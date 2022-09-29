Best replacement chargers for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 is one of the most powerful ThinkPads you can buy without getting into full-on mobile workstations like the ThinkPad P series. Featuring 12h-generation Intel H-series processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics, and other top-tier specs, this is a very powerful machine. A power-hungry laptop like this also requires a beefy charger, and while the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme includes one in the box, you may find yourself in need of a replacement eventually.

Sometimes, things just stop working, or maybe you happen to lose or misplace your charger. If you need a new one, we’re here to help, and we’ve rounded up a few replacement chargers for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5. Do note that some models of this laptop come with a 170W charger, while others have a beefier 230W charger. Which one you need depends on the configuration you have, though the more powerful charger will work with any model (but they’re also more expensive). With that in mind, here are our recommendations:

Lenovo ThinkPad 170W charger Straight from Lenovo This is Lenovo's official 170W charger for mobile workstations. It won't be ideal for higher-end configurations, but if you have a base model, this is all you need to keep it charged. See at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad 230W charger More power Lenovo also sells its more powerful 230W charger if you have a more power-hungry version of the ThinkPad X1 Extreme. This is the most recent model, slimmer and lighter. See at Lenovo

Lenovo 170W Charger Official, but cheaper Another 170W charger from Lenovo, this one is significantly cheaper, but has a more classic design that's not as compact as the newer model. Still, a great option if you want to save some money. See at Amazon

Superer 170W charger Extra cheap If your budget for a new charger is very low, this one from Superer may be a great option. It has a more modernized, clean design, and it still delivers 170W of power, ideal for some of the cheaper configurations. See at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad 230W charger Older (and cheaper) model This older version of the Lenovo 230W charger is a great option if you want something a bit cheaper than the latest version. It may be bulkier, but it works just as well. See at Amazon

S SKSTYLE 230W Charger Cheap but powerful Even an older Lenovo charger still costs quite a bit, so this model is a great option to save you more money. It still delivers 230W of power, so it can charge the more powerful configurations of the laptop. See at Amazon

Nicpower 230W Charger Also great Yet another great option to save some money, this charger from Nicpower still delivers 230W of power to the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme. Plus, you can sometimes find it discounted to an even lower price. See at Amazon

Jackery Explorer 500 Backup power If what you need is an alternative power source when you're away from home or power goes out, this is it. The Jackery Explorer 500 can give you a few more hours of battery, even for a power-hungry laptop like this. See at Amazon

Anker 757 PowerHouse Incredible power Need even more power? The Anker 757 PowerHouse has a massive 1229Wh battery and can deliver up to 1500W of power. Of course, it comes at a cost. See at Amazon See at Anker

Those are the best options if you need a new charger for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5. Buying an official Lenovo charger may be the best way to go about it if you want the best reliability and support, but considering they’re very expensive, some of the cheaper options are certainly compelling, too. We also included a couple of portable power stations near the end for more niche use cases where you need an alternative power source.

There isn’t a whole lot of variety with chargers for this kind of laptop because it was only recently that USB Type-C 2.1 was introduced with support for 240W charging, and laptops haven’t been designed with it in mind yet. We should see more laptops supporting 240W USB-C charging in the future, though, which should make these kinds of chargers much easier to find.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme using the link below. If you want to look for other options, we have a list of the best Lenovo laptops you might want to check out. Alternatively, you can look at the best laptops in general to find great options from other brands.