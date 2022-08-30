Best accessories for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
One of the best business laptops you can buy right now is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7. From the amazing 4K OLED display and 5G connectivity, we found that it has everything a serious business person might need. Yet, there are still some extras that can come to help boost your experience.
These cover a variety of categories, from monitors, docks, mice, headphones, earbuds, webcams, cases, and so much more. We’ve put together a simple guide for our favorite Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 accessories, so you can find exactly what’s needed to help boost your new ThinkPad experience. Follow along by category by clicking the navigation links below.
Navigate this guide:
- Monitors
- External GPU enclosures
- Docks and adapters
- Mice and keyboard
- Headphones or earbuds
- Webcams
- Cases
- External storage
- Chargers
- Miscellaneous
Monitors for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
While the 4K OLED display on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 is one of the laptop’s best features, nothing beats having a dedicated monitor to pair up alongside. A dedicated monitor gives you more room for multitasking and opening your favorite apps, so you can get more done. Not to forget, you also can hook up with other devices, too, like a gaming console, an iPad, or even a cable box. Here are some of our favorites.
The Lenovo C27-30 27 inch FHD Monitor is one that won't break your budget. It includes all the basics. You'll get FHD 1920 x 1080 resolution, a sleek slim 3-sided bezel design, and even support for AMD FreeSync for no screen tear when things get busy on the display.
This 27-inch monitor from Lenovo is great for it's convenient USB-C connections. The sleek design will also fit in with any setup, and built-in speakers will mean you can feel more immersed in your meetings and other content.
If you need two screens wherever you go, the Arzopa portable monitor is the perfect choice. It connects via a single USB-C cable, and is ideal to increase your productivity on the go.
This ThinkVision monitor will help boost your productivity. With a widescreen scale and a comfy 1500R curve, you can fit more of your windows on this screen at the same time. USB-C also means you can connect directly to your computer without worrying about dongles.
If you're always on calls with your ThinkPad, this monitor will have you covered. It features a built-in webcam, that has a physical shutter. Dual microphones and speakers also help make your audio and video calls sound better.
The Dell UltraSharp U3223QE is great if you want something larger, featuring a 32-inch panel with 4K resolution. It's one of the first monitors to use IPS Black technology, so it has a higher contrast ratio, plus it covers 98% of DCI-P3. It also supports USB-C connections, and it delivers 90W of power to your laptop.
External GPU enclosures for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
Coming with 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 will work with external GPUs. This means you can move beyond the included Intel Iris Xe graphics and play some real games, or in the case of businesses, crunch Excel data and run virtual machines. Of course, that’s granted you have a supported external GPU to begin with, which doesn’t come included with some of these enclosures. Check our best picks below.
The Razer Core X is a popular external GPU enclosure featuring a powerful 650W PSU that can deliver up to 500W for the GPU, plus charge your laptop at up to 100W. It also comes with support for most modern GPUs, including Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090. There's a model with RGB lights and some ports.
The Mantiz Saturn pre II is another great option for an external GPU enclosure. It can deliver up to 550W of power to the GPU, 100W to your laptop, and it even has a SATA slot for an HDD or SSD. Plus, it has multiple USB ports and Ethernet to expand the connectivity on your laptop.
External GPU enclosures usually require you to buy the GPU separately, but this package includes an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 in the box. The enclosure itself has a 550W PSU, and it adds three USB ports and Ethernet. It's come down in price recently, which makes it a better choice than ever.
Docks and adapters for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
Even though the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 comes with a plethora of ports, that include USB-A, as well as USB-C and HDMI, you might want to consider a dock or adapter. This will help you plug more accessories into your new PC, and not worry about taking up space on the ports that come included in your device. Of course, for multi-monitor setups, a dock will be needed, too. We have a few suggestions.
This ThinkPad Universal USB-C dock has a vast selection of ports, and can also be used to charge your ThinkPad. It expands connections to include USB-A, Display Port, HDMI, and more. And even can be used to power dual monitor setups.
If you want a very cheap adapter that still gives you a few options, this Mokin hub includes an HDMI port, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and Gigabit Ethernet, all in a compact package you can use at home or on the go. It also supports up to 100W passthrough charging.
If all you need are some additional ports, this hub is a great choice. It gives you HDMI, USB, Ethernet, a headphone jack, and SD card readers for less than $100. It can also charge your laptop at up to 85W, though it depends on the power adapter you have.
If you can't stomach the price of a Thunderbolt dock, stepping it down to regular USB-C is a good option. The Plugable UD-ULTC4K docking station lets you connect up to three 4K 60Hz dsiplays at once, plus it has USB and Ethernet ports, all while still coming under $300.
Thunderbolt docks don't get a lot better than the CalDigit TS4. With a total of 18 ports, including Thunderbolt downstream ports, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, and super-fast 2.5Gb Ethernet, this one is something else. It also has a solid metal build that helps it feel premium and durable.
The Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock lets you expand out your ThinkPad's ports without worrying about space. There's a compact and foldable USB-C cable included, and a wide array of ports that you'd typically find on bigger docks of the same price.
Mice and keyboard for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
You can’t argue against the fact that Lenovo makes some of the best laptop keyboards and trackpads. ThinkPads are ahead of laptops in that area. Yet, if you’re going to use the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 at work at your desk, or even at home in a multiple monitor setup, you’ll want to boost the experience with a keyboard and mouse. A bigger keyboard will let you enjoy a number pad, and a mouse will make scrolling a lot easier, even relaxing your hands. Check out these options.
This keyboard and mouse combo from Lenovo gives you everything you need to use your laptop with a monitor. You get a basic wireless mouse and plastic keyboard that's water-resistant and bound to last.
If you like the typing experience from your ThinkPad's built-in keyboard, this wired keyboard is an extension of that. It's a full-size slim keyboard with a TrackPoint in the middle, and mouse buttons on the bottom.
ThinkPads are used in business, but this keyboard and mouse combo will make you look fancy. With RGB backlighting effects, you can stand out from the crowd at work and put on a show.
If the built-in trackpad on your ThinkPad is causing you hand or arm pains, this mouse from Logitech can relax you. It has a comfy side grip, and a ton of customizable buttons.
Ergonomic keyboards may look odd at first, but the unique shape helps ensure all the keys are easily within reach, and they keep your hands and wrists in natural resting positions. If you need to type all day, this is a great keyboard to ensure you're comfortable that entire time and avoid long-term damage.
Mechanical keyboards are often the preferred choice of professional typists, and the Logitech MX Mechanical is a great option. It combines productivity features like use with multiple devices with gaming features like tactile keys and plain-white LED backlighting with multiple patterns.
Headphones or earbuds for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
You’ll find 4 Dolby Atmos speakers, all of which face you, on the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7. These generally are some of the best around on a Lenovo laptop and help make movies and other multimedia feel immersive. If you’re after some more personal audio, though, headphones or earbuds can come into play. This can help you focus more on meetings, and help make you sound better, too. We have a few suggestions.
Lenovo's True Wireless Earbuds offer up touch controls, deep bass, and great sound quality that will make your meetings and music more immersive. Touch controls also make controlling all those experiences easy.
This headset offers great sound and microphones that will immerse you in meetings. You can swivel it to store it, control volume from the side, and enjoy wearing it for long periods with soft cushion ear muffs.
Sony makes some of the best audio products in the world, and the WH-1000XM5 headset comes with a new, sleeker design, even better audio, improved ANC with eight microphones and two processors, and 30 hours of battery life. It's expensive, but it offers a fantastic experience.
Webcams for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
As a business laptop, video conferencing is one of the things that come first on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7. The included 1080p webcam will get business done for you and make you look decent, but you can find better options that’ll make you look clearer on calls. There are a ton of options, and here are some suggestions.
This webcam is a great extension of the one in your ThinkPad. At 1080p resolution, your colleagues will see you crisp and clear. Software will also let you tilt, pivot, and pan this webcam as you see fit.
The Logitech Brio 4K Webcam is one of the highest-rated. With features like digital zoom, a crisp 4K sensor, and support for Windows Hello.
The Obsbot Tiny 4K webcam is an awesome AI-powered camera that doesn't just have great image quality (though it does that too. It can actually track the user in real-time and make sure they stay in the frame by rotating and tilting on its base. It's perfect if you want to move around on a call.
Cases for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
If you’ll be traveling on the road with your new ThinkPad, you’ll need a case to protect it. You won’t want to scratch up the laptop’s aluminum surface, even though it’s quite durable. This is where cases and sleeves come into play. You’ll find a lot of these for sale, but some of our favorites are below.
This carrying case will match the aesthetics of your ThinkPad. It also comes with extra storage room for your dongles, or chargers.
This Tomtoc bag does a great job of keeping your laptop safe with extra cushioning and reinforced corners, but it also has extra pockets for accessories, making it ideal for travel. Plus it has a shoulder strap if you prefer carrying it that way.
This clean leather case will help protect your ThinkPad if you throw it in a bag for travel. The leather is extra luxurious and fancy.
External storage for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 comes with options to configure up to 1TB of storage, but jumping storage options can be costly at checkout. That’s why you should invest in external storage. With these options on our list, you can move important files off your ThinkPad, put them on external storage, and move them between your different devices.
Need extra storage for files? Coming in at 1TB in size, this external hard drive can keep your important documents safe and encrypted.
The Samsung T5 SSD is a compact mini external SSD that can house your documents. It connects via USB-C, so it is a great fit for modern PCs.
If you're worried about misplacing your cable, this SSD has it built right in. It also supports Thunderbolt, though speeds only go up to 2,400MB/s reads and 1,800 MB/s writes, which is still faster than most.
Chargers for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
For charging the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 supports Rapid Charge. This meant you can juice up your laptop at a faster pace than the one included in the box. Lenovo sells a 65W PSU adapter that can be used. Check it out below.
The Lenovo 65W charger will enable fast charging on ThinkPad models. Helping save you time during your busy day.
If you want the fastest charging speeds possible for most USB-C devices and a more affordable price, the Nekteck 100W charger is a great option.
If you want to charge your phone, tablet, or other device alongside your ThinkPad, this 100W charger has four ports to let you do just that, while still being compact.
Miscellaneous for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
There are a ton of other accessories that you can use with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7. Some of these include stands and even screen cleaners. Check it out below.
This stand not only helps elevate your PC to a great angle for typing and use with a display, but it also has some additional ports built in. You'll no longer need to use both a dock and stand, as this is an all-in-one solution.
It seems mundane, but it can be hard to keep your laptop's screen clean after using it for a while. This kit includes a spray and microfiber cloth to help you get your ThinkPad looking like new again.
We've all had times where using the laptop at a desk wasn't quite as comfortable as we'd like, and the Moft Z is a versatile laptop stand that addresses that problem. It lets you use the laptop in different positions and heights so you can be more comfortable and work more efficiently.
Our list of accessories for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 has now run dry. These accessories should help boost productivity and a lot more. Of course, not every accessory might fit your needs though, which is why our list was extensive.
And if you didn’t already buy one, check out the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 via the link below. Pricing starts at $1,590, but you can also buy the highest-end model for up to $2,734. If the ThinkPad doesn’t suit your needs though, check out our guide to some of the best laptops.
Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Yoga has all of the bells and whistles you need, like optional 5G, an optional 4K OLED display, 12th-gen processors, LPDDR5, and an overall great build quality.