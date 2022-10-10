Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen vs ThinkPad P1 Gen 5: Which should you get?

Lenovo makes a lot of great laptops, particularly business laptops under the ThinkPad brand. But even while that brand is specifically focused on businesses, there are still a wide range of devices that are part of it, from thin and light laptops to full-blown workstations. And if you want something more powerful there are still quite a few options, such as the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 and the ThinkPad P1 Gen 5. If you find yourself deciding between these two, we’re here to help.

First, it’s worth clarifying that these laptops are very similar. So much so that Lenovo provides a single hardware maintenance manual for both devices. So, the differences are very minor in terms of design and even the specs. Still, let’s take a closer look.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 vs ThinkPad P1 Gen 5: Specs

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5 Operating system Windows 11

Ubuntu Windows 11

Ubuntu

Fedora

Red Hat Enterprise CPU Intel Core i7-12700H (14 cores, 20 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 24MB cache)

Intel Core i7-12800H vPro (14 cores, 20 threads, up to 4.8GHz, 24MB cache)

Intel Core i9-12900H vPro (14 cores, 20 threads, up to 5GHz, 24MB cache) Intel Core i7-12700H (14 cores, 20 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 24MB cache)

Intel Core i7-12800H vPro (14 cores, 20 threads, up to 4.8GHz, 24MB cache)

Intel Core i9-12900H vPro (14 cores, 20 threads, up to 5GHz, 24MB cache) Graphics Discrete: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti (4GB GDDR6) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (8GB GDDR6) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (16GB GDDR6)

Integrated: Intel UHD Graphics

Discrete: Nvidia RTX A1000 (4GB GDDR6, 35W) Nvidia RTX A2000 8GB (8GB GDDR6, 35W) Nvidia RTX A3000 12GB (12GB GDDR6 ECC, 80W) Nvidia RTX A4500 (16GB GDDR6 ECC, 80W) Nvidia RTX A5500 (16GB GDDR6 ECC, 80W) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (8GB GDDR6, 80W) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (16GB GDDR6, 80W)

Integrated: Intel Iris Xe graphics/UHD Graphics

Display 16-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), IPS, 500 nits, 100% sRGB

16-inch 16:10 Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600), IPS, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, 165Hz

16-inch 16:10 Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400), IPS, 600 nits, HDR400, 100% Adobe RGB

16-inch 16:10 Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400), IPS, 600 nits, HDR400, 100% Adobe RGB, touch 16-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), IPS, 500 nits, 100% sRGB

16-inch 16:10 Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600), IPS, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, 165Hz

16-inch 16:10 Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400), IPS, 600 nits, HDR400, 100% Adobe RGB

16-inch 16:10 Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400), IPS, 600 nits, HDR400, 100% Adobe RGB, touch Storage Primary SSD: 256GB PCIe SSD 512GB PCIe Gen 4 Performance SSD 512GB PCIe SSD 1TB PCIe SSD 1TB PCIe Gen 4 Performance SSD 2TB PCIe Gen 4 Performance SSD 4TB PCIe Gen 4 Performance SSD

Secondary SSD: 256GB PCIe SSD 512GB PCIe SSD 1TB PCIe SSD 1TB PCIe Gen 4 Performance SSD 2TB PCIe Gen 4 Performance SSD 4TB PCIe Gen 4 Performance SSD

Primary SSD: 256GB PCIe SSD 512GB PCIe Gen 4 Performance SSD 512GB PCIe SSD 1TB PCIe SSD 1TB PCIe Gen 4 Performance SSD 2TB PCIe Gen 4 Performance SSD 4TB PCIe Gen 4 Performance SSD

Secondary SSD: 256GB PCIe SSD 512GB PCIe SSD 1TB PCIe SSD 1TB PCIe Gen 4 Performance SSD 2TB PCIe Gen 4 Performance SSD 4TB PCIe Gen 4 Performance SSD

RAM 8GB DDR5 4800MHz

16GB DDR5 4800MHz

16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR5 4800MHz

32GB DDR5 4800MHz

32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 4800MHz

64GB (2 x 32GB) DDR5 4800MHz 8GB DDR5 4800MHz

16GB DDR5 4800MHz

16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR5 4800MHz

32GB DDR5 4800MHz

32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 4800MHz

64GB (2 x 32GB) DDR5 4800MHz Battery 90Whr battery, support Rapid Charge 170W/230W charger (depends on configuration)

90Whr battery, support Rapid Charge 135W/170W/230W charger (depends on configuration)

Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

2 x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 2)

HDMI 2.1

SD card reader (SD Express 7.0)

3.5mm combo headphone jack

Optional: Nano SIM slot 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

2 x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 2)

HDMI 2.1 (HDMI 2.0 on models with Nvidia graphics)

SD card reader (SD Express 7.0)

3.5mm combo headphone jack

Optional: Nano SIM slot Audio 2 x 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos

2 far-field mics with Dolby Voice 2 x 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos

2 far-field mics with Dolby Voice Camera 1080p Full HD + IR hybrid camera 1080p Full HD webcam

1080p Full HD + IR camera Windows Hello IR webcam

Fingerprint reader in power button IR webcam (optional)

Fingerprint reader inpower button Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E (2×2), Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

Optional: 5G Cat20 (Fibocom FM350-GL) Intel Wi-Fi 6E (2×2), Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

Optional: 5G Cat20 (Fibocom FM350-GL) Color Black Optional woven carbon fiber lid

Black Optional woven carbon fiber lid

Size (WxDxH) 359.5 × 253.8 × 17.9 mm (15.57 × 10 × 0.7 inches) Non-touch: 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm (14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches)

Touch: 359.5 x 253.8 x 18.2 mm (14.15 x 9.99 x 0.72 inches) Weight Starts at 1.88kg (4.14 lb) Non-touch: Starts at 1.81kg (3.99 lbs)

Touch: Starts at 1.86kg (4.1lbs) Price Starting at $1,751.40 (varies) Starting at $2,059 (varies)

Performance: Professional or GeForce GPUs

As you could probably have gleaned from the spec sheet above, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 and the ThinkPad P1 Gen 5 are pretty much identical as far as performance goes. They have the same Intel processor options available, though there are some differences worth pointing out.

Since the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 is a true workstation, it actually comes with Nvidia’s professional GPUs, up to an Nvidia RTX A5500. You can still get it with high-end GeForce cards, but most of the spectrum includes professional RTX cards. In terms of raw performance, Nvidia GeForce GPUs and professional GPUs aren’t different – for example, the Nvidia RTX A5500 and the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti are based on the same GPU.

Some professional GPUs include ECC memory.

However, the workstation GPUs are more optimized for business workloads like computing, artificial intelligence, and other kinds of rendering. Some professional GPUs also include error-correcting code (ECC) memory, which can help prevent crashes and other issues during important workloads – at the expense of some performance. GeForce cards are more optimized for gaming, so you may get a better experience with them if you want to play some games on the side.

Another difference worth noting is that, at writing time, you can’t configure the ThinkPad X1 Extreme without discrete Nvidia graphics, while the ThinkPad P1 does give you the option to just get Intel Iris Xe in some configurations. What that means is that you can get a more CPU-focused machine that uses less power if you go with the ThinkPad P1, and it actually comes with a smaller 135W charger as a result.

For RAM and storage, the two laptops are once again the same. Both come with up to 64GB of RAM and in similar configurations across the board, along with up to 8TB of SSD storage across two M.2 slots. They also share the same limitation where, if you use the two M.2 slots, you can’t get the more powerful discrete GPUs. With the ThinkPad X1 Extreme, you’ll be limited to a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and with the ThinkPad P1, you’ll max out with an Nvidia RTX A2000.

Display and design

The rest of the differences are even more minimal between the two laptops. Both of them offer the exact same display options – a 16-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio, coming in either Full HD+, Quad HD+, or Ultra HD+ resolution. There’s nothing different on that front, or in the audio system.

There is one small difference in the webcam configurations, though. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 always includes a Full HD webcam with IR for Windows Hello support, while the ThinkPad P1 gives you the option to opt out of the IR camera.

In terms of design, too, the laptops are nearly identical. Aside from minuscule differences in thickness and weight, the two laptops are the same in terms of dimensions. If you want to be nitpicky, there is one tiny visual difference on the lid. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme has a logo that reads “ThinkPad X1”, while the ThinkPad P1 only says “ThinkPad”, so it’s a little cleaner. Otherwise, the color and materials are the same, and both even come with a carbon fiber weave pattern on the lid if you choose one of the Ultra HD+ display options.

Finally, in terms of the ports, these are once again the same laptop. Two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A, HDMI, a headphone jack, an SD card reader, and an optional nano-SIM slot is what you’ll find in both. The only difference is that if you choose the ThinkPad P1 without discrete graphics, the HDMI port only supports HDMI 2.0 (4K at 60Hz), while the models with discrete graphics support HDMI 2.1. Both laptops also support NFC, though the ThinkPad P1 gives you the option to remove it. Cellular connectivity support (5G) is also optional on both.

Price and final thoughts

The biggest difference here at the end of the day is really in pricing. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme starts at a significantly lower price than the ThinkPad P1, so it might be the obvious choice for many considering the two laptops are so similar.

The only major difference here has to do with the GPUs, and that may or may not change your opinion. ECC memory is a feature that’s often found in high-end workstations, and it’s basically it provides a layer of protection against errors, which could otherwise result in crashes. In a business environment, reliability is extremely important, so the extra cost may be justified in the long run. Though it’s worth mentioning that only the GPU memory supports ECC, not the system memory in general.

Otherwise, these laptops really are the same, and if you don’t think you need ECC, you probably don’t. You’re better off saving some money by going with the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5. Whichever way you go, you can buy both of these laptops in the links below. If neither of them is your jam, maybe check out the best Lenovo laptops to see some more consumer-oriented devices.

