The follow-up to an already popular model, the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 is one of the newest laptops from Lenovo in 2023. Once again continuing the thin and light design tradition, 2023's device is quite a portable business laptop, but it brings some smaller design changes focused more on sustainability. Other than that, there's also a jump to the new yet-to-be-announced Intel Core processors under the hood.

If you're wondering about all that, and what else is changed, here's a deeper dive into everything you need to know about the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3. We'll look at pricing, specifications, and more.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3: Specs

Processor Latest Intel Core processors Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics Body 11.5 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches & 2.13 pounds Display 13-inch narrow bezel, up to 2K resolution, 450 nit, AOFT Touch optional Memory Up 16GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 2TB Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 49.6 Wh Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4, Type-C (Power, DP 1.4, Data, Always on) 2 x USB-A 3.2, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5mm audio jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 AX (2x2) Bluetooth 5.2, 5G sub 6 (CAT20), 4G LTE (CAT16) 4g LTE (CAT4) eSIM and Nano SIM ready Audio Dolby Atmos audio with Dolby Voice and quad-array 360-degree Microphones Camera Up to IR + FHD 1080p MIPI with Privacy Shutter & Computer Vision Security Match-on-Chip Power-on Fingerprint Reader, Camera Shutter, Kensington lock slot, Tile App Ready, MIL-STD 810H, dTPM 2.0

According to Lenovo, the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 will be available in April 2023. Prices will start at $1,649. As usual, you'll be able to configure your device at Lenovo.com, including the RAM, CPU, and storage. We didn't have that information available at the time of the writing of this guide. Pricing is about the same as the previous Gen 2 model. That device was priced at $1,659 as we reviewed it, though it wasn't a base model.

What's new in the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3?

If you just look at it from just the outside, the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 isn't much different from the previous Gen 2 Lenovo laptop. There are three major changes this year that you won't spot right away — sustainability, software tweaks, and the latest (yet to be announced at the time of writing) Intel Core CPUs. Otherwise, you'll still be buying a great laptop that packs plenty of power in a really compact form factor.

A more sustainable laptop

The biggest design change on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 is with the materials. Lenovo is using 90% recycled magnesium hybrid material in the palm rest and bottom cover to help make the product more sustainable. This still keeps the device thin and light, though. Measurements have it coming in at 11.5 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches & 2.13 pounds, the same as the last generation's model. Even the packaging is more earth-friendly. The package is made of 100% bamboo and sugarcane fiber, and brown box packaging is made from plastic-free content with 90% recycled content.

Software improvements

As for the software tweaks, there are a few new things to enjoy on the X1 Nano Gen 3. There are new camera-based digital wellness features in the Lenovo View software. One of them is Privacy Guard and Privacy Alert which can activate privacy blur to cover the screen when an unauthorized face is detected. There are also Posture Warnings and Eye Wellness alerts, that can improve your health. And not to forget the auto-framing, background blur, and virtual presenter updates that can help boost your experience when on calls on Teams. There are even AI improvements that can boost the image quality of the integrated webcam in any sort of lighting environment.

New Intel CPU

Finally, there's the CPU bump. Lenovo isn't providing particular performance claims or improvements between generations, but the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 features what they're calling "Latest Intel Core processors." These have yet to be announced by Intel at the time of writing, but one can assume the CPUs are the 13th Gen "Raptor Lake" processors.

Where can I buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3?

As we mentioned before, you can't currently purchase the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3. Lenovo has yet to put up a product page for it. Come April 2023, though, you'll be able to buy it through Lenovo's website, and we'll be sure to add a link for you to purchase it from. We don't expect other retailers like Amazon or Best Buy to initially carry the device, though, since the ThinkPad lineup is usually for business, but if they happen to offer it, we'll do our best to link to those popular retailers as well.

In the meantime, you can buy last year's Gen 2 model, or check out some of the other best laptops. There are plenty of great alternatives from HP, Dell, and others.