Can I replace the battery in the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7?

Lenovo’s latest generation of business laptops is starting to hit the market, and that includes the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7. This is a convertible business laptop with a lot to offer, as is typical of Lenovo’s ThinkPad series. You get the latest processors from Intel, a great 16:10 display, a wide array of connectivity, and more. Bue one of the things business laptops tend to be known for is serviceability and upgradeability, so you may be wondering if that’s the case here. If you’re planning to replace the battery on your Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7, you’ll be happy to know that it is possible, at least on a technical level.

It’s relatively easy to get to the battery inside the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 and replace it. All you need to is find a suitable replacement, and the best way to do it is likely to get in touch with Lenovo or an authorized reseller you’re already familiar with. This is something you’ll want to buy from a trusted source. Lenovo appears to be using the same battery as it used in the Gen 6 model, and you can find a replacement for that over at iFixit. However, you should still make sure they’re the same.

Once you have the battery you want to insert into your laptop, the replacement procedure should be fairly easy. All you’ll need is a Philips screwdriver, and as an added safety measure, make sure you’re grounded, such as by wearing an anti-static wrist strap. Also, make sure you’re working in a clean space without fabric that might generate static electricity. With that out of the way, let’s get into what you need to do.

How to replace the battery in the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7

The first thing you’ll want to do before working inside your laptop is disable the built-in battery. This helps ensure that there’s no current running through it anymore and you won’t accidentally cause damage while fiddling with it. To do this, first disable fast startup inside Windows. Here’s how:

Open the Control Panel, and change the view to Small icons or Large icons . Then, choose Power options .

or . Then, choose . On the left-side menu, click Choose what the power buttons do .

. Click Change settings that are currently unavailable (this requires administrator permissions).

(this requires administrator permissions). Clear the checkbox for Turn on fast startup (recommended) . Then, click Save Changes .



. Then, click . Once this is done, reboot your computer and quickly press F1 when you see the Lenovo logo to get into the UEFI BIOS settings.

Navigate to the Config section and choose Power, then Disable built-in battery. Confirm your choice and the laptop will turn off.

With that out of the way, we can get into opening the laptop. First, remove the ThinkPad Pen Pro from the laptop, then follow these steps:

Lay the laptop upside down with the hinge facing away from you and, using the Philips screwdriver, remove the five screws holding the bottom cover in place.



Remove the bottom cover by lifting from the top (you may need to use a prying tool).

The battery should be at the bottom. Use the Philips screwdriver to remove the six screws holding it in place.



Remove the old battery.

Align the contacts in the new battery with the key in the battery compartment, and insert it at a 35-degree angle. Then, gently push the battery into place.

Tighten the six screws to hold the battery in place, being careful not to overtighten them.

Attach the bottom cover as it was originally and use the five screws to secure it in place.

And that’s about all you need to do for replacing the battery. Once the new battery is installed, you’ll want to plug the laptop into an outlet and do the steps above in reverse to re-enable the battery and fast startup. Once that’s done, you’ll be good to go.

