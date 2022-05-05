Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 vs HP Spectre x360: Which is better?

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 is the latest in the company’s lineup of business convertibles, and it’s a great laptop at that. The new model comes with Intel’s 12th-generation processors, specifically from the P series, with 28W of base power and a hybrid architecture that allows for a lot more cores to be packed in. Plus, it has an improved webcam, new display options, and more. But how does latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga compare to the HP Spectre x360, which is one of the most popular convertibles out there?

Well, in some ways, it’s undeniably better, and that’s because HP hasn’t refreshed the Spectre x360 for 2022 yet. That means the latest models available for HP’s laptop all have older processors, and in that sense, they will be somewhat worse. Still, it’s worth looking at the other differences between these two laptops to see why you might prefer one over the other. HP should refresh the Spectre lineup eventually, so some users might find it’s worth the wait for a refreshed version. One last thing to note before we dive in – the HP Spectre x360 comes in a few different models that have different specs, but we’ll focus on the Spectre x360 14, which is the most similar to Lenovo’s laptop.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 HP Spectre x360 14 CPU 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1240P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)

12th Generation Intel Core i5-1250P vPro (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)

12th Generation Intel Core i7-1260P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 18MB cache)

12th Generation Intel Core i7-1270P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.8GHz. 18MB cache)

12th Generation Intel Core i7-1280P (14 cores, 20 threads, up to 4.8GHz, 24MB cache) 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 (4-core, 8-thread, up to 4.2GHz, 8MB cache)

11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 (4-core, 8-thread, up to 4.7GHz, 12MB cache)

11th Generation Intel Core i7-1195G7 (4-core, 8-thread, up to 5GHz, 12MB cache) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Display 14-inch WUXGA 16:10 (1920 x 1200) IPS low-power, touch, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

14-inch WUXGA 16:10 (1920 x 1200) IPS low-power, touch, anti-reflective, anti-smudge, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

14-inch WUXGA 16:10 (1920 x 1200) IPS low-power, touch, anti-glare, Privacy Guard, 500 nits, 100% sRGB

14-inch WQUXGA 16:10 (3840 x 2400) OLED low-power, touch, anti-reflective, anti-smudge, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision 13.5-inch Full HD+ (1920 x 1280), touch, 400 nits

13.5-inch Full HD+ (1920 x 1280), HP Sure View Reflect, touch, 1000 nits

13.5-inch 3K2K (3000 x 2000) OLED, touch, 400 nits, anti-reflective Storage 256GB PCIe 4 NVMe SSD

512GB PCIe 4 NVMe SSD

1TB PCIe 4 NVMe SSD

2TB PCIe 4 NVMe SSD 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD

512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

512GB PCIe NVMe SSD + 32GB Intel Optane

1TB PCIe NVMe SSD

1TB PCIe NVMe SSD + 32GB Intel Optane

2TB PCIe NVMe SSD RAM 8GB LPDDR5 5200MHz (soldered)

16GB LPDDR5 5200MHz (soldered)

32GB LPDDR5 5200MHz (soldered) 8GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz (soldered)

16GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz (soldered) Battery 57Whr battery 65W USB Type-C power adapter

4-cell 52Wh battery 45W USB Type-C power adapter

Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

2 x USB Type-A port (also used for charging)

HDMI 2.0

3.5mm combo audio jack

Nano SIM slot (optional) 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

1 x USB (3.2 Gen 1) Type-A

1x headset (headphone and microphone combo) port

microSD card reader Audio Dolby Atmos quad speaker system (2 x 2W woofers, 2 x 0.8W tweeters)

360-degree quad-array microphones Quad stereo speakers

Dual-array microphone Camera 1080p Full HD RGB webcam

1080p Full HD RGB + IR webcam

1080p Full HD MIPI RGB + IR webcam with Computer Vision 720p HD webcam + IR camera Windows Hello IR webcam (optional)

Fingerprint sensor IR webcam

Fingerprint sensor Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 or Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2×2)

Bluetooth 5.2

Tile integration

Cellular connectivity (optional): 4G LTE Cat16 5G NR

Optional: NFC Intel Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Color Storm Grey Natural Silver

Nightfall Black

Poseidon Blue Size (WxDxH) 314.4 x 222.3 x 15.53 mm (12.38 x 8.75 x 0.61 in) 298.45 × 220.2 × 17.02mm (11.75 × 8.67 × 0.67in) Weight Starts at 1.38kg (3 lbs) Starts at 1.34kg (2.95lbs) Price $1,749 Starting at $1,099 (varies)

Performance: Intel’s 12th-gen processors are a big leap

It should be fairly obvious, but the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is going to have an undeniable advantage for the HP Spectre x360 when it comes to performance. After all, it has a newer generation of processors, so that’s to be expected. And Intel’s 12th-gen CPUs come with some major upgrades beyond what you might expect.

For one thing, Intel is using a new architecture that combines both performance (P) and efficient (E) cores. This is somewhat similar to what Arm-based processors have done for a while, and a major benefit of it is that it allows Intel to pack many more cores into a CPU die. Plus, it can result in more power efficiency for less demanding tasks. The other big advantage Lenovo has here is that it’s using the brand-new P-series of processors, which didn’t exist in the previous generation. The P-series processors have a TDP of 28W, a major increase over the 15W TDP of the U series, which is what the Spectre x360 uses.

All of that amounts to a very significant difference in performance when comparing these two laptops, as you can see below. We should note that raw CPU performance as measured by Geekbench isn’t always equivalent to the real-life performance you see while using the laptop, but it should give you an idea of what to expect.

Intel Core i5-1135G7

(average) intel Core i5-1240P

(see test) Intel Core i7-1195G7

(average) Intel Core i7-1280P

(see test) Geekbench 5 (single-core/multi-core) 1,241 / 4,169 1,468 / 7,870 1,447 / 4,808 1,806 / 8,200

We should also note that we’re still in the early days of Intel’s 12th-generation processors and there aren’t enough scores to generate an accurate average measure. We used individual tests for this comparison, while the 11th-generation scores are based on average results.

The 28W processors in the ThinkPad will drain the battery more quickly.

There’s a flip side to extra performance, though, which is extra thermal output and power consumption due to the 28W processor. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga has a larger battery than the HP Spectre x360, but because of the higher power rating of the CPU, you might still notice battery levels going down more quickly.

On the GPU side of things, both laptops make do with integrated Iris Xe graphics from Intel, and they haven’t changed significantly. The Lenovo will likely be a little faster, but it won’t make a huge difference.

As for the rest of the performance specs, the two laptops have similar amounts of RAM, but the ThinkPad is using the newer and faster LPDDR5 memory while the Spectre still has LPDDR4x. For storage, both laptops also have up to a 2TB SSD, but the ThinkPad benefits from faster PCIe 4.0 speeds.

Display: Both have fantastic screens

Moving on to the display, the two laptops compete a bit more closely. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 has a 14-inch display and it comes in the 16:10 aspect ratio, which is taller than a typical 16:9 display. That’s very welcome for productivity, and Lenovo also offers a few configuration options to choose from. The base model has Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) resolution, and you can add a privacy screen or an anti-reflective coating to it. If you want the best experience, there’s also an Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) OLED panel, which is fantastic to see. OLED displays are thankfully getting more common on laptops, and they have benefits like true blacks, high contrast ratios, and very vivid colors. This panel is bound to give you a fantastic experience, whether it’s for work, media consumption, or content creation.

Meanwhile, the HP Spectre x360 14 has a slightly smaller 13.5-inch display, but it comes in an even taller aspect ratio of 3:2. The benefits of a taller display apply even more so in this case. The base model is similar to that of the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, featuring Full HD+ (1920 x 1280) resolution with the option for a privacy screen to keep sensitive data away from prying eyes. The premium option here is also an OLED panel, but it comes in 3K2K (3000 x 2000) resolution. That may sound like a bad thing, but at this size, you really don’t need more than that to have a fantastic experience. In fact, a slightly lower resolution might save you some battery life, so it may actually be a benefit.

Of course, both laptops are convertibles, so they support touch and pen input for Windows Ink. Both include a pen in the package, but a benefit of the Lenovo pen is that it’s stored inside the laptop itself, so it’s easier to make sure you don’t lose it.

Above the display, Lenovo still comes out on top thanks to the inclusion of a 1080p webcam by default. The HP Spectre x360 14 still has a 720p webcam and it uses a very small 2.2mm sensor, which means it doesn’t perform great, especially in low-light conditions. This is something that would likely change with a refresh of the Spectre laptop, though, since we’ve seen HP use much better webcams in its 2022 laptops. Both laptops do support Windows Hello facial recognition (though it’s an optional upgrade on the ThinkPad), as well as fingerprint recognition.

The HP Spectre x360 only has a 720p webcam and a small sensor.

As for sound, both laptops have a quad-speaker system and they should provide a solid experience overall when it comes to media consumption. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga does have a more advanced microphone array, though, which should make it more suitable for making calls.

Design: Classic or modern?

This is arguably the most subjective part of this comparison, but let’s start with what isn’t. Thanks to the smaller display and slim bezels, the HP Spectre x360 14 is the smaller of the two laptops in most dimensions, and it’s slightly lighter in its base configuration, too (2.95lbs vs 3lbs). However, it is slightly thicker than the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, measuring 17.05mm compared to the 15.53mm of Lenovo’s laptop. Portability-wise, the two laptops aren’t two far off from each other, but you might prefer the smaller size of the Spectre.

It’s in terms of overall looks that the differences become a bit more stark. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is every bit a ThinkPad as you’d expect it to be. It doesn’t have the matte black chassis like the X1 Carbon, but the classic ThinkPad design is here. Single-color surface, red accents on the ThinkPad logo, and features like the red TrackPoint and duplicate touchpad buttons are all here and accounted for. Instead of black, it comes in Storm Grey, which is still very much a subdued and muted color. You may prefer that if you’re in a business environment, but it’s not exactly exciting.

On the other hand, the HP Spectre x360 14 is one of the coolest-looking laptops around. It does still come in a very subtle (and boring) silver color as well, but it’s all about the Nightfall Black and Poseidon Blue models. These two versions have a dual-tone design, where most surfaces are black or dark blue (depending on the model), but they’re accented by copper or gold edges, respectively. This makes for a laptop that looks and feels premium while still being beautiful to look at. Plus, the sharp edges and trimmed off corners are iconic of the Spectre lineup and they help the laptop stand out that much more.

This is a completely personal choice, but we’d certainly give the points in this category to the HP Spectre x360 over the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga. Again, it really depends on what you’re using the laptop for and what kind of person you are.

Ports and connectivity: The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga has cellular

There are a few things business laptops are known to excel at, and connectivity is one of them. As such, it’s no surprise that the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga pulls ahead in this category, as it’s just more versatile. In terms of physical ports, you’re getting two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C connections, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, a headphone jack, and an optional nano SIM slot (more on that in a bit).

Lenovo's laptop has one extra USB port, plus HDMI.

On the other hand, the HP Spectre x360 has a more limited setup, though it’s still good for a laptop of its size. You get two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, one USB Type-A port, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader, something the ThinkPad actually doesn’t have. It’s fair to say you’re probably getting some more useful ports with Lenovo’s laptop, though, and there’s just more of them overall.

The ThinkPad’s biggest advantage, though, is that it has cellular connectivity as an optional upgrade. You can choose between 4G LTE or 5G support, but either way, cellular networks allow you to connect to the internet from almost anywhere, and do it securely, so if you need to work away from the office, you don’t have to worry about finding a Wi-Fi network – or most importantly, a secure Wi-Fi network. Both laptops do support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, though, so those options still exist.

Final thoughts

Pitting these two laptops against each other is almost a little unfair. Evidently, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga has been refreshed for 2022 with the latest hardware from Intel, and the HP Spectre x360 hasn’t received that treatment yet. Things are definitely skewed in favor of Lenovo in that regard.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga should be your go-to if you want the best possible performance, and it also has the benefit of having a few more ports, plus you get the option for cellular connectivity, which is a huge deal if you’re planning to work on the go. You might also enjoy some of the ThinkPad features like the TrackPoint, which have been staples of that lineup for many years.

However, that’s not to say it’s a clear victory in every way. HP’s laptop is slightly more portable, and the display, while not as sharp, is probably more suited for a laptop of this size and it can offer better battery life in the OLED model. Plus, it has a slightly taller 3:2 aspect ratio, if you prefer that. There’s also the fact that the design of the HP Spectre x360 feels much more modern and premium, though we acknowledge not everyone will feel the same way about that.

We also need to mention the price, which is potentially one of the biggest advantages of the HP Spectre x360. The starting price of the laptop was already much lower than Lenovo’s, but with it being an older laptop. the HP Spectre x360 has gone even further down in price. At writing time, you can get it with the top-tier Intel Core i7-1195G7 for just under $1,200, which is a fantastic deal. Over on Lenovo’s side, you’ll be spending a few hundred extra dollars for an Intel Core i5, so it’s something to look out for.

If you do find HP’s laptop more interesting, maybe you’ll want to wait a while longer, as we’re bound to see a refreshed model at some point this year. That new model should make up the performance difference and it could pack other improvements to make it an even better choice (though it will also be more expensive since it’ll be brand new). Still, if you want either of these laptops, you can buy them below. Otherwise, check out the best laptops from HP or the best ThinkPads you can buy today to see if any others are interesting to you.

