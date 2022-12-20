Lenovo has refreshed its most popular business convertible with newer processors and other changes. Here's everything you need to know.

Lenovo's ThinkPad laptops are some of the most iconic devices on the market, and each year, the company updates them again. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is one such example, and one of the models that's been part of the family the longest. For 2023, Lenovo introduced the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, the latest iteration of one of the best business laptops on the market.

This is actually a relatively small upgrade, packing the latest Intel processors and a couple of smaller changes. Still, if you want to know everything that's new, we're here for you, and we've rounded up all the information there is to know about the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8: Specs

Operating system Windows 11 CPU Latest (13th-generation) Intel Core processors Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Display 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to WQUXGA 4K OLED, 500 nits, touch Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5 Battery and power 57Whr battery Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x HDMI 2.0b

3.5mm headphone jack

Optional: Nano SIM slot Audio Dolby Atmos speaker system

Quad-array 360-degree microphones Camera Up to 1080p Full HD MIPI RGB + IR webcam with Computer Vision and physical shutter Windows Hello IR webcam

Fingerprint sensor Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E 2x2

Bluetooth 5.2

Cellular options: 5G sub-6 Cat20 4G LTE Cat16 4G LTE Cat4 (China only)

Color Storm Grey Size (WxDxH) 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36mm (12.42 x 8.76 x 0.60 in) Dimensions Starts at 1.12kg (2.48 lbs) Price Starting at $1,729

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8: Pricing and availability

The refreshed ThinkPad X1 family, including the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, is expected to be available in April 2023, though a more concrete date isn't known yet. Availability should start on Lenovo's website, though it should also be available on partner resellers. It's possible that these release dates slip, and it's something that's been happening a lot for the past couple of years, but that's the target for now.

As for pricing, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga will start at $1,859, which is over $100 more than its predecessor cost at launch. You can blame rising material costs for that, as prices have been increasing across the industry. Lenovo does tend to offer big discounts on its devices, however, though if you're willing to wait, you can probably get it for a much better price.

What's new in the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8?

If there's one thing the ThinkPad family is known for, it's consistency, and the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 doesn't introduce a whole lot of changes. Still, it has the upgrades you'd expect from a new generation.

New Intel processors and more RAM

Firstly, it has more powerful specs, which is the whole reason refreshes like this exist. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 will feature 13th-generation Intel Core processors, but Intel has yet to share any details on what those processors will be like, so we don't know how much of an upgrade it will actually be. Still, it's fair to expect the usual performance upgrades that come with a new generation.

One upgrade that's a bit more tangible right now is the maximum amount of RAM you can configure the laptop with. Lenovo has increased the upper limit to 64GB, instead of the 32GB of the previous model. That means this laptop will be much more suited for tasks that involve loading for large amounts of data, whether that's video editing or working on databases and coding projects.

Software improvements for the webcam

While a lot of the hardware is the same, Lenovo is still making some improvements to the webcam thanks to software features provided by the Lenovo View app. One notable upgrade is that the video algorithm that enhances the webcam image now has an upgraded AI, so it should help you look clearer in different lighting conditions. Plus, features like auto framing, autofocus, and background concealment make this a smarter webcam, too.

The webcam also powers features like Privacy Guard and Privacy Alert so others can't spy on what you're working on, and it also provides posture warnings if you're sitting in a bad position, as well as reminders for you to rest your eyes occasionally.

Where can I buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8?

Right now, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 isn't available to buy. As we mentioned above, that will be happening at some point in April, if all goes according to Lenovo's plans. Once it does launch, Lenovo's own website will probably be the easiest place to find it, and we'll be sure to have a link for you below. If you're hoping to find it at retailers like Best Buy or Amazon, that likely won't happen anytime soon, as business laptops like this rarely make it to more traditional consumer retailers.

