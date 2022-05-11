What configurations does the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 come in?

Lenovo recently launched its top-tier business laptops for 2022, including the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 convertible. If you’re in the market for a business laptop, you can’t do much better than a ThinkPad, and the X1 Yoga is a fantastic convertible option. The latest iteration comes with upgraded Intel processors, a new display option, a better webcam, and more. Like other business laptops, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 offers a ton of configuration options, so if you want to know what all of them are, we’re here to help.

Whether it’s the processors, RAM, display options, or something else, there’s a lot to choose from, and it’s all going to affect the final price of your laptop. While you have some freedom to combine these specs at will, certain configurations also influence what other configuration options you get. We’ve rounded up all the configurations Lenovo lists for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, but there’s a caveat – because Lenovo is constantly running some kind of discount, the prices shown for each component rarely match what you actually pay, and that can vary a lot over time. As such, we won’t include the prices for each upgrade. Additionally, many of the configurations Lenovo has officially announced aren’t available to buy yet.

Operating system

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is available with a couple of options for the operating system, though some aren’t available yet:

Operating system Notes Windows 11 Home Default configuration Windows 11 Pro n/a Windows 10 Pro (through downgrade rights in Windows 11) n/a Ubuntu Linux Not available at writing time

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga CPU

Starting with the most important part of the computer, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga offers a few configuration options for the CPU. All of the available options are from Intel’s 12th-generation lineup, specifically from the P series, but there should also be some U-series models in the future, based on Lenovo’s official spec sheet. Here are your options:

Processor Cores (P-cores + E-cores) Threads Base clock (P-core/E-Core) Max Clock (P-core/E-core) Cache Graphics Notes Intel Core i5-1235U 10 (2 + 8) 12 1.3GHz / 0.9GHz P-core 4.4GHz / E-core 3.3GHz 12MB Iris Xe (80 CUs) Not available at writing time Intel Core i5-1245U 10 (2 + 8) 12 1.6GHz / 1.2GHz P-core 4.4GHz / E-core 3.3GHz 12MB Iris Xe (80 CUs) Not available at writing time Intel Core i7-1255U 10 (2 + 8) 12 1.7GHz / 1.2GHz P-core 4.7GHz / E-core 3.5GHz 12MB Iris Xe (96 CUs) Not available at writing time Intel Core i7-1265U 10 (2 + 8) 12 1.8GHz / 1.3GHz P-core 4.8GHz / E-core 3.6GHz 12MB Iris Xe (96 CUs) Not available at writing time Intel Core i5-1240P 12 (4 + 8) 16 1.7GHz / 1.2GHz P-core 4.4GHz / E-core 3.3GHz 12MB Iris Xe (80 CUs) Maximum 16GB RAM Intel Core i5-1250P 12 (4 + 8) 16 1.7GHz / 1.2GHz P-core 4.4GHz / E-core 3.3GHz 12MB Iris Xe (80 CUs) Only with 16GB RAM Intel Core i7-1260P 12 (4 + 8) 16 2.1GHz / 1.5GHz P-core 4.7GHz / E-core 3.4GHz 18MB Iris Xe (96 CUs) Only with 16GB RAM Intel Core i7-1270P 12 (4 + 8) 16 2.2GHz / 1.6GHz P-core 4.8GHz / E-core 3.5GHz 18MB Iris Xe (96 CUs) Minimum 16GB RAM Intel Core i7-1280P 14 (6 + 8) 20 1.8GHz / 1.3GHz P-core 4.8GHz / E-core 3.6GHz 24MB Iris Xe (96 CUs) Not available at writing time

As you’d probably expect, the Core i7 models are faster than the Corei5 models, and the P-series is more powerful than the U-series. That applies to the integrated graphics, too.

RAM

Moving on to the RAM, the configuration options are far simpler, though some are tied to your processor choice as mentioned above. The RAM on this laptop is soldered, so you won’t be able to upgrade later and you have to make the right choice from the start. Here are the options:

RAM Notes 8GB LPDDR5 5200MHz Requires Intel Core i5-1240P 16GB LPDDR5 5200MHz n/a 32GB LPDDR5 5200MHz Requires Intel i7-1270P

Storage (SSD)

Storage is independent of other configurations you can choose from, so you have free reign here. Here are your options:

Capacity Interface Notes 256GB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x 4 n/a 512GB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x 4 n/a 512GB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x 4 Performance Not available at writing time 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x 4 n/a 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x 4 Performance n/a 2TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x 4 Performance Not available at writing time

Lenovo doesn’t say what the difference is between its “Performance” SSDs and the standard ones is, but based on the current configurations, the Performance models are actually more affordable, so it may be the best option.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga display

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga comes with a 14-inch display in the 16:10 aspect ratio, but there are some configuration options to choose from. Lenovo officially mentions four, though only three are available to buy at writing time:

Resolution Panel type Max brightness Contrast ratio Color gamut Features Notes WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS 400 nits 1000:1 100% sRGB Touch, low power, Eyesafe Certified, anti-glare n/a WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS 400 nits 1000:1 100% sRGB Touch. low power, Eyesafe Certified, anti-reflective, anti-smudge n/a WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS 500 nits 1000:1 100% sRGB Touch, low power, anti-glare, ThinkPad Privacy Guard Not available at writing time WQUXGA (3840 x 2400) OLED 400 nits (SDR), 500 nits (HDR) 100000:1 100% DCI-P3 Touch, low power, Eyesafe Certified, Dolby Vision, DisplayHDR 400 n/a

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga webcam

One of the big upgrades the ThinkPad X1 Yoga has received for the Gen 7 model is a 1080p webcam, and there are some configuration options you can change to meet your needs. SOme webcam options are tied to your display choice, so we’ve mentioned those restrictions below.

Webcam type Windows Hello Notes 1080p RGB No Only available with WUXGA anti-glare display 1080p RGB + IR Yes Not available with WUXGA anti-glare display 1080p RGB + IR with Computer Vision Yes n/a

Wireless and cellular connectivity (LTE/5G)

the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 can be configured with support for cellular networks. Lenovo says options for both 5G and 4G LTE exist, though you can only find the 4G LTE configuration at writing time.

Cellular network Modem Notes 4G LTE (Cat 16) Fibocom L860-GL-16 n/a 5G NR Fibocom FM350-GL with eSIM Not available at writing time

Of course, Wi-Fi 6E support and Bluetooth 5.2 are included by default, and you can’t remove them, at least in the current configurations offered.

And that’s about all you need to know about the configuration options available for the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 7. We’ve included all the ones officially announced by Lenovo, even those that you can’t buy just yet. However, more options should roll out over time.

If you’re interested in checking out the options that are available, you can find the ThinkPad X1 Yoga below. If you’re interested in something a little different, maybe check out our list of the best laptops overall to see what else is out there – there are some fantastic devices on the market right now for all kinds of users.