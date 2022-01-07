Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7: Release date, price, and everything else



At CES 2022, Lenovo refreshed its most iconic ThinkPad laptops, including the ThinkPad X1 Yoga. The latest iteration of the convertible – the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 – packs a bunch of improvements, specifically in terms of performance. It comes with more powerful 12th-generation Intel Core processors, plus it now gives you the option for an OLED display, among other things.

Some of these improvements are applied across the ThinkPad lineup, so the X1 Yoga is very close to the X1 Carbon in many ways. Of course, it has a different form factor, plus some other differences. Here’s everything you need to know about the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7.

Specs

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 specs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Operating system(s) Windows 11

Ubuntu Processor Up to 12th Generation Intel Core i7 with vPro, U and P series, up to 14 cores Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics (up to 96 EUs) RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Display 14-inch WUXGA 16:10 (1920 x 1200) IPS low-power, touch, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

14-inch WUXGA 16:10 (1920 x 1200) IPS low-power, touch, anti-reflective, anti-smudge, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

14-inch WUXGA 16:10 (1920 x 1200) IPS low-power, touch, anti-glare, Privacy Guard, 500 nits, 100% sRGB

14-inch WQUXGA 16:10 (3840 x 2400) OLED low-power, touch, anti-reflective, anti-smudge, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision Audio Dolby Atmos speaker system

360-degree quad-array microphones Webcam 720p HD RGB webcam

1080p Full HD RGB webcam

1080p Full HD RGB + IR webcam

1080p Full HD MIPI RGB + IR webcam with Computer Vision Security Windows Hello: Fingerprint reader IR camera (optional)

Privacy Guard display (optional)

Webcam shutter

Tile ready Battery 57Whr battery

65W USB Type-C power adapter Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x HDMI 2.0b

3.5mm headphone jack

Nano SIM slot Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Cellular options: 5G sub-6 Cat2o 4G LTE Cat16

Colors Storm Grey Size (WxDxH) 314.4 x 222.3 x 15.53 mm (12.38 x 8.75 x 0.61 in) Weight Starts at 1.38kg (3 lbs) Starting price $1,749

What is the release date of the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7?

Even though it’s already been announced, we still have to wait a while before we can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7. Since it comes with new Intel processors, it won’t be available right away, and Lenovo is planning it launch it in March 2022.

It’s important to keep in mind that the ongoing supply shortages might make this launch more troublesome, though. Things could get delayed, as we’ve seen with a few laptops in the past. It’s also possible that Lenovo will gradually roll out more configurations, so not all of them are available at launch. Of course, that remains to be seen.

What is the price of the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7?

When it launches in March, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 will have a starting price of $1,749, according to Lenovo. That will be for the base configuration, but we don’t yet know what it includes. Though, based on the previous generation, it should start with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

From there, the prices will increase depending on your configuration. You can get better processors, more RAM and storage, a better display or webcam, and optional features like cellular network support. This all adds to the price, with processor upgraded and cellular support being particularly expensive. However, prices fluctuate, and Lenovo tends to constantly have some kind of discount running on its website, so it’s hard to say how much each upgrade will cost.

What’s new in the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7?

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 comes with a ton of improvements over the previous generation, including in performance, display, and more. Some of these upgrades are very significant, and you’ll also find them in the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, which launched alongside it. Let’s take a look at what’s new.

12th-generation Intel Core processors up to 28W

The first big upgrade of the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 compared to the previous generation is in performance. The laptop now comes with Intel’s 12th-generation processors, and that alone is a big deal. These new processors use a hybrid architecture, mixing high-performance cores and efficient cores. This gives you up to 14 cores and 20 threads, and it should mean you get more performance when you need it, but better power efficiency when it matters. These new processors also now come with support for faster LPDDR5 RAM, which this laptop includes alongside a faster PCIe Gen 4 SSD for storage.

But that’s not all. Lenovo isn’t just using the next-generation processors, it’s also upgrading to a brand-new line of processors from Intel, the P series. These processors have a TDP of 28W compared to the 15W models we’re used to seeing, and because of that, they’re that much more powerful. You still have the option for 15W processors, though, the U series. Those go up to 12 cores and 16 threads, and the P series can reach the 14 cores mentioned above.

A 4K+ OLED display

Another big upgrade Lenovo has added to its ThinkPad laptops this year is the option for an OLED display. OLED panels are different from typical LCDs in that they don’t require a backlight, so when the display wants to display black, it’s truly black. Colors are more vivid and you get higher contrast ratios this way, too. It also results in faster response times, though you probably wouldn’t notice unless you’re an avid gamer.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 now comes with a new Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) OLED panel option, which replaces the old IPS display with the same resolution. That’s an extremely sharp display for its 14-inch size, and with the benefits of OLED, it’s bound to look stunning. It also reaches 500 nits of brightness, supports Dolby Vision, and covers 100% of DCI-P3, so it’s an all-around great display.

The base configuration is the same as before, however. It starts with a Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) display with 400 nits of brightness. You can upgrade it with an anti-smudge treatment or add a privacy guard to keep your information safe. This option isn’t available with the OLED panel.

A 1080p webcam

With remote work becoming mandatory in many parts of the world, online meetings and video calls became much more prominent in the past couple of years. Companies didn’t immediately adjust to this new reality, but now, Lenovo has put some series effort into having a better camera, so it goes up to 1080p resolution. The base configuration is still a 720p camera, but you can upgrade to 1080p and add Windows Hello facial recognition.

But that’s not all. There’s even a particular version of this camera that adds a feature called Computer Vision. Many Lenovo laptops give you the option to add human presence detection, which wakes up the laptop when you approach it so it’s ready to be unlocked and used. But until now, the camera may not be smart enough to tell if you were actually approaching the laptop to use it or just passing in front of it. That’s what computer vision changes; it makes the camera smarter so it can understand when someone is going to use the laptop or if it’s just someone walking in front of the camera for a brief moment.

Tile integration

One final upgrade is that the ThinkPad X1 Yoga can now be configured with a built-in Tile tracker. Tile is a platform that lets you find items by attaching a tag to them, so you can always see where they are, even if they’re far away from you. Lenovo is building it directly inside the laptop, so if you misplace it or it gets stolen, you can always find it as you would any other object. The Tile tracker even works when the laptop is off for up to two weeks.

Where can I buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7?

As we’ve mentioned, the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga Gen 7 isn’t available for purchase yet. It’s set to launch in March of this year, and when it launches, the place where you’re most likely to find it is Lenovo’s website. Because of the wide range of configuration options it offers, only a few models make it to more typical retailers, and buying directly from Lenovo is the best way to get the exact specifications you want.

With that being said, you may also be able to find it on Amazon or Best Buy. We’ll have to wait until the laptop is launched to see where it’s actually available. We’ll update this article with purchase links as soon as they’re available.

FAQs

How can I configure my Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7? As many business laptops tend to do, Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Yoga typically offers plenty of configuration option for things like the processor, RAM, storage, display, and more. What’s more, many of these upgrades are independent from each other, so you can get an Intel Core i5 processor but combine it with an Ultra HD+ display. We don’t know if that will work the same way for the new generation, but it’s reasonable to expect that hasn’t changed. Because there are so many options available, the number of different configurations you can get is very high, and prices vary a lot depending on what you choose. Plus, Lenovo is always offering some kind of discount on its website, so those prices can fluctuate a lot. A downside to having a ton of configuration options is that if you want a specific configuration, you might need to buy the laptop straight from Lenovo or from a partner reseller that offers those options. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy often don’t have all these models readily available.

Does the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 come with 5G or LTE? Cellular connectivity is a common feature on business laptops, and there’s good reason for that. It can be hugely useful if you plan to work away from home or the office, since it lets you stay connected to the internet even when there’s no Wi-Fi around. Even if you can find Wi-Fi in a public space, it’s likely not very secure, so cellular connectivity is a big plus for security, too. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga comes with a couple of different options if you want cellular connectivity. You can get support for sub-6GHz 5G (Cat20) if you want to have the fastest speeds and more bandwidth. Right now, it may not make a huge difference because 5G is still in relatively early stages, but it will probably pay off in the next few years. The laptop doesn’t support mmWave 5G, but that’s not a huge deal considering mmWave has very limited range and it’s not the easiest to find. If you don’t see the need for 5G speeds (and prices), you can get 4G LTE connectivity (Cat16) instead. This won’t be as fast, especially as 5G evolves more, but it’s good enough to keep you reliably connected to the internet, and it’s still the most widespread type of cellular network for now.

Does the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 have Windows Hello? Windows Hello is a feature that makes it easier to unlock your PC, sign in to apps and websites, or make payments using your face or fingerprint as a password. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 supports both of these forms of Windows Hello, though only a fingerprint reader is included by default. If you want an even more convenient way to unlock your PC, you can add an IR camera to your webcam configuration, so you can use Windows Hello facial recognition. This is the simplest method since you only need to look at your laptop for it to recognize you and sign you in.

Does the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 have an OLED display? For years, most laptops have used LCD and IPS displays, but at the same time, we’ve seen a lot of phones starting to use OLED panels. These screens give you true blacks, more vivid colors, higher contrast, and fast response times, so they’re generally better all around. It’s taken some time for laptops to embrace OLED, but the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 is one of Lenovo’s first ThinkPads to embrace it. The top-tier display configuration for this convertible is now an Ultra HD+ OLED panel, replacing the IPS panel that was available before. All the other models still use a traditional LCD, though.

Does the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 come with a warranty? A warranty is essential to ensure that products function as advertised and last a reasonable amount of time. That’s why some level of warranty is guaranteed by law, that being a one-year warranty service (in the United States). That’s what you get with the ThinkPad X1 Yoga out of the box (based on the other models Lenovo sells), which includes carry-in or depot services. However, Lenovo also sells a few warranty upgrade options. You can upgrade to get onsite support for your laptop, for example, or you can extend the duration of the warranty period for a maximum of five years. This naturally costs extra, but it may be worth it if you want to make sure you can rely on your laptop for a long time to come.

Can I upgrade the RAM and storage on the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7? With many larger laptops, especially those geared towards business users, it’s common to be able to replace or upgrade the RAM and storage inside your laptop. This is important because it allows customers to repair their PC themselves, and it can also save you money by buying a cheaper configuration now and upgrading later. Lenovo hasn’t specifically said whether you can replace the RAM and storage in the new X1 Yoga Gen 7, but we can look at the Gen 6 model for guidance. The previous generation of the ThinkPad X1 Yoga has the RAM soldered onto the motherboard, so it can’t be replaced or upgraded by the user. That means you should ensure that the amount of RAM you choose to start with can serve you well for as long as you plan to keep the laptop. For storage, it comes with a single M.2 2280 SSD, meaning it can be easily replaced by the user. You can save some money by buying a smaller SSD out of the box and finding a cheaper one later, especially considering these upgrades tend to be much more expensive when buying directly from the manufacturer.

Can I replace the battery in the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7? If you plan to keep your laptop for a long time, you might notice that after a while it won’t last as long on a charge as it used to. Instead of replacing the whole laptop, it’s probably a better idea to just replace the battery – if possible. Again, Lenovo hasn’t said specifically if this will be possible with the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7, but we can use the previous generation to make a prediction. The battery in that model is can be replaced by the user, and you can even find a manual on how to do it on Lenovo’s support site. You’ll just need to find the right battery to buy, which you can likely get from Lenovo directly or select servicing partners.

Can the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 run Linux? As popular as Windows is, some users do prefer alternative operating systems, and if that’s your case, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga gives you a couple of options. You can buy it with Linux Ubuntu out of the box, and you should also be able to get support for that operating system as a result. If you want, you can always install a Linux distribution on your PC later, and even use a dual-boot setup with Windows 11. Driver support may vary, but you should be able to run most distributions without any big issues. However, it’s unlikely that Lenovo can provide support for any version aside from Ubuntu.

Does the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 have Thunderbolt? Thunderbolt is an Intel technology that provides a lot of bandwidth (40Gbps) over a USB Type-C connection, including the ability to connect displays, other USB devices, and even external GPUs. It’s especially important in thin and light devices where regular ports can’t fit, but it’s also useful if you have a complex office setup and don’t want the hassle of unplugging everything and plugging it in every time you want to take your laptop somewhere else. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports with 40Gbps of bandwidth each so you can connect a Thunderbolt dock or an external GPU (or both). You still get a few built-in ports, including USB Type-A and HDMI, so you’re not forced to use a dock if your setup is less complex. The only potential downside is that the two Thunderbolt ports are on the same side, which might make it harder to connect to your setup.