Lenovo is often seen by many as the king of business laptops. Go into a meeting room or any office, and you'll see a great ThinkPad laptop sitting on a table. Two of those great ThinkPads are the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3, and the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 is one of Lenovo's smallest and most compact business laptops. And on the other side of things, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is one of the most popular.

So, are you hoping to buy one or the other? We'll look at the core areas of both devices, like the display, connectivity, and overall performance to help you decide which one is worth the purchase. After all, these are costly laptops, and you want to ensure you have the right one on your desk.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 vs ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11:Price, specs, and availability

Both of these devices are now available for purchase. Since these are specialized business laptops, the best place to buy them will be Lenovo.com. We checked, and we're currently seeing the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 going for $1,217, as a custom configuration where you can build your own PC on Lenovo.com. There are four total options you can choose from there, but the product is also at B&H and Newegg.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, meanwhile, comes in at a heftier price, starting at $1,391 at the cheapest with six total configuration options to choose. These prices include sales, but Lenovo is almost always running some kind of sale on its website, and prices will fluctuate very often.



Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 Brand Lenovo Lenovo Color Deep Black Black Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Up to 1TB Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD CPU 13th-generation Intel Core U-series processors Intel Core i5-1340P Processor, Intel Core i5-1350P processor, Intel Core i7-1360P processor, Intel Core i7-1370P vPro Processor Memory Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Up 16GB LPDDR5 Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Battery 57Wh battery 49.6Wh Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.0b, 3.5mm headphone jack, nano-SIM slot (optional) 2 x Thunderbolt 4, Type-C (Power, DP 1.4, Data, Always on) 2 x USB-A 3.2, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5mm audio jack Camera Up to 1080p Full HD MIPI RGB + IR webcam with Computer Vision and physical shutter Up to IR + FHD 1080p MIPI with Privacy Shutter & Computer Vision Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K (2880x1800) OLED, 500 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3 13-inch narrow bezel, up to 2K resolution, 450 nits, AOFT Touch optional Weight 2.48 pounds (1.2kg) 2.13 pounds GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics (integrated) Intel Iris Xe graphics Dimension 12.42x8.76x0.60 inches (315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36mm) 11.5 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches Network Intel Wi-Fi 6E 2x2, Bluetooth 5.2, optional 5G/4G LTE Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 AX (2x2) Bluetooth 5.2, 5G sub 6 (CAT20), 4G LTE (CAT16) 4g LTE (CAT4) eSIM, and Nano SIM ready Speakers 2 x 2W woofers and 2 x 0.8W tweeters, Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos audio with Dolby Voice and quad-array 360-degree microphones Price Starting at $1,729 (MSRP) From $1,217

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 vs ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: A small laptop, or a slightly bigger one?

The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 and the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 are both traditional clamshell laptops. There are not many differences between how both visually look as both of the devices are colored in black, meet military-grade durability, and are made of a durable combination of magnesium alloy and carbon fiber. The only difference you're going to feel is the overall weight and the footprint these laptops have. The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 is a lighter laptop than the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, and is much smaller, too.

If you need a portable laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 will be better for you

Diving into the specifics, the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 measures in at about 11.54 inches, and is a mere 0.56 inches in thickness. Over on the other side of things, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 measures in at about 12.43 inches, and is 0.60 inches in thickness. With weight, the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 starts at 2.13 pounds, and the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is heavier at 2.48 pounds. If you need a portable laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 will be better for you.

Lenovo made both the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 more sustainable, too. There's 90% recycled magnesium hybrid material in the palm rest and bottom cover on the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3. Lenovo also uses low-temperate soldering to help reduce carbon emissions during manufacturing. On the Carbon, there's also 55% recycled aluminum on the bottom cover.

Ports are another area where things are different on these laptops. Since it's more compact, the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 lacks ports. It features one Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a headphone jack. It also sports an optional nano-SIM slot. Of course, there is 4G LTE support, too, and Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, meanwhile, is extremely well-connected. In our review, we found that even though the port selection hasn't changed, the selections are still appreciated. There's USB-A, a 3.5 mm headphone hack, an optional nano-SIM slot, dual Thunderbolt 4, and also an HDMI port.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 vs ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: A regular display, or OLED?

You'll be spending a lot of your time looking at the display on these laptops, and in this area, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is a winner. It has a bigger display, more display options, and will be better suited for productivity on the go. The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3, meanwhile, has a slightly smaller panel, so it is less than ideal for working away from a primary monitor, but the stock resolution is higher than what the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 offers.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is the clear winner when it comes to displays

The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 has two 13.3-inch display options. You can get the 13.3-inch display in a 2160x1350 resolution with touch support, or without touch support. This is an obscure resolution when you put it up against the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It has five 14-inch display options. The standard resolution is 1920x1200. It can be a standard display, a touchscreen, or a touchscreen with a Privacy Guard. You also can upgrade to a 2240x1400 resolution with 300 nits of brightness, or go all the way up to an OLED panel with 2800x1800 resolution.

OLED screens are always better for us, since they offer better color accuracy and contrast, making your content on the screen more life-like, which is why we give the Carbon the win. The slightly bigger display area is another win, too, since you have more room to multitask.

And what about what's atop those displays? Well, the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 sports options for either a 1080p IR webcam or a 1080p MIPI webcam with computer vision. Both have privacy shutters The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 11 offers a basic FHD webcam, FHD with IR, or FHD with IR and Computer Vision. Computer Vision is new across the ThinkPad lineup in 2023, and it offers things like video enhancements, and the option to lock your PC as you walk away from it.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 vs ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: Intel P-series vs Intel U-series

Both of these laptops sport Intel's 13th-generation processors. These processors are much like what you'd have found in the previous generation. They are hybrid CPUs, with performance and efficiency cores, for a more responsive system when it comes to everyday productivity. The difference, though, is the processor family in these laptops. The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 uses Intel's higher-wattage P-series CPU, and the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, the lower-wattage U-series CPU. It can make a difference in performance for things beyond simple productivity.

The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 has a more powerful CPU inside

There are four P-series options on the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3. You can pick either the Intel Core i5-1340P, Intel Core i5-1350P, Intel Core i7-1360P, or Intel Core i7-1370P with VPro. On the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, it's four U-series options. There's either the Intel Core i5-1335U, Intel Core i5-1345U, Intel Core i7-1335U, or Intel Core i7-1365U with vPro. The vPro options are outliers but come with added functions for IT admins to manage systems and extra security features.

The jump between Core i5 and Core i7 isn't a huge difference, though naturally, the Core i7 does run faster. Anyway, as we've mentioned, it's important to note that the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 uses 28W CPUs. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, meanwhile, sports U-series CPUs, running at 15W. That P-series CPU adds up to more performance if you're planning to try your luck at things like running virtual machines or going beyond web browsing.

Keep in mind RAM and storage are different, too. The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 supports up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. But on the other side of things, the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 11 sports up to 64GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD.

Benchmark (Higher is better) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11) Core i7-1355U LG Gram SuperSlim (Intel Core i7-1360P) PCMark 10 5,768 5,661 Geekbench 5 (Single/Multi) 1,796 / 8,071 1,822/9,226 Geekbench 6 (Single/Multi) 2,370 / 8,687 2,350/10,197 Cinebench R23 (Single/Multi) 1,634 / 6,779 1,714/8,585

The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 is more powerful. You can see that with our tests below where it edges out against a similar laptop to the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 with an Intel Core i7-1360P. The Geekbench and Cinebench scores, where that extra CPU power is needed, are higher on the laptop with the Intel Core i7-1360P. It's not to say that the Carbon Gen 11 is bad, though. Our reviewer Cale Hunt still loved the performance, saying that he loved how the more efficient CPU made for longer runtime, admitting that while a U-series CPU won't provide the best performance, it doesn't draw nearly as much power as a P-series one. Battery life will be king on the X1 Carbon Gen 11, but suffer on the X1 Nano Gen 3.

You'll want to consider the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 first

We have not reviewed one yet, but we do love the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3. It's a really promising laptop. It has a more powerful CPU under the hood and is much more compact and portable than the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. Not to forget, it's also cheaper, too. Of course, you'll have to live with some sacrifices, though, like the port selection, and the smaller screen.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 The better laptop The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 brings a more sustainable design that makes the laptop slightly more friendly on the environment. It also has software improvements that get you advanced webcam features like privacy blur, posture warning, and background blur. That's on top of the jump to 13th-generation Intel CPUs under the hood. $1217 at Lenovo $1969 at Newegg $1675 at B&H

But if your wallet is bigger, you shouldn't pass on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It has a bigger screen, with an option for a more vibrant OLED panel. It also has better battery life and decent performance for everyday productivity. And the ports? Well, those are great too, offering you a solid selection that lets you bypass a dongle.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Still a great laptop $1391 $2319 Save $928 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 builds on its predecessor with newer and more powerful 13th-gen Intel processors. It keeps the iconic ThinkPad design and features you know and love, too. $1391 at Lenovo $1734 at CDW $1820 at Newegg

