When it comes to business laptops, Lenovo ThinkPads have long been renowned for their reliability, performance, and robust features. ThinkPads cover a wide gamut of features and pricing, with the X Series representing the cream of the crop. Two of the most popular models are the ThinkPad X1 Nano and the ThinkPad X13 – but which one should you buy?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 vs X13 Gen 4: Price, availability, and specs

Lenovo sells its laptops directly, which is often the best place to buy them (especially if you want to customize your configuration). You can also find ThinkPads at popular outlets like Best Buy and Amazon, although customization options may be more limited. Regular pricing for these ThinkPads starts at around $1,200 for the X1 Nano Gen 3 and $1,100 for the X13 Gen 4, though these prices tend to fluctuate because Lenovo is almost always running some kind of sale. You can order both with upgraded hardware specs and screens, with the ThinkPad X13 offering more display, CPU, and RAM options than the X1 Nano.



Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 Storage Up to 1TB Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD CPU Intel Core i5-1340P Processor, Intel Core i5-1350P processor, Intel Core i7-1360P processor, Intel Core i7-1370P vPro Processor 13th-generation Intel Core processors with vPro or AMD Ryzen 7000 series Mobile Processors Memory Up 16GB LPDDR5 Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Battery 49.6Wh 41Whr or 54.7Whr Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4, Type-C (Power, DP 1.4, Data, Always on) 2 x USB-A 3.2, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5mm audio jack 2 x Intel Thunderbolt 4 (USB4 on AMD) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A 1 x HDMI 2.0b 1 x Audio Jack Camera Up to IR + FHD 1080p MIPI with Privacy Shutter & Computer Vision FHD RGB with privacy shutter or 5MP RGB IR with Privacy shutter Display (Size, Resolution) 13-inch narrow bezel, up to 2K resolution, 450 nits, AOFT Touch optional 13-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K OLED, or WUXGA IPS Low Power, WUXGA IPS Touch, or WUXGA IPS 300 nit Weight 2.13 pounds 2.51 pounds GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics Intel Iris Xe (intel models) or AMD Radeon Graphics (AMD model) Dimension 11.5 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches 11.78 x 9.51 x 0.62 inches Network Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 AX (2x2) Bluetooth 5.2, 5G sub 6 (CAT20), 4G LTE (CAT16) 4g LTE (CAT4) eSIM, and Nano SIM ready Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, Optional 4G LTE WWAN Speakers Dolby Atmos audio with Dolby Voice and quad-array 360-degree microphones 2 x user facing speakers with Dolby Audio Price From $1,217 From $1,119

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 vs X13 Gen 4: Design

The ThinkPad X1 Nano and the ThinkPad X13 are 13-inch laptops built with portability in mind. They feature similar designs – sleek and compact, with classic ThinkPad touches like the TrackPoint – but they differ slightly. The X1 Nano takes the lead in portability, weighing in at an incredibly light 2.13 pounds. On the other hand, the X13 Gen 4 is slightly heavier, tipping the scales at 2.51 pounds. That's not heavy by any means, but something to consider if you're going to be lugging your laptop around a lot.

Lenovo ThinkPads are well-known for having pretty robust security features, and both the X1 Nano and the X13 Gen 4 continue this tradition. They come equipped with various security options, including a built-in fingerprint reader (standard on the X1 Nano, optional on the X13 Gen 4), Windows Hello facial recognition, and a webcam privacy shutter. These provide a little extra peace of mind and can protect sensitive data from unauthorized access should you leave your laptop unattended at your workstation.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 vs X13 Gen 4: Display

Both laptops offer impressive displays, but which one is superior depends on which configuration you buy. The ThinkPad X1 Nano boasts a solid 13-inch 2K IPS display with a 2160x1350 resolution and 450 nits of brightness, delivering sharp visuals and excellent color accuracy. On the other hand, the base configuration of the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 comes with a 1920x1200 16:10 IPS pane with 300 nits of brightness, although you can upgrade to a higher-resolution 2.8K 2880x1800 400-nit OLED display.

Both deliver vibrant colors and ample screen real estate for productivity and entertainment, and both are available with optional touchscreens if you like to get a little more hands-on with your work. Although the ThinkPad X1 Nano has a better standard display, it costs less than $200 to upgrade to the X13 Gen 4 with the OLED panel, meaning you don’t have to shell out a small fortune to get that superior 2.8K screen.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 vs X13 Gen 4: Performance

The current iterations of the ThinkPad X1 Nano and the ThinkPad X13 have been updated with the latest processors, and you've got a few options. They're powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core CPU family, which delivers solid performance and energy efficiency. Both max out at the Core i7-1370P CPU on the Intel side The X13 Gen 4 will soon offer a broader range of choices when it's released with the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, although those aren't available just yet. For the ThinkPad X13, specifics on the AMD offerings are not available yet, but the 7000 series processors are more than capable. Whichever you opt for, these CPUs provide plenty of muscle for multitasking, resource-heavy applications, and creative work.

When equipped with an Intel Core CPU, the ThinkPad X1 Nano and the ThinkPad X13 feature integrated Iris Xe graphics (or Intel UHD graphics on the i3-1315U, available only on the X13 Gen 4). There’s no option for a discrete GPU, but that's par for the course with business-focused ultrabooks such as these. These onboard graphics should still provide ample power for everyday tasks, streaming, some design work, and light gaming if you temper your expectations and don’t mind turning settings down. While they may not be ideal for intensive gaming (think more Fortnite and less Elden Ring), these laptops are well-suited for business professionals and students.

This changes when you add AMD processors into the mix with the ThinkPad X13. When comparing the 13th-gen Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 7000 series mobile CPUs, general performance is fairly even. Where AMD processors get the edge is their APU architecture, which effectively combines a CPU and GPU into one. The Ryzen 7000 chips feature Radeon onboard graphics which, while not as powerful as today's discrete mobile GPUs, nonetheless provide more horsepower than standard integrated graphics. That makes AMD a better choice for those who use their laptops for visual design work and even some gaming.

Additionally, both laptops offer ample RAM and storage options, but the ThinkPad X13 again offers more choices here. The ThinkPad X1 Nano is fixed at 16GB of soldered DDR5 RAM (which clocks at 6400MHz) and offers up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage. By contrast, the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 can be configured with 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM and provides up to 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 vs X13 Gen 4: Connectivity and battery life

As you’d expect from business-grade ultrabooks bearing the iconic ThinkPad logo, these laptops offer a comprehensive range of connectivity options. The ThinkPad X1 Nano and the X13 Gen 4 feature two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and 3.5mm audio jacks. You’ll also find two USB-A connections and an HDMI port on the X13 (for the X1 Nano, you’re stuck with Thunderbolt only). Both also come equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 for smooth wireless sailing, whether for using the web, streaming, or hooking up peripherals such as Bluetooth headphones.

These ultrabooks boast cellular connectivity as an optional upgrade, which is an important consideration for remote workers. However, only the ThinkPad X13 offers 5G; the X1 Nano is limited to 4G. In the case of the ThinkPad X1 Nano, you'd probably be better off using your smartphone as a mobile hotspot if you're in an area where 5G is available and you don't have access to a good Wi-Fi connection.

Regarding battery life, the ThinkPad X1 Nano takes the lead with its 49.6-watt-hour capacity, which translates to a battery that can last up to 13 hours with regular use. That’s enough for all-day productivity without the need for frequent charging. The X13 Gen 4, while offering decent battery life, falls slightly short in its base configuration, with a 41-watt-hour battery that lasts up to around 10 hours. That said, you can upgrade to a 54.7Wh battery if you wish, giving the ThinkPad X13 more everyday longevity than the X1 Nano if you’re willing to pony up the cash.

Which is right for you?

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano and the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 are excellent laptops for business professionals and students seeking a robust, reliable, and portable laptop for work and everyday use. Both deliver excellent portability and performance thanks to their compact designs and great hardware under the hood. Anybody in the market for a 13-inch workhorse ultrabook won’t go wrong with either one.

There aren’t any staggering differences between the two laptops, including their MSRP. Comparing them side-by-side, the ThinkPad X1 Nano offers a superior standard display resolution and better default battery life, making it the ideal option for those who frequently use their laptops on the go and don’t want to pay for upgrades. Because of that, it gets our recommendation for most people.

On the other hand, the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 provides upgrade options that outclass the X1 Nano, as well as more processor choices (Intel or AMD), expandable memory, and a 16:10 display with an available OLED panel, catering to more demanding users who like to customize and need some additional performance.

Ultimately, the choice between the ThinkPad X1 Nano and the ThinkPad X13 depends on your specific needs and preferences. Your decision will likely come down to display type, performance requirements, and budget. In the standard configuration, we favor the ThinkPad X1 Nano as it offers superior hardware, display quality, and battery life out of the box. If you’re willing to upgrade or want to customize, however (and you’re ready to pay for it), the X13 Gen 4 pulls ahead of the X1 Nano. Whatever your choice, both the X1 Nano and the X13 Gen 4 are equipped to deliver the great Windows laptop experience that put the ThinkPad name on the map.