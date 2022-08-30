Best accessories for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7

One of the best business laptops you can buy right now is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7. From the amazing 4K OLED display and 5G connectivity, we found that it has everything a serious business person might need. Yet, there are still some extras that can come to help boost your experience.

These cover a variety of categories, from monitors, docks, mice, headphones, earbuds, webcams, cases, and so much more. We’ve put together a simple guide for our favorite Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 accessories, so you can find exactly what’s needed to help boost your new ThinkPad experience. Follow along by category by clicking the navigation links below.

Navigate this guide:

Monitors for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7

While the 4K OLED display on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 is one of the laptop’s best features, nothing beats having a dedicated monitor to pair up alongside. A dedicated monitor gives you more room for multitasking and opening your favorite apps, so you can get more done. Not to forget, you also can hook up with other devices, too, like a gaming console, an iPad, or even a cable box. Here are some of our favorites.