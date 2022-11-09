What happens if your ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 breaks down? Here's what you need to know about the device's warranty.

Part of buying an expensive laptop, or any of the best laptops really, is considering the warranty. When you invest in a $1,000 device, you might wonder what happens if it breaks down and the issue is not your fault.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 is one such device. It starts at $3,000 (or almost half off when on sale), and different configurations raise the price fast. So does Lenovo offer a good warranty? It has a standard one-year limited warranty, and you can even expand on it if you want.

Why the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2 has a good warranty

Like all Lenovo laptops and ThinkPads, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme has a one-year limited warranty that starts from the date listed on your original receipt, if purchased from Lenovo or an authorized retail store. Lenovo details the warranty on its website.

Essentially, it covers any defects that are in the materials or workmanship on your ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 from normal use. It doesn't cover anything that is of your own creation, like dropping the laptop and breaking it. According to Lenovo's terms, the warranty does not cover the following:

Uninterrupted or error-free operation

Loss of, or damage to, your data by the device

Any software programs, whether provided with the product or installed later

Failure or damage resulting from misuse, abuse, accident, modification, unsuitable physical or operating environment, natural disasters, power surges, improper maintenance, or use that doesn't follow the product information materials

Damage caused by a non-authorized service provider

Failure of, or damage caused by, any third-party products, including those that Lenovo may provide or integrate into the Lenovo product at your request

Any technical or other support, such as assistance with how-to questions and those regarding product set-up and installation.

Products or parts with an altered identification label or from which the identification label has been removed.

One year is great, but you can also pay to extend it through Lenovo. The limited warranty can be extended up to five years, but only before the base warranty expires. This warranty will give you a fixed-term, fixed-cost service.

Additional warranty options for the Lenovo

If you want to go beyond the one-year limited warranty from Lenovo, the good news is that you can. Lenovo offers different types of protection plans. There's an Accidental Damage Protection plan, which covers some issues mentioned above that the limited hardware warranty does not, such as spills, bumps, and structural failures. This plan can be added at purchase, or at any time while you own your laptop. In addition, Lenovo also offers what's known as "Premier Support," where you can call Lenovo for issues with hardware and software via a dedicated 1-800 phone number. Additional information on these plans can be seen on Lenovo's website.

So to go back and answer the original question, yes, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 has a great warranty, and there are options to extend it if you'd like.