Does the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 7 have a good warranty?

If you’re looking for a great business laptop, Lenovo’s ThinkPad family is probably very well-known to you. And if you’re interested in a convertible, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 is one of your best options in 2022. It comes with Intel’s 12th-generation P-series processors with vPro support, a tall 16:10 display that’s great for productivity, and a wide range of connectivity options – all important features for businesses. But something else businesses care about is having a reliable device that lasts a long time, so it’s important to have a good warranty service. And thankfully, Lenovo offers some great warranty options for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Of course, how good of a service you get depends on how much you’re willing to spend. By default, you get a one-year warranty, and depending on your configuration, that may include on-site support or it may require you to send the laptop to a service center. However, Lenovo offers some upgrade options if you want to have more peace of mind, including warranty extensions and premier support. Let’s take a closer look at your options here.

Warranty options on the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7

The way Lenovo offers its warranty service is a little confusing, so let’s explain this first. When you head to Lenovo’s website to buy the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7, you can either buy a pre-set configuration or build your own, so you can choose the specs you want. At writing time, the custom built-to-order models come with depot support, while the pre-built models include on-site support. Then there’s Premier on-site support, which is available as an upgrade option in both cases. Oddly enough, you can’t add standard on-site support to a built-to-order configuration.

Built-to-order configurations

So let’s say you’re building your own configuration. Out of the box, you get a one-year warranty, which includes the cost of parts and labor, as well as shipping costs to Lenovo Depot, where your ThinkPad X1 Yoga is serviced if necessary. You also get basic phone support for hardware issues. If you want to be covered for longer, you can extend the warranty up to five years. The prices for the extensions are listed on Lenovo’s website as follows (excluding any potential discounts):

Warranty extension Price One year (included in price) Two years $59 Three years $109 Four years $199 Five years $319

If you don’t want the hassle of shipping devices to Lenovo or if you want faster access to parts and labor, Lenovo offers the Premier on-site support upgrade option. This not only means you will be prioritized for access to repair parts and technicians, but it also means Lenovo will go to you in order to fix any problems – and they’ll do it the next business day so you don’t have to wait around. Plus, you get advanced support over the phone, too. Of course, this comes at an added cost, and you can also extend it up to five years. The prices are as follows:

Warranty extension Price One year $35 Two years $119 Three years $209 Four years $288 Five years $499

Pre-built configurations

If you’re buying one of the pre-built configurations Lenovo offers on its website, then the situation is slightly different, because by default, you get on-site support for one year already. Now, this isn’t the Premier tier, so you still don’t get priority access to parts, and there’s no guarantee Lenovo support will come to you the next day. However, you can have devices serviced at your location, so you don’t have to worry about shipping them to Lenovo. Just like the options above, you can extend this up to five years, as long as you’re paying for it. Here’s the pricing list, excluding any discounts:

Warranty extension Price One year (included in price) Two years $79 Three years $139 Four years $259 Five years $399

Just like with built-to-order models, you can also upgrade to Premier on-site support, with priority access to parts and technicians, plus next-day servicing at your location. The upgrade is slightly less expensive in this case, but not by much:

Warranty extension Price One year $25 Two years $109 Three years $199 Four years $279 Five years $489

We should note that there’s a good chance Lenovo will eventually offer all three options for built-to-order configurations, as that’s been the case with past models. For now, at least, it’s split like this, and we’ll try to keep this article updated if anything changes. Regardless, it’s great to have all these options so you can get the warranty service that’s right for your needs.

If you’re interested in buying the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga now that you know more about its warranty options, you can buy it below. This isn’t just one of the best business laptops of the year, it’s potentially one of the best laptops in general, so we definitely recommend giving it a look.