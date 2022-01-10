Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2: Specs, price, and everything else

At CES 2022, Lenovo refreshed two of its most iconic ThinkPad laptops, the X1 Carbon and the X1 Yoga. Those devices now in their tenth and seventh generations, but Lenovo also updated one of its most recent models – the ThinkPad X1 Nano.

First introduced in 2021, the ThinkPad X1 Nano is meant to be a thin and light business laptop, while keeping what makes ThinkPads popular. With the first model, that lightweight design was achieved with low-power Intel processors, but for the second generation, Lenovo is bringing the X1 Nano much closer to its flagship ThinkPads. If you want to know more about the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2, you’ve come to the right place.

Specs

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 specs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 Operating system(s) Windows 11

Ubuntu

Fedora Processor Up to 12th Generation Intel Core i7 with vPro, U and P series, up to 14 cores Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics (up to 96 EUs) RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 13-inch 2K (2160 x 1350), 450nit, 100% sRGB, Dolby Vision

13-inch 2K (2160 x 1350) touch, 450nit, 100% sRGB, Dolby Vision Audio Dolby Atmos speaker system

360-degree quad-array microphones Webcam 1080p Full HD RGB webcam

1080p Full HD RGB + IR webcam

1080p Full HD MIPI RGB + IR webcam with Computer Vision Security Windows Hello: Fingerprint reader IR camera (optional)

Privacy Guard display (optional)

Webcam shutter

Tile ready Battery 49.6Whr battery

65W USB Type-C power adapter Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

3.5mm headphone jack

Nano SIM slot Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Cellular options: 5G sub-6 Cat2o 4G LTE Cat16

Colors Deep Black Optional Carbon Fiber Weave lid cover

Size (WxDxH) Non-touch: 293.2 x 208 x 14.47 mm (11.5 x 8.19 x 0.57 in)

Touch: 293.3 x 208.1 x 14.77 mm (11.5 x 8.19 x 0.58 in) Weight Starts at 970 grams (2.13 lbs) Starting price $1,659

What is the release date of the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2?

Lenovo announced the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 alongside refreshes of the X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga, but the actual launch will be at a different time. The X1 Nano Gen 2 is planned to be available in April (as opposed to March for the other two).

As with anything, plans can change, so that release date isn’t necessarily set in stone. It’s also possible that certain configurations of the laptop will be available later as a way to keep supply and demand in check. That’s not unheard of, and it makes even more sense in the current climate of chip supply shortages.

What is the price of the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2?

When it launches in April, the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 should start at $1,659. That’s for a base configuration, but as of yet, we don’t know what that base configuration includes. Looking at the previous generation, the base configuration includes an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, which is probably in line with what you should expect for this model.

From there, prices will vary a lot. As many business laptops tend to do, the ThinkPad X1 Nano gives you a wide range of configuration options for things like the processor, RAM, storage, and display. How you combine these upgrades will naturally affect the price. There are also optional features like cellular connectivity, which can be expensive. We don’t yet know the prices for each configuration available, and it tends to vary, so it’s best to check Lenovo’s website once the laptop is available.

What’s new in the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2?

As you’d expect, all the new ThinkPad laptops have been upgraded in some ways, though the upgrades aren’t exactly the same for all of them. In terms of performance, the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 actually has the biggest upgrade of them all, while other changes are more similar across the board. Here’s what’s new on Lenovo’s ultra-portable business laptop.

More powerful 12th-generation Intel processors

The first big change with the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 2, as we’ve mentioned, is the processor. Similar to the X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga, the 2022 model of the X1 Nano comes with Intel’s 12th-generation Core processors, which use a mix of high-performance cores and efficient cores. This combination should allow for better performance when it’s needed, but also better battery life and thermal efficiency when it’s not.

But why did we say the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 got a bigger upgrade than its siblings? The first generation of the ThinkPad X1 Nano come with Intel’s UP4 processors, which have a 9W TDP, compared to the 15W (UP3) processors that the X1 Carbon and Yoga – as well as most of the best laptops out there – had. Now, all the models come with up to an Intel Core P-series processor, which have an even higher 28W TDP. That means you no longer have to sacrifice a ton of performance to get the extra portability of the X1 Nano, and that’s a big deal (though thermals might still be better on the larger laptops).

The addition of 12th-generation processors also means the laptop now supports LPDDR5 RAM, and that’s what you get with the new X1 Nano.

A 1080p webcam (with some smarts)

Over the past two years, remote and hybrid work has become far more popular than companies initially expected it to. While video meetings and calls became more frequent in our lives, many of the laptops launched in 2021 still failed to account for that, and the ThinkPad X1 Nano still had a 720p camera across the board, just like most of Lenovo’s ThinkPads.

With the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2, Lenovo is rectifying that, and a Full HD (1080p) webcam is now the standard across the board. Unlike the X1 Carbon or X1 Yoga, you don’t even have the option for a 720p camera here, it’s always going to be 1080p.

The options you do get are to add an IR camera – adding support for Windows Hello facial recognition – and computer vision. Computer vision adds some smarts to your camera and IR sensor. For example, the human presence detection feature can not only detect when someone is in front of the laptop, it can tell whether that person is going to use the laptop or only passing in front of it. That way, the laptop only wakes up from sleep when it makes sense.

Tile integration

Along with the rest of the ThinkPad X1 family, the X1 Nano now comes with optional Tile built-in. Tile is a company that makes object trackers along with the network to find them, either close to you or on a map regardless of distance. Usually, you’d attach one of these trackers to an object you want to keep close, such as a wallet, or in this case, a laptop.

With Tile integration, you can find your laptop easily without any additional hardware attached to it. The Tile tracker is built right into the laptop, and it allows you to find it in case it gets lost or stored. Even if the computer is off, Tile tracking continues to work for up to two weeks, and since it’s built-in, it’s harder for a potential thief to remove or disable it.

Where can I buy the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2?

As we’ve mentioned above, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 isn’t available yet at writing time. It’s been announced for a launch in April 2022, so we’ll need to wait a while longer for it to be available. We’ll be sure to add a purchase link here once it is.

If you’re planning to buy it, one of the best places to do it is probably Lenovo’s own website, particularly if you care about all the configuration options available. Many of them won’t be available at typical retailers, so buying directly from Lenovo is the easiest way to get the exact configuration you want. However, you may be able to find popular configurations at other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

FAQs

How can I configure my Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2? Much like the rest of Lenovo’s ThinkPad lineup, the ThinkPad X1 Nano offers a few configuration options for many of its components. This includes storage (up to 2TB), RAM (up to 32GB), processor, display, and optional features like an IR camera or cellular connectivity. We don’t know exactly what combinations of specs will be available for the X1 Nano Gen 2, but typically, you have some flexibility. You can get 2TB of storage but only 8GB of RAM, or go up to 32GB of RAM and just 512GB of storage, for example. Looking at the first-gen model, there are some limitations, such as 8GB of RAM only being available with the base Core i5 processor, but we’ll have to wait and see how it works for the second generation. One area where the X1 Nano is a little less flexible compared to the X1 Carbon or Yoga is the display, which comes in 2K (2160 x 1350) resolution in all configurations. The only option there is adding touch support or not.

Does the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 come with 5G or LTE? Cellular connectivity is a common feature on business laptops, and that’s because it’s incredibly useful if you need to stay safely connected to the internet while on the move. If you’re not at the office or at home, you might not have Wi-Fi, or the Wi-Fi networks might not be secure. Using a cellular network solves that problem. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano comes with a couple of options for cellular support. You can get support for sub-6GHz 5G (Cat20) if you want to have the fastest speeds and more bandwidth. Right now, it may not make a huge difference because 5G availability is still a bit limited, but it will probably pay off in the next few years. The laptop doesn’t support mmWave 5G, but that’s not a huge deal considering mmWave has very limited range and it’s easily blocked by obstacles. If you don’t think you’ll benefit from 5G in the near future, you can get 4G LTE connectivity (Cat16) instead. This won’t be as fast, especially as 5G evolves more, but it’s good enough to keep you reliably connected to the internet, and it’s still the most widespread type of cellular network for now. It also won’t go away anytime soon.

Does the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 have Windows Hello? Windows Hello is a feature that makes it easier to unlock your PC, sign in to apps and websites, or make payments using your face or fingerprint as a way to verify your identity, replacing your password. The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 supports both fingerprint and facial recognition, but only a fingerprint reader is included in every configuration. If you want the extra convenience of facial recognition, you can add an IR camera to the webcam. This is the simplest method since you only need to look at your laptop for it to recognize you and sign you in.

Does the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 have a touchscreen? Just like the original ThinkPad X1 Nano, the second generation only comes with two display options, one with touch support, and the other without. Support for touch input can give you a more intuitive way to interact with certain parts of the operating system. For example, you may be able to more quickly tap a notification than move your mouse over to it, or you can use swipe gestures to see your notifications, widgets, and so on.

Does the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 come with a warranty? A warranty is essential to ensure that products function as advertised and last a reasonable amount of time. In the United States, consumer electronics are generally required to come with a one-year warranty, and that’s exactly what you get with the ThinkPad X1 Nano. The basic warranty service includes depot or carry-in services, but no onsite support. Lenovo does give you some upgrade options in that regard, though. You can add onsite support if you want repair teams to come to your location when you need them, for one thing. You can also extend the duration of the warranty period up to five years, which gives you a safety net if you want the laptop to last you a long time.

Can I upgrade the RAM and storage on the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2? With many larger laptops, especially those geared towards business users or gamers, it’s common to be able to replace or upgrade the RAM and storage inside your laptop. This allows you to repair their PC by yourself, and it can also save you money by buying a cheaper configuration now and upgrading later. Lenovo hasn’t specifically said whether you can replace the RAM and storage in the new X1 Nano Gen 2, but we can look at the first-generation model for guidance. The original ThinkPad X1 Nano has the RAM soldered onto the motherboard, so it can’t be replaced or upgraded by the user. That may be a bummer, but it’s not too surprising in a laptop of this size and weight. You’ll need to make sure that the amount of RAM you get when you buy the laptop will serve you well for as long as you plan to keep it. For storage, the ThinkPad X1 Nano does include an SSD, but it comes in a more unconventional M.2 2242 form factor. Many SSDs use the longer M.2 2280 model, so if you’re planning to upgrade, you need to find an SSD of the right size.

Can I replace the battery in the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2? If you plan to keep your laptop for a long time, you might notice that after a while it won’t last as long on a charge as it used to. It’s inconvenient and costly to replace an entire laptop due to a worn-out battery, so being able to replace it is also a plus. Lenovo hasn’t said whether you’ll be able to replace the battery in the new X1 Nano Gen 2, but in the first-generation model, it is possible. The battery in the original X1 Nano can be replaced by the user, and you can even find a manual on how to do it on Lenovo’s support site. You’ll just need to find the right battery to buy, which you can get from Lenovo directly or select servicing partners.

Can the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 run Linux? As popular as Windows is, some users do prefer alternative operating systems, and if that’s your case, the ThinkPad X1 Nano gives you a couple of options. You can buy it with Linux Ubuntu or Fedora out of the box, so of course they’re officially supported by Lenovo. If you want, you can also install a different Linux distribution on your PC later, and even use a dual-boot setup with Windows 11. Driver support may vary, but you should be able to run most distributions without any big issues. However, it’s unlikely that Lenovo can provide support for Linux distributions outside of the ones the laptop ships with.

Does the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 have Thunderbolt? Thunderbolt is an Intel protocol that provides a lot of bandwidth (40Gbps, with Thunderbolt 4) over a USB Type-C connection. This includes the ability to connect displays, other USB devices, and even external GPUs for heavy rendering workloads. It’s especially important in thin and light devices where regular ports can’t fit, but it’s also useful if you have a complex office setup and don’t want the hassle of unplugging everything and plugging it in every time you want to take your laptop somewhere else. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 is indeed a thin and light device, and it comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports with 40Gbps of bandwidth each so you can connect a Thunderbolt dock or an external GPU. Aside from that, you only get a 3.5mm headphone jack, so Thunderbolt is especially important on this laptop.