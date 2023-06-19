Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 is a super-compact business laptop that weighs under a kilogram but still features 13th-gen Intel Core processors and a great display. Pros Sustainable design Better 1080p webcam Speedy P-series CPUs Cons Expensive Limited port selection $1217 at Lenovo

Shopping for a new and great 13-inch laptop? Why not consider one of the best Dell Laptops, the XPS 13, and one of the best business laptops, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3? These excellent laptops are perfect to travel with you on the go and take up very little desk space when you're at home or in the office. Though that's the one critical area that these laptops share, things could not be any more different once you factor in other aspects. We'll be looking at the display resolutions, the CPUs under the hood of these laptops, and even the performance, ultimately helping you in your buying decision.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 vs Dell XPS 13 (2023): Price, specs, and availability

You can buy both the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 and the XPS 13 right now. The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 is available at Lenovo.com, in four configuration options, but you'll also see it at places like B&H or Newegg. Prices start at $1,739 at Lenovo, as a custom configuration where you can build your own PC. The Dell XPS 13, meanwhile, is sold at Amazon, Best Buy, Dell.com, and other retailers. It currently starts at $899.



Dell XPS 13 9315 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 Brand Dell Lenovo Color Sky, Umber Black Storage 512GB, 1TB PCie NVMe x2 SSD Up to 1TB Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD CPU 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1230U, Core i7-1250U Intel Core i5-1340P Processor, Intel Core i5-1350P processor, Intel Core i7-1360P processor, Intel Core i7-1370P vPro Processor Memory 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5 dual channel Up 16GB LPDDR5 Operating System Windows 11, Ubuntu 20.04 Windows 11 Battery 51Wh 49.6Wh Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 2 x Thunderbolt 4, Type-C (Power, DP 1.4, Data, Always on) 2 x USB-A 3.2, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5mm audio jack Camera 720 Windows Hello IR Webcam Up to IR + FHD 1080p MIPI with Privacy Shutter & Computer Vision Display (Size, Resolution) 13.4-inch FHD+ 1920 x 1200 touch or non-touch 13-inch narrow bezel, up to 2K resolution, 450 nits, AOFT Touch optional GPU Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics Dimension 11.36 x 7.86 x 0.55 inches 11.5 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches Network Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2x2, Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 AX (2x2) Bluetooth 5.2, 5G sub 6 (CAT20), 4G LTE (CAT16) 4g LTE (CAT4) eSIM, and Nano SIM ready Speakers Dual stereo speakers (tweeter + woofer), Dolby Atmos audio with Dolby Voice and quad-array 360-degree microphones Price $849 From $1,217

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 vs Dell XPS 13 (2023): Ultra-compact laptop, or a different color options?

Both the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 and the XPS 13 are compact clamshell laptops. The core design differences come down to how these laptops visually look. Otherwise, both of these devices sport excellent designs, and it depends on your personal preferences.

The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 is more suited to general business audiences. It's a device that meets military-grade durability tests, and it's made of magnesium and carbon fiber materials. It measures in at about 11.54 inches, and is a mere 0.56 inches in thickness, and it's also 2.13 pounds in weight. There's only one color, and it's black. It's a bit boring compared to the XPS 13, which comes in both a Sky and Umber color, better for general consumers who want a fancy laptop. The XPS 13 is just as compact as the ThinkPad is though, since it measures about 11.63 inches, and weighs 2.59 pounds.

Either device is great to use on the go, but the XPS is definitely more fancy looking when you account for the color options and the sleek aluminum chassis. It also has an edge-to-edge keyboard with wider keys. The ThinkPad, though, has curved keycaps, which some might prefer for comfort, and the added TrackPoint in the middle for more precision scrolling and clicking.

If you're wondering about the connectivity, these devices aren't well-connected since they're both so thin and light. The ThinkPad X1 Nano lacks ports since it only features two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a headphone jack, and an optional Nano SIM slot. The XPS is just as bad since it only has two Thunderbolt 4 ports onboard, and no headphone jack. Dell is kind enough to include a USB-C to USB-A adapter, and a USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter in the box, though. Both these systems support Wi-Fi 6E, too, though the ThinkPad has optional LTE support that the XPS lacks.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 vs Dell XPS 13 (2023): Do you want a laptop with almost no bezels?

Dell XPS 13 (2022)

There's no doubt about it. The XPS 13 (2023) has a much better display than the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3. The resolution might be lower, but the screen has slimmer edge-to-edge bezels that look much more modern and sleek. The XPS 13 (2023) comes with two 13.4-inch display options, both of which are 1920x1200 resolution. One has touch support, and the other does not. On the other side of things, the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 also has two display options. It's a 13.3-inch display in a 2160x1350 resolution with touch support, or without touch support. Both products have options for anti-glare panels.

The XPS 13 has slim bezels that look much more modern.

And for what's atop that display for your video calls? Well, the webcams on the XPS 13 are straight-up bad. It's a 720 Windows Hello webcam. The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 sports options for either a 1080p IR webcam or a 1080p MIPI webcam with computer vision. You get advanced features with the ThinkPad webcam like video enhancements, that you won't get on the XPS. The ThinkPad is the place to be for video calls.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 vs Dell XPS 13 (2023) 12th-generation CPUs vs 13th-generation CPUs

Under the hood of these laptops are different processors. The standard XPS 13 has not yet been updated to the latest CPUs from Intel, so it's stuck on 12th-generation U-series parts. The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 has the newer 13th-generation P-series Intel parts under the hood. This makes the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 a faster laptop.

If you're wondering, we're currently seeing four Intel 13th-generation P-series options on the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3. You can pick either the Intel Core i5-1340P, Intel Core i5-1350P, Intel Core i7-1360P, or Intel Core i7-1370P with VPro. The vPro options are outliers but come with added functions for IT admins to manage systems and extra security features The XPS 13, however, only has two options. It's the 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1230U and the Core i7-1250U.

On RAM and storage, the XPS 13 maxes out with 32GB RAM. The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 maxes out at 16GB. You also can add up to 1TB of storage on both of these laptops.

The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 is a much faster laptop

Generally, P-series CPUs are faster than U-series parts anyway. The P-series chips run at 28W, whereas the U-series processors in the Dell XPS 13 run at 12W (based on a 9W design). So, on top of the generational differences in clock speeds that you'll find on these laptops, the ThinkPad just has faster processors. Check it out in the graphic below, where we compare the performance of a laptop with a similar P-series CPU against the XPS 13's older U-series CPU.

Benchmark (Higher is better) Dell XPS 13 9315 Core i5-1230U LG Gram SuperSlim (Intel Core i7-1360P) PCMark 10 4,846 5,661 Geekbench 5 (Single/Multi) 1,573 / 7,073 1,822/9,226 Geekbench 6 (Single/Multi) N/A 2,350/10,197 Cinebench R23 (Single/Multi) 1,510 / 6,145 1,714/8,585

You can see here that in tests where the CPU is stressed, like Cinebench, the XPS' 12th-generation U-series CPU is behind the laptop with the newer 13th-generation P-series CPU. If you're planning to use our laptop for things like running virtual machines, or light video editing, and will be going beyond simple productivity, the ThinkPad is your best bet. But for simple web browsing, the Dell is fine.

The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 is right for most people

The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 is a really great laptop. Sure, the display might not have super slim edge-to-edge bezels, and there are not as many fancy colors, but it's a really powerful laptop. It has the latest CPUs from Intel under the hood, and it will be great for any tasks you want to throw at it, beyond simple productivity.

The Dell XPS 13, though, is a great laptop for the everyday person. It has one of the best displays we've ever seen on a laptop. It also features a great keyboard and comes with dongles in the box should you need to expand your connectivity. Not to forget, it has a great design that's really worth the high price.

