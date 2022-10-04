Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 vs MacBook Pro 16: What’s the best laptop for you?

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 is one of the most powerful ThinkPads you can buy, barring the mobile workstations in the P series. That makes it a great laptop for creative professionals, but possibly even for office workers who want to do some gaming on the side. But if you’re looking for a powerful laptop, it’s also hard to ignore Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models. These are both powerful and capable laptops, but which one should you choose? We’re going to take a closer look at both the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 and the latest MacBook Pro 16 to find out.

Right off the bat, while these laptops cater to somewhat similar users, they’re radically different in more ways than one. The operating system is different, the hard inside is very different, and really, just about everything else is different. They just happen to be able to perform many similar tasks. With that being said, let’s get started with the comparison.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 vs MacBook Pro 16: Specs

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Operating system Windows 11

Ubuntu (Laptop only) macOS Monterey (upgradeable to macOS Ventura) CPU Intel Core i7-12700H (14 cores, 20 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 24MB cache)

Intel Core i7-12800H (14 cores, 20 threads, up to 4.8GHz, 24MB cache)

Intel Core i9-12900H (14 cores, 20 threads, up to 5GHz, 24MB cache) Apple M1 Pro (10-Core CPU)

Apple M1 Max (10-Core CPU) Graphics Discrete: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti (4GB GDDR6) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (8GB GDDR6) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (16GB GDDR6)

Integrated: Intel UHD Graphics

Apple M1 Pro (16-Core GPU)

Apple M1 Max (24-Core GPU)

Apple M1 Max (32-Core GPU) Display 16-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), IPS, 500 nits, 100% sRGB

16-inch 16:10 Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600), IPS, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, 165Hz

16-inch 16:10 Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400), IPS, 600 nits, HDR400, 100% Adobe RGB

16-inch 16:10 Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400), IPS, 600 nits, HDR400, 100% Adobe RGB, touch 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3456 x 2234), up to 1600 nits peak brightness, True Tone technology, ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz Storage Primary SSD: 256GB PCIe SSD 512GB PCIe Gen 4 Performance SSD 512GB PCIe SSD 1TB PCIe SSD 1TB PCIe Gen 4 Performance SSD 2TB PCIe Gen 4 Performance SSD 4TB PCIe Gen 4 Performance SSD

Secondary SSD: 256GB PCIe SSD 512GB PCIe SSD 1TB PCIe SSD 2TB PCIe Gen 4 Performance SSD 4TB PCIe Gen 4 Performance SSD

512GB

1TB

2TB

4TB

8TB RAM 8GB DDR5 4800MHz

16GB DDR5 4800MHz

16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR5 4800MHz

32GB DDR5 4800MHz

32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 4800MHz

64GB (2 x 32GB) DDR5 4800MHz 16GB unified memory

32GB unified memory

64GB unified memory Battery 90Whr battery, support Rapid Charge 170W/230W charger (depends on configuration)

70Wh battery 96W MagSafe 3 power adapter

Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

2 x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 2)

HDMI 2.1

SD card reader (SD Express 7.0)

3.5mm combo headphone jack

Optional: Nano SIM slot 3 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

HDMI

3.5mm headphone jack

SD Card slot Audio Dolby Atmos speaker system

2 far-field mics with Dolby Voice High-fidelity six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers and spatial audio support when playing Dolby Atmos content

Studio-quality three-mic array Camera 1080p Full HD + IR hybrid camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera with advanced ISP Windows Hello IR webcam

Fingerprint reader in power button Touch ID in power button Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E (2×2), Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Optional: 5G Cat20 (Fibocom FM350-GL) Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Color Black Optional woven carbon fiber lid

Silver

Space Grey Size (WxDxH) 359.5 × 253.8 × 17.9 mm (15.57 × 10 × 0.7 inches) 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm (14.01 x 9.77 x 0.66 in) Weight Starts at 1.87kg (4.14 lb) Starts at 2.1kg (4.7 lbs) Price Starting at $2,049 (MSRP) Starting at $2,499

Operating system: Windows or macOS?

For many people, this is probably all you need to look at if you’re choosing between these two laptops. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 runs Windows 11, and the MacBook Pro 16 runs macOS Monterey (with an upgrade to macOS Ventura coming soon). If you’re familiar with either of the operating systems, that’s probably what you prefer, and you’re going to want to stick with it.

With that being said, there are valid reasons to want one over the other when looking at it from an unbiased perspective. macOS is an incredibly popular platform for creative professionals, and there’s a good reason for that. Not only does Apple have some great optimizations for content creation, but macOS is the only platform where you can use Final Cut Pro, which many consider the best video editor you can use. Even in terms of free tools, Apple gives you iMovie, which is very capable. And because Apple makes it such an attractive platform for creators, other developers often also focus on macOS, with apps like Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite often getting better support on macOS compared to Windows.

On the other hand, Windows remains the most popular computer OS overall, and that means app support is generally better there. Any app you find online, there’s a very good chance it exists for Windows, and many times only for Windows. That’s specifically true for games. Windows is still the top gaming platform on PC, especially compared to macOS, so if you’re into gaming, that’s what you want. Microsoft also recently released the Windows 11 2022 Update, with tons of improvements to different parts of the OS.

Performance: Apple Silicon delivers power and efficiency

The 2021 MacBook Pro models are the first to feature Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, and these are phenomenal processors. Thanks to the Arm architecture, Apple has achieved fantastic power efficiency and performance. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 comes with Intel’s 12th-generation Core processors, specifically from the H series, and performance-wise, it may actually be better overall.

While we don’t yet have specific benchmark results for the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5, we can take a look at the scores for the same processors on other Lenovo laptops. We’re comparing them against the averages for the MacBook Pro, though the M1 Pro and M1 Max essentially have the same CPU. Here’s how the processors stack up:

MacBook Pro (M1 Pro)

(average) MacBook Pro (M1 Max)

(average) Intel Core i7-12700H

(see test) Intel Core i9-12900H

(see test) Geekbench 5 (single-core/multi-core) 1,742 / 12,137 1,746 / 12,199 1,811 / 12,043 1,782 / 13,729

As you can see, Intel can pull slightly ahead in terms of total performance, but benchmarks aren’t the end-all-be-all of performance measurements, and other factors contribute to overall performance in real life.

On the GPU side, again, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 can pull ahead if you configure it with the top-tier Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. That’s the most powerful laptop GPU you can get right now, and it shows in test results like GFXBench. And while it’s not necessarily a win across the board, if you’re looking for graphics power, you might be interested in gaming, and if that’s the case, the ThinkPad is really your only option. For content creation, however, especially with Apple’s tight integration of Apple Silicon and the Metal API, the MacBook Pro is a serious competitor in terms of performance.

The MacBook Pro can easily last you through an entire workday

But we’ve glossed over the most important part in all of this – the battery life. Yes, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 can be faster than the MacBook Pro 16, but to reach those levels of performance, it will use a ton of power. That means if you want to do anything that requires that level of performance, you can expect your laptop to die in three or four hours. Plus, a good chunk of that performance is lost when your laptop is running on battery.

Meanwhile, the Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max chips inside the MacBook Pro are incredibly efficient. They can reach those high levels of performance on AC power and on battery, and even if you need to do some heavy workloads, the MacBook Pro can easily last you through an entire workday. That’s not something you’ve ever been able to do before, and that’s very hard to overlook. The MacBook Pro truly is a fantastic machine for creative professionals.

Both laptops can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM, though it’s worth noting that Apple’s unified memory likely delivers memory speeds that are significantly faster. As for storage, both can get up to 8TB, though the ThinkPad X1 Extreme can only do it if you give up the more powerful GPUs. On the flip side, Lenovo lets you upgrade the RAM and storage on its laptop later on, which you can’t do with the MacBook Pro.

Display: The MacBook Pro is stunning, despite the notch

Moving on to the display, a clear advantage of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme is that it offers choice. It comes with a 16-inch panel and a 16:10 aspect ratio, but there are a few major options to choose from. The base model is a fairly standard Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) panel if you want to save some money. Then, there’s a Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) panel option with a 165Hz refresh rate, which is ideal if you’re interested in using the powerful specs for gaming. The top-tier configuration is an Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) option, which you can optionally add touch support to. All of these re fairly standard IPS panels, and at most, you’re getting 500 nits of brightness, which is pretty good for outdoor use.

Apple doesn’t give you any configuration options for the display, but the thing is, this is an absolutely beautiful screen to begin with. It’s a 16.2-inch panel with an aspect ratio that’s slightly taller than 16:10. It comes in a very sharp 3456 x 2234 resolution, which is nearing Ultra HD+ levels of sharpness. It’s also a mini-LED display, which means this screen can hit a peak brightness of a whopping 1600 nits, or 1000 nits of full-screen sustained brightness in XDR mode. That makes for an incredibly HDR experience in movies and other content that supports it. On top of that, this is a ProMotion display with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz.

This is a fantastic screen in basically every way, and none of the display options on the ThinkPad can really match it in terms of raw specs. Sure, the screen is interrupted by a notch at the top, but macOS is designed around it, and it doesn’t really get in the way.

In terms of audio, the MacBook Pro 16 absolutely smashes the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5.

Both of these laptops also come with a Full HD webcam, though the ThinkPad X1 Extreme has the advantage of including an IR sensor for facial recognition with Windows Hello. Despite the notch, Apple still forces you to use Touch ID for biometric authentication. On the other hand, the MacBook Pro may deliver better image quality from the webcam thanks to the advanced ISP built into the Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max.

Finally, in terms of audio, the MacBook Pro 16 absolutely smashes the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 – and, realistically, most other laptops. It has a set of six speakers that deliver an audio experience that’s pretty much unrivaled in other laptops. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme has a pair of dual stereo speakers that should do just fine for calls, but it’s not on the same level at all.

Design: Both are exactly what you’d expect

Moving on to the design, the two laptops are pretty much everything you would expect from each brand. For some, that may be good, for others that may be boring – personally, I fall into the latter camp. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 is everything you’d expect from a ThinkPad. Black chassis, red accents, features like the TrackPoint and duplicate mouse buttons – all here and accounted for. You also have the option for a carbon fiber weave pattern on the lid in some models, which is also not too uncommon in ThinkPads. This design language is iconic, and if you’re a fan of ThinkPads, you’re probably going to love it but to everyone else, it will probably feel outdated.

On the other hand, the MacBook Pro 16 is also about what you’d expect from Apple. It does come with some changes from previous models, with nice rounded edges and an evenly flat design across the entire chassis, but it’s very much a MacBook. It looks sleek and clean, but the choice of Silver and Space Grey colorways may be a bit boring. Again, if you’re a fan of MacBooks, you probably love it, but others might find it a bit bland and repetitive.

On the more technical side, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme is larger in just about every dimension, except weight. The larger size is likely due to bigger bezels around the screen and internal components that require a lot of cooling, but the base model still manages to be lighter (at 4.14lbs) than the MacBook Pro (which weighs 4.7lbs). The use of carbon fiber and magnesium helps here, with Apple sticking to an all-aluminum chassis for its laptop, making it heavier. Of course, that’s for the base model, and both of them will get heavier depending on the upgrades you choose. The ThinkPad will likely suffer more from that since it has so many significant upgrade options, particularly with the GPU.

Ports and connectivity: The ThinkPad has cellular options

Coming around to the ports, both of these laptops have a solid supply, depending on your needs. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme does a better job at catering to all kinds of users. It has two Thunderbolt 4 ports if you want to use a docking station, but it also comes with two USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, a headphone jack, and an SD card reader. It’s a very complete setup that covers just about any need you might have.

The 2021 MacBook Pro rectifies a lot of the shortcomings of past models, and now it comes with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack with support for high-impedance headphones. If you work on music and have audiophile-grade headphones such as, say, the Sennheiser HD 600, you can use them with the MacBook Pro without needing a discrete amplifier. Apple also brought back MagSafe charging with this model, meaning if you trip on the charging cable, you won’t drag your laptop to the ground. All that’s really missing here is USB Type-A, though thankfully more accessories are starting to move to USB-C.

You can configure the ThinkPad X1 Extreme with 5G support.

One clear advantage of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme is wireless connectivity. While both laptops support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (as you’d expect), the ThinkPad supports the newer Wi-Fi 6E standard, so it can use the 6GHz spectrum for faster speeds and lower latency. More importantly, though, you can configure the ThinkPad X1 Extreme with 5G support, meaning you can stay connected to the internet from wherever you are, an important feature for many business users.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 vs MacBook Pro 16: Final thoughts

As we’ve already mentioned, choosing between these two laptops might come down to something as simple as the operating system. Whether you prefer Windows or macOS might dictate what you choose right away. But there are some other factors to consider.

We’d say the MacBook Pro is better for the majority of people for a few reasons. It has fantastic performance while being very efficient, meaning you can actually make use of its portability, it has a stunning and very bright display, a solid supply of ports, and it looks good, albeit not that unique. You can’t really go wrong with this one unless you specifically need something from Windows. The big downside with it is that it’s very expensive. The base model is somewhat reasonably priced considering its specs, but Apple charges a lot for storage and RAM upgrades, and maxing out this laptop will cost you over $6,000. Apple also doesn’t let you upgrade easily after the fact, so if you want a lot of storage or RAM, you need to buy it right out of the gate.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme might be better for specific use cases. If you’re into gaming, Windows is really the platform of choice, and the powerful GPU makes that viable. Plus, you can also get a display with a 165Hz refresh rate to make use of that. It also has advantages like a more varied port selection that might be more suitable if you still have some legacy peripherals. Also, cellular connectivity is a big plus if you need to get work done while on the go. You need more specific reasons to prefer this one, but if you do have those reasons, then it makes sense. Plus, this is a cheaper laptop across the board, and you can save even more by choosing a smaller SSD and RAM and upgrading it yourself later.

Whether you end up choosing the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 or the MacBook Pro 16, you can buy them both below. Alternatively, check out the best ThinkPads or the best Macs if you want to see some other options.

