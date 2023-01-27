It's not uncommon to worry about battery life when buying a new business laptop like the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8. For the frontline workers in the field who are always on the road, or office workers who might use the laptop and are always in meetings, an outlet might not always be near them. So, how's the battery life on Lenovo's newest ThinkPad? The short answer to that question is that we don't know too much about it as Lenovo has yet to quote battery life numbers.

However, based on last year's model, and the fact that the battery size hasn't changed, we do have an estimated guess for what you might expect from this new ThinkPad laptop. And the good news is that it should be decent enough to get you through most of the workday without a recharge.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 battery life

Under the hood of the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 is a 57Wh battery. This is unchanged from the previous ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 model, as we reviewed in 2022. We got to about six hours and 14 minutes of battery during our review period of the older model. Based on that, it's safe to assume that the estimated battery life of the newer ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 should be the same.

Of course, the results you get depend on how you end up using your ThinkPad whenever it releases in April. We primarily used our ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 model as a regular laptop for web browsing, social media, and day-to-day work with the screen brightness at a comfortable level. Using the device with the screen at high brightness, or for CPU-intensive tasks like running virtual machines, or editing videos or gaming might bring that number down significantly. But if you use your ThinkPad for work as we do, then the battery life should be great.

Another factor that allows us to make this claim is also the new 13th-generation Intel CPUs under the hood of the X1 Yoga Gen 8. These CPUs don't bring any big changes to overall power consumption, or performance. According to Intel, we expect to see just a 10% performance gain. Hopefully, that won't impact battery life too much.

We're looking forward to testing and reviewing the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 in our daily workflow once it releases later this year in April. Until then, it's safe to assume the battery life might not change much between device generations. We'll do our best to keep this guide updated with the proper battery life numbers once we've finished a review.