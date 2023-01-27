The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 delivers some welcome performance improvements, but how does it stack up against the Dell Latitude 9430 2-in-1?

As tends to happen every year, Lenovo refreshed the ThinkPad X1 Yoga for 2023, and this time around, the upgrades are relatively minor. The latest model is now using 13th-generation Intel Core processors, and it has some new powered features for the webcam, which are certainly welcome upgrades but not huge ones. But the ThinkPad X1 Yoga was already a fantastic business laptop, arguably one of the best, so how does this Gen 8 model compare to something like the Dell Latitude 9430 2-in-1? We're here to give you a closer look.

These are two great business laptops in their own right, though it's definitely worth noting here that Dell's laptop is still using last-gen processors and hasn't been refreshed for 2023. That gives Lenovo the advantage right off the bat, but it's a good idea to look at what else makes these laptops unique.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 vs Dell Latitude 9430 2-in-1: Pricing and availability

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 was only announced in late 2022 and is slated to launch in April, so you can't buy it just yet. When available, it'll start at $1,859, which will naturally go up depending on your configuration. It's worth noting that Lenovo is almost always running some sale on its laptops, though, so these prices fluctuate a lot. Plus, you might be buying these in bulk from a partner reseller with other kinds of discounts.

Meanwhile, the Dell Latitude 9430 2-in-1 launched in April 2022 and is widely available now. The clamshell version launched with a starting price of $2,245, but like Lenovo, Dell often discounts them, and you'll probably find better prices through business sales channels. Right now, the 2-in-1 model starts at $2,139 and includes a Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 vs Dell Latitude 9430 2-in-1: Specs

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 Dell Latitude 9430 2-in-1 Operating system Windows 11

Ubuntu Windows 11 CPU 13th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 P-series with vPro 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1245U (10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)

12th-generation Intel Core i7-1265U (10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.8GHz, 12MB cache) Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Display 14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 400 nits, 100% sRGB, touch, anti-reflection, anti-smudge

14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 400 nits, 100% sRGB, touch, anti-glare

14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), Privacy Guard, 500 nits, 100% sRGB, anti-glare

14-inch OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, WQUXGA (3840 x 2400), 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, HDR500 True Black, anti-reflection, anti-smudge 14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 500 nits, 100% sRGB, touch, anti-reflection, anti-smudge Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD Optional self-encrypting drive

512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

1TB PCIe NVMe SSD RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5 (soldered) 16GB LPDDR5 6400MHz (soldered)

32GB LPDDR5 6400MHz (soldered) Battery 57Wh battery 39.7Whr battery

59.6Whr battery Up to 90W power adapter

Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0b

3.5mm headphone jack

Optional: Nano SIM slot 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card slot

Optional: Nano SIM slot Audio Dolby Atmos speaker system

Quad-array 360-degree microphones Quad stereo speakers with 10W total output, Waves MaxxAudio Pro

Quad-array 360-degree microphones Camera 1080p Full HD MIPI RGB + IR webcam with physical shutter

1080p Full HD MIPI RGB + IR webcam with Computer Vision and physical shutter 1080p Full HD webcam with Dell Express Sign-in and Intelligent Privacy, SafeShutter Windows Hello IR webcam

Fingerprint sensor IR webcam

Optional: Fingerprint sensor Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E 2x2

Bluetooth 5.1

Cellular options: 5G sub-6 Cat20 4G LTE Cat16 4G LTE Cat4 (China only)

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 2x2

Bluetooth 5.2

Cellular options: 5G sub-6 Cat20 (Qualcomm Snapdragon X55) 4G LTE Cat16 (Qualcomm Snapdragon X20)

Color Storm Grey Platinum silver Size (WxDxH) 12.38 x 8.75 x 0.61 inches (314.4 x 222.3 x 15.53mm) 12.22 x 8.47 x 0.54 inches (310.59 x 215.18 x 13.91mm) Weight 3 pounds (1.38kg) 3.2 pounds (1.44kg) Starting price $1,859 $2,245

Design: The ThinkPad is lighter, but the Latitude is more compact

If it's not obvious from the pictures, both of these laptops are very premium devices, using all-metal constructions in sleek silver chassis. Lenovo sticks close to its iconic ThinkPad design, adorning the laptop with red accents here and there, plus a TrackPoint and duplicate mouse buttons that sadly eat away at the touchpad's size.

Dell opts for a cleaner, all-silver look that feels a bit more modern and gives you a roomier touchpad to work with. Both laptops are somewhat dull in terms of looks, but that's what you expect with a business laptop. After all, they're just work tools.

And for the dimensions, it's interesting to see that the Dell Latitude 9430 2-in-1 is smaller than the ThinkPad X1 Yoga in just about every dimension — width, length, and height — but it's actually heavier. Indeed, at 3.2 pounds, it's not the lightest premium laptop you can find, and it weighs a bit more than Lenovo's laptop at 3 pounds.

Performance: The ThinkPad X1 Yoga has newer processors

Let's start with the obvious, considering the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is launching this year, while the Dell Latitude 9430 2-in-1 launched back in 2022. Lenovo's laptop naturally has the latest processors from Intel so it will have the advantage in performance. However, the generational leap isn't the big difference, especially considering Intel's 13th-generation models are a very modest upgrade.

The real difference we need to look at is how the ThinkPad X1 Yoga has P-series processors with a higher 28W TDP, while the Dell Latitude 9430 2-in-1 has U-series CPUs with a 15W TDP by default. P-series models consume much more power, but they are significantly faster thanks to the two extra performance cores you have by default (though it can go up to four). Indeed, the Intel Core i7-1370P has a whopping 14 cores and 20 threads, compared to the 10 cores and 12 threads of the Core i7-1265U. You can get an idea of the difference in performance with the charts below.

Intel Core i5-1245U (average) Intel Core i5-1350P (average) Intel Core i7-1265U (average) Intel Core i7-1370P (average) Geekbench 5 (single/multi-core) 1,471 / 5,785 1,693 / 8,261 1,529 / 6,113 1,670 / 11,136

It's worth noting that these are very early scores for Intel's 13th-generation models, and we could see changes as laptops become more widely available. However, you can see substantial differences in performance thanks to those additional cores and the typical performance improvements you'd get each generation. Of course, in day-to-day use, that difference might not too noticeable. Benchmark scores only really measure one aspect of performance in very specific circumstances. Still, you can see how far each laptop should be able to go.

Dell Latitude 9430

Both laptops have integrated graphics, and while the GPU on P-series processors should run faster, it's a small difference, even more so than with the CPU. The downside to the ThinkPad is its battery life, as P-series laptops have had notoriously below-average longevity on a charge thanks to the increased power consumption. It depends on what you want the laptop for, but if portability matters to you, battery life probably does too.

As for the RAM, Lenovo comes out ahead with options for up to 64GB of memory, though we don't know the speeds at which that memory will run yet. Lenovo also gives you the option for a 2TB SSD, double what you can get with the Latitude 9430 2-in-1.

Display: Both are great, but Lenovo gives you options

Moving on to the screen, both of these laptops have similar panels at 14 inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio, but that's where the similarities end. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 base model comes with a Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) panel, which you can upgrade with a Privacy Guard filter to keep prying eyes away from your data.

Potentially more interesting is the top-tier configuration, which is a stunning Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) OLED panel. That's not only an incredibly sharp resolution, but it also means you get the benefits of OLED, like vibrant colors, true blacks, and a virtually infinite contrast ratio. It's almost too sharp for a display of this size, and it will have a big impact on battery life, but you can't deny it's a fantastic experience.

On the other hand, Dell doesn't give you any options with the Latitude 9430 2-in-1. The 14-inch panel comes in Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution, which is arguably the sweet spot for this size. It's an IPS panel, so it's not quite as vibrant as an OLED display, but Dell uses excellent IPS displays, so it might not make much of a difference to you. And the hit on battery life will be much less significant here, so this may actually be the best option for some.

Dell Latitude 9430

Both laptops have 1080p webcams above their displays, which is great in an age where remote work has become so common. Both also support Windows Hello facial recognition and human presence detection, though this is an optional feature on Lenovo's laptop.

As for audio, Dell will likely come out on top here thanks to a powerful speaker system. The Dell Latitude 9430 2-in-1 has four speakers delivering up to 10W of total output. You'll get a great experience with this laptop, whether you're taking calls or watching videos and movies. Lenovo's laptop also has a quad-speaker system, but it's not as powerful.

Ports: Business laptops have great connectivity

Finally, we come around to the ports, and the two laptops aren't too far from each other here, though there are some differences. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and a headphone jack, which is a very solid setup.

The Dell Latitude 9430 2-in-1 also gives you two Thunderbolt 4 ports, but it steps back to just one USB Type-A port, which makes room for a microSD card slot. You still get HDMI and a headphone jack, too. That microSD card reader is really the biggest difference.

Dell Latitude 9430

And while we're at it, wireless connectivity is similar, too. Both laptops have Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 (the hardware can go further, but support is limited by Windows 11), and both have cellular options. You can choose to get a 4G LTE version or a 5G model, and I'm the case of Dell's laptop, both versions are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon modems. Lenovo has yet to disclose the modems it's using in its laptop, though the previous generation relied on Fibocom modems.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 vs Dell Latitude 9430 2-in-1: Which should you buy?

Both of these are great, premium, expensive business laptops, so which one suits you best depends on your needs right now. Lenovo's laptop is better if you want pure performance thanks to its P-series processors. It also has the benefit of having a spectacular OLED display, in addition to options for a privacy guard if you plan on working in public. Lenovo also has the TrackPoint some business users like, and in terms of ports, it has an extra USB Type-A connection.

On the other hand, Dell's laptop is bound to give you much better battery life thanks to the lower TDP of its processors. It also has a more balanced display option that should work great for everyone, although it would be nice if it were configurable, and the speaker system is phenomenal. You might also like the more modern design with a larger touchpad and the microSD card reader that's built right in.

If the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 sounds more tempting to you, you'll have to wait a while longer, but if you want the Dell Latitude 9430 2-in-1, you can buy it below. It might also be a good idea to wait for Dell to release a successor if you want to see what the next model will offer. If you decide you don't want a business laptop, there are plenty of other great laptops on the market.