Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 is an ultraportable business laptop with the latest 13th-generation Intel P-series CPUs and the keyboard quality expected of the ThinkPad name. Pros ThinkPad keyboards are class leading 1080p webcam with physical privacy shutter Choice of Intel P-Series processors Cons No OLED screen options Battery life suffers from the 28W CPUs $1217 at Lenovo

MacBook Air (M2) The totally redesigned MacBook Air is powered by the M2 chip and has a more modern aesthetic thanks to a move away from the wedge shape of prior models. Pros Lightweight Bright, colorful screen Insane battery life Cons Only two USB ports Screen now has a notch $1099 at Amazon (13 inches) $1249 at Amazon (15 inches)



Lenovo recently refreshed its ThinkPad X1 Nano to Gen 3, bringing the latest 13th-generation Intel Core processors to the ultra-slim business notebook. Apple added a 15.3-inch version of the MacBook Air (M2) to its range, bringing more choices and powerful chips to the slimline laptop market. If you’re looking to pick up an ultraportable laptop, we’ve got you covered on what you need to know to choose between these two devices.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 vs MacBook Air (M2): Price, specs & availability:

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 is available from Lenovo.com. At the time of writing, prices start from $1,217 for a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1340P processor with a non-touch screen, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage (Lenovo prices vary wildly, so you might be able to find this laptop cheaper). As this is a business-focused laptop, we don’t expect retailers like Amazon or Best Buy to carry this device for some time. Be careful when reading Amazon third-party seller listings; we noticed a few that had the 11th-gen Intel Core options being sold as the 2023 model.

The MacBook Air starts at $1,099 for the 13.6-inch screen or $1,299 for the 15.3-inch screen and can be found at Apple, Best Buy, Amazon, B&H Photo, and other retailers. Apple also has refurbished units of the 13.6-inch screen available at a significant discount.



Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 MacBook Air (M2) Brand Lenovo Apple Color Black Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, Midnight Storage Up to 1TB Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD Up to 2TB SSD CPU Intel Core i5-1340P Processor, Intel Core i5-1350P processor, Intel Core i7-1360P processor, Intel Core i7-1370P vPro Processor Apple M2 Memory Up 16GB LPDDR5 Up to 24GB Operating System Windows 11 macOS Battery 49.6Wh 52.6WH battery Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4, Type-C (Power, DP 1.4, Data, Always on) 2 x USB-A 3.2, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5mm audio jack 2 x USB4/Thunderbolt, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 Camera Up to IR + FHD 1080p MIPI with Privacy Shutter & Computer Vision 1080p Full HD FaceTime camera Display (Size, Resolution) 13-inch narrow bezel, up to 2K resolution, 450 nits, AOFT Touch optional 13.6-inch Retina (IPS), 2560 x 1664, P3 Wide Color, True Tone, 500 nits or 15.3-inch IPS, 2880 x 1864, 500 nits, True Tone, P3 Wide Color Weight 2.13 pounds 2.7 pounds (13-inch) / 3.3 pounds (15-inch) GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics 8-core or 10-core Dimension 11.5 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 in (13-inch model) / 13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 in (15-inch model) Network Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 AX (2x2) Bluetooth 5.2, 5G sub 6 (CAT20), 4G LTE (CAT16) 4g LTE (CAT4) eSIM, and Nano SIM ready Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Speakers Dolby Atmos audio with Dolby Voice and quad-array 360-degree microphones Quad-speaker stereo setup, Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos Price From $1,217 Starting at $1,199 (13-inch) or $1,299 (15-inch)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 vs MacBook Air (M2): Design

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 could never be mistaken for anything but a ThinkPad. It’s boxy even with its thinness and weight, which tips the scales at 2.13 pounds. To get to that weight, Lenovo used carbon fiber in the lid and 90% recycled magnesium alloy in the base. It’s mostly unassuming otherwise, with two USB4 / Thunderbolt 4 ports on the left edge, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. That’s all the ports on the ultra-thin laptop, so you’ll need dongles or a dock for anything that isn’t USB-C.

The keyboard is at the top of its class, with a fantastic typing feel and that signature ThinkPad red nubbin for mouse control. If you love the keyboard on any other ThinkPad, you'll love the one here.

The MacBook Air (M2) brought a new design language to the Air line. Gone is the wedge shape of yesteryear. Instead, Apple used a thinner version of the MacBook Pro design language with rounded corners, flattened edges, and that signature huge touchpad. The keyboard here has the new style switches, as Apple has stopped using the butterfly design that was universally disliked. Along with being nice to type on, it has two features that make using the Air a joy. The first is Touch ID in the power button, which is handy for security. The other is that Apple designs the Caps Lock key to be less sensitive than any other key on the keyboard. That means no more accidental capitalization when meaning to hit the A key, or at least a drastically reduced number.

The 13-inch model weighs 2.7 pounds, with the 15-inch model weighing 3.3 pounds. That’s heavier than the Lenovo, but the MacBook Air only uses aluminum alloy in its construction. The laptop has two USB-C USB 4 / Thunderbolt 4 ports, a return of the MagSafe connector for charging, and a 3.5mm audio port. It comes in Space Gray, Silver, Midnight, and Starlight, so there is a little room for individuality here.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 vs MacBook Air (M2): Display

Right out of the gate, the MacBook Air has one big advantage when talking about displays. It comes in 13-inch and 15-inch variants, both with Liquid Retina displays that offer equivalent pixels per inch, so the experience on both is the same. The 13.6-inch screen has a 2560x1664 resolution and 500 nits of brightness, and the 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display is at 2880x1864 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. Both are bright, colorful, and a joy to use. They won’t quite rival OLED options or the mini-LED used on the larger MacBook Pro, but they’re ahead of most. This generation, the MacBook Air has a notch at the top of the screen to fit a 1080p camera. The divisive notch is easier to get used to on a larger screen, and the smaller bezel on the rest of the screen is a bonus.

The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 has two screen options, but the only difference between them is if you want a touchscreen or not. Both options are a 13-inch IPS display at 2160x1350 resolution, with Lenovo claiming 100% sRGB and 450 nits of brightness. That’s a better brightness figure than many business laptops, so this screen should be in the same ballpark as the MacBook Air’s screen quality. The ThinkPad also has a 1080p webcam, set in the bezel with a physical privacy shutter.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 vs MacBook Air (M2): Software

As you'd expect, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 and MacBook Air (M2) run different operating systems. The Lenovo runs Microsoft’s Windows 11, which is more geared for office workers and other business use with this kind of laptop. The MacBook Air runs macOS, which can do all of those office-y tasks as well but is also set up to run powerful creative tools for creators and artists.

Both operating systems have their individual merits, and some software packages can only run on one or the other. When the M chips first came out, many programs needed a compatibility layer to run. This is largely not an issue now, as almost any Mac app run natively on the M2 processor. Things like CAD programs are Windows only; that could be all you need to know to inform your purchase. Likewise, the popular video editing package Final Cut Pro is Mac only, as are many other editing and creative tools.

The ecosystem could also play into your decision. Apple strives to keep its users using its own devices with iMessage, AirDrop, FaceTime, and other software tools that work best or only work on Apple hardware. Windows is better for Android phone users, as the Phone Link app lets them see messages and other content on the Windows desktop, although its connectivity isn't near the same level as you'd get with Apple products.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 vs MacBook Air (M2): Performance and battery life

Business-focused laptops need enough power to multitask effectively. That includes enough RAM for running programs, a powerful enough processor, and ample storage for documents and the like. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 is limited to 16GB of LPDDR5X in all configurations, and it’s soldered to the mainboard, so you can’t upgrade it. That’s no different from the MacBook Air, which has soldered RAM, but Apple’s offering can configure with 8GB, 16GB, or 24GB of RAM. That will give the MacBook Air an edge for creative tools or large datasets.

Lenovo also only offers up to 1TB of SSD storage on this laptop, which will be fine for most people. The MacBook Air can be configured with up to 2TB of SSD storage, which is speedy, and users won’t notice a difference between the two in daily use. The M2 chip is probably faster than even the most expensive 13th-generation Intel CPUs offered by Lenovo, as it routinely trounced the 11th-generation Intel chips.

We haven't had the chance to test that assertion with the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3. We did get time with the Gen 2 model with a Core i7-1280P at 28W, which was powerful enough to get through the usual workflow necessary for editing a tech publication. The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 can be purchased with the following Intel CPUs: Core i5-1340P, Core i5-1350P, Core i7-1360P, and Core i7-1370P. These can come with Intel vPro features, which increase stability, and security while bringing enterprise-level management tools like secure remote access.

The jump up to the 13th-generation Intel chips will bring some additional power, but it could come at the cost of battery life. The Air doesn't have an internal cooling fan, so it'll be silent even under load. Intel-based laptops like the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 need active cooling to keep the CPU temperatures in check, which means additional noise.

Graphics-wise, all the 13th-gen Intel CPUs on offer have Intel Iris Xe graphics, first introduced on the 11th-gen Intel Core processors in 2020. You can take a look at any of our recent Intel laptop reviews to see how that performs, like on the superlative Lenovo Yoga Book 9i. It'll be fine for productivity tasks, and can give enough power for photo editing when needed. The MacBook Air has two versions of the M2 chip, one with 8 GPU cores and one with 10 GPU cores. The 13-inch MacBook Air can be specced with either, the 15-inch MacBook Air only has the 10-core GPU option. The M2 in either configuration has enough power for photo editing or even video editing, as Macs are known for being perfect for creative tools.

The MacBook Air absolutely sips power, even at full speed, when editing video. It’s one of the few devices we’ve tested that can absolutely handle a full workday without a charger, no mean feat for any laptop. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 has to do something special if it wants to keep up, and it doesn’t seem like it can with that 28W CPU and a 49.5Wh battery. Testing the Gen 2, our average was just over four hours, well under the time the MacBook Air can go for.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 vs MacBook Air (M2): Which is right for you?

Even though the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 is one of the best ThinkPads ever, I have to think about every aspect of the two laptops being discussed here. That’s why the MacBook Air (M2) is going to be the winner of this matchup. It’s got two equally beautiful, bright, colorful screen size options, style for days, and insane battery life. Oh, and it’s got plenty of power, thanks to the M2 chip. The only real issues are that it only has two USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports, so you’ll need adapters or a dock for using more peripherals, and the initial steep learning curve of macOS.

If you need a business laptop that runs Windows and has a great keyboard, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 is worth a look. The slimline laptop is made from carbon fiber and magnesium alloy, so it’s ultra-light to carry around and has an optional 4G LTE modem. You're still limited to two USB4/Thunderbolt 4 ports, both supporting DisplayPort 1.4 output.