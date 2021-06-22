Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold makes its way to India at almost twice the price
At the CES trade show in January last year, Lenovo showcased the world’s first laptop with a foldable display — the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold. The device featured a unique design, with a 13.3-inch foldable pOLED display, a leather folio case with a kickstand, and a wireless keyboard accessory that instantly turned the device from a tablet to a laptop. The ThinkPad X1 Fold went on sale in the US in September last year at a starting price of $2,499. Now, it has finally landed in the Indian market, but at almost twice the price.

If you missed our previous coverage of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, here’s a quick refresher. The foldable laptop features a 13.3-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels, a peak brightness of 300 nits, and 95% DCI-P3 coverage. It packs an Intel Core i5-L16G7 processor, 8GB of LPDDR4X 4267 MHz RAM, up to a terabyte of M.2 PCIe-NVMe storage, and a 50Wh battery with 65W fast charging support. For connectivity, it features two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, an optional nano-SIM slot, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1.

As mentioned earlier, the ThinkPad X1 Fold features a unique design with a lightweight carbon fiber and magnesium alloy chassis covered in black leather. It’s a bit hefty, measuring half an inch thick (unfolded) and weighing slightly less than 1kg. However, as Ben states in his hands-on review, it’s completely serviceable as a tablet when you get used to the weight. If you don’t want to use it as a tablet, you can fold it in half, and it automatically switches to laptop mode. You can use it as a traditional laptop with the on-screen keyboard or the Bluetooth keyboard that Lenovo sells separately.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is available for purchase on Lenovo’s website at a starting price of ₹3,29,000 (~$4,428), almost twice as much as its price in the US. At this price point, I don’t think Lenovo will sell many units in India. But it may appeal to some buyers who have deep pockets and a thirst to stay on the bleeding edge.

