Compared to its biggest competitor, the HP Spectre Foldable, the ThinkPad X1 Fold offers better value with a starting price of $2,499 and the ability to configure up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The primary difference between the ThinkPad X1 Fold and other foldable PCs is its 16.3-inch OLED display with a higher resolution, providing sharper visuals. It also features a 5MP webcam and supports Windows Hello.

It's been over a year since Lenovo announced the second-generation ThinkPad X1 Fold, but today, you can finally buy the foldable PC. Better yet, with a starting price of $2,499, it might just be the best deal you can get as far as Windows foldable PCs go.

Like every other foldable PC announced this year, the 16-inch Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is powered by 12th-generation 9W Intel Core processors. The reason for that is that there actually aren't 13th-generation 9W models in Intel's lineup, so this is still the latest hardware available. However, unlike its biggest competitor, the recently-launched HP Spectre Foldable, you can actually configure this one, with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Base configurations start with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

That's part of Lenovo's greatest strength with this launch, too. If you want to buy the HP Spectre Foldable, you'll be spending $5,000 for the only configuration that exists, and that gets you a Core i7-1250U, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Meanwhile, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold starts at just $2,499, which gets you a Core i5-1230U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, but no included accessories like a pen or keyboard. But even if you opt for the top configuration, including a Core i7-1260U, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, and the aforementioned accessories, you'll be paying $3,899, which is still over $1,000 cheaper than HP's laptop.

The primary difference between the ThinkPad X1 Fold and competitors like the HP Spectre Foldable and Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is the display size. Lenovo is using a 16.3-inch OLED display, with 2560x2024 resolution, which gives it a slightly taller aspect ratio (in landscape mode), but also makes it slightly sharper, since you get the same approximate resolution in a smaller screen. When folded, the ThinkPad X1 Fold gives you two 12-inch halves, so you can use it as a smaller laptop or in book mode. The laptop also includes a 5MP webcam with Windows Hello support, plus a fingerprint reader on the optional keyboard accessory.

Lenovo was the first to make a foldable Windows PC you could actually buy (though doing so was probably a mistake). This second model looks a lot better, though, and considering the lackluster competition, it's probably the one to go for if you really want a foldable PC. You can check it out below.