Does the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 have a good webcam?

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Yoga is one of the best convertibles around, and the latest iteration – the X1 Yoga Gen 7 – is better than ever. Now featuring Intel’s 12th-generation P-series processors, it’s faster than ever, plus it has a gorgeous new OLED display option. And if we’re talking upgrades, the webcam on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga has received a major – and overdue – bump to 1080p, so if you were worried about the quality, you can rest easy.

Webcam options on the ThinkPad X1 Yoga

Lenovo actually gives you a few options for the webcam on the ThinkPad X1 Yoga. The base model comes with a standard 1080p RGB webcam, meaning there’s no IR sensor. In turn, that means the base model won’t support Windows Hello facial recognition, which is one of the most convenient ways to unlock your PC these days. However, you can upgrade the webcam with an IR sensor for Windows Hello.

There’s yet another upgrade, though, which is a MIPI camera. This camera technically has the same resolution, but it uses separate IR and RGB sensors, so webcam quality is improved overall. Instead of connecting using an internal USB protocol, it uses the more capable MIPI interface, and with it also comes support for Computer Vision, which enables some smart features.

For example, Lenovo laptops typically offer human presence detection, so the laptop can see when someone is in front of it and wake up the display so it’s ready to use. With computer vision, the camera can actually tell when you’re approaching the laptop, and not just passing in front of it, so it won’t wake up unless you’re actually going to use it.

No matter which option you go with, you should have a great webcam for video calls and meetings, which is probably the most important factor here.

Do you still need a better webcam?

While we believe that the included webcam in the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga will be enough for the majority of users, there may still be good reasons to want an upgrade. Say, for instance, you forgot to add Windows Hello facial recognition, but you want it later on. Buying an external webcam can address that. It may also be useful if you have your laptop connected to external monitors and you’re not actually using the laptop’s screen.

You might also just want better image quality. 1080p is pretty good for a webcam, but it’s mostly because we’ve gotten used to 720p cameras for years. Meanwhile, smartphones have been offering 4K cameras for a while, so if you want that kind of resolution on your PC, there are options for you. One of the best webcams you can buy right now is the Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam.

As the name indicates, it supports 4K resolution, and it uses a Sony STARVIS sensor that’s optimized for low-light scenarios. It has other perks like HDR support, automatic lighting correction, auto focus, auto framing, and even Windows Hello support built right in.

Again, we don’t think most users will need this, but if you want an upgrade, this is probably the one to get.

And that’s all you need to know about the webcam on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga. We’re thankfully seeing a lot of laptops upgrade their webcams to 1080p or higher, in response to the past two years of working remotely. While it’s taken some time for it to happen, it’s good to see better webcams start to ship inside laptops. There used to only be a handful of laptops with 1080p webcams, but that’s starting to change.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga below. It’s available in a wide range of configurations, as you’d expect from a business laptop. If you’re not into it, you may also want to check out the best laptops you can buy right now to see some more options.