if you want to protect your Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 from drops, bumps, and more. There’s a lot of variety out there, and thankfully, it’s not too hard to find ways to keep your laptop safe. Out of these, my personal favorite is probably the Tomtoc sleeve, since it offers plenty of protection and space for accessories without sacrificing aesthetics. If you like the classic ThinkPad look, though, the official Lenovo bags are bound to be a great fit for you.
If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 using the link below. Lenovo’s website lets you choose from a few preset configurations or configure your own so you can make the most of your new laptop. If it feels like this isn’t for you, though, check out the best Lenovo laptops you can buy today, or even the best laptops overall to see some options from other companies.
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme gen 5 is a very powerful business laptop, featuring 12t-generation Intel Core H-series processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics, and other high-end specs.