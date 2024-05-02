Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 Editor's choice The second-gen ThinkPad X12 Detachable brings Intel's powerful Ultra Core chips to Lenovo's work-focused 2-in-1. It's snappy, sturdy, versatile, and features classic ThinkPad details like the beloved TrackPoint. It also comes with the all-important keyboard and stylus, which are premium add-ons for the Surface Pro devices. Pros Classic ThinkPad styling Great Intel Core Ultra performance Stylus and keyboard included Versatile productivity machine Cons Basic 1080p display Only one Thunderbolt 4 port

The Microsoft Surface Pro line has set the standard for Windows-powered 2-in-1 tablets, but they're not the only game in town following the release of the first Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable. Now, the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 is here, and it's poised to give the Surface Pro 10 for Business a run for its money.

If you're considering picking up one of these versatile Windows convertibles, we can help make that decision easier. Below, we'll compare the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 and Surface Pro 10 for Business side-by-side to see which of these tablets is the ultimate 2-in-1 productivity machine.

Price, specs, & availability

Lenovo revealed the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 in April, whereas the Surface Pro 10 for Business landed in March ahead of the standard Surface Pro 10's May release. Pricing for the Surface Pro 10 for Business starts at $1,199 for the tablet only – the Type Cover keyboard and Surface Pen stylus are sold separately.

In contrast, the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 has a starting sticker price of $1,399 but comes with the keyboard and stylus pen. Lenovo announced it in April, and it will be available in May. Both devices should be available for order through their official websites, and availability from third-party retailers such as Best Buy is expected to increase throughout 2024.

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 CPU Intel Core Ultra U-series GPU Intel Arc integrated Display (Size, Resolution) 12.3 inches, 1920x1280 RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 42Whr Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-C, 3.5mm audio combo jack, Nano SIM (optional) Operating System Windows 11 Pro Webcam 5MP front-facing camera with IR Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 11.15 x 8.01 x 0.37 inches (283.3mmx203.5mmx14.5mm) with keyboard Speakers Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Price Starts at $1,399

Surface Pro 10 for Business CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 135U, Core Ultra 7 155U GPU Intel Graphics Display (Size, Resolution) 13 inches, 2880x1920, 120Hz RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB LPDDR5x Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Gen 4 SSD Battery 48WHr Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4, Surface Connect, Surface Keyboard Operating System Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro Webcam 1440p Surface Studio Camera Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 11.3x8.2x0.37 inches (287x208.6x9.3mm) Speakers 2W stereo with Dolby Atmos Price Starts at $1,199

Design

Lenovo gives you everything right out of the box

The ThinkPad X12 and Surface Pro 10 are technically tablet devices and not laptops, but their convertible designs bridge the gap between tablets and 2-in-1s. Both are designed to be used with a detachable keyboard. This allows you to use these devices as either a laptop or a standalone tablet with the keyboard fully removed, offering more versatility than your standard 2-in-1. Both are also compatible with stylus pens that allow for precise use of the touchscreens.

As mentioned above, the ThinkPad X12 Detachable comes bundled with the keyboard and stylus pen, whereas these accessories are add-ons to the Surface Pro 10 for Business. Their basic form factors are similar, but each has a distinct aesthetic. The X12 Detachable is instantly recognizable as a ThinkPad with black and red detailing. The Pro 10 for Business doesn't stray far from the traditional Surface design language with its sleek (although admittedly rather plain) looks.

The ThinkPad X12 Detachable seems sturdier thanks to its keyboard folio, which is more substantial than the Surface Pro 10's Type Cover. The ThinkPad's famous durability is also immediately apparent on the X12 Detachable. That said, the Surface Pro 10 for Business feels great in the hand, too, the somewhat flimsy-feeling Type Cover notwithstanding.

Neither device boasts a wide selection of ports, which is understandable given that these are sleek tablets and not full-sized laptops. Both at least offer two USB-C interfaces, although only one offers Thunderbolt 4 support on the ThinkPad X12 Detachable, while both Type-C ports on the Surface Pro 10 support it. On the other hand, the ThinkPad has a 3.5mm combination audio jack, which the Surface Pro 10 for Business lacks. Overall, we give the nod to Lenovo's offering here.

Winner: ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2

Display

PixelSense displays continue to impress

The Surface Pro lineup has always impressed in the display department, although the glass touchscreens are very reflective. For this generation, Microsoft applied a proper anti-glare coating to the screen, making the PixelSense display of the Surface Pro 10 for Business almost perfect. It's the perfect size at 13 inches and looks great with its 2880x1920 pixel resolution and buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Unfortunately, the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 lags behind here. We had the same complaint with the first-gen X12 Detachable and are disappointed that Lenovo didn't upgrade the display. Its 12.3-inch screen is smaller than that of Microsoft's offering and has an inferior resolution of 1920x1280. It's not bad; it's just nothing special, and it's outclassed by the Surface Pro display. Frankly, a 1080p screen on a device like this almost feels like an oversight in 2024.

Winner: Surface Pro 10 for Business

Performance

Intel Core Ultra is AI-ready

The highlight of these 2024 releases is the inclusion of Intel's new Core Ultra chips, which offer boosted graphical horsepower and a new AI-ready neural processing unit (NPU). These mobile processors also feature a new, more energy-efficient architecture that reduces energy consumption and should dramatically improve battery life.

Performance-wise, you can expect either of these devices to be pretty similar. Both are available with Core Ultra 5 or 7 U-series processors and LPDDR5x RAM; the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 offers up to 32GB of memory, but you can configure the Surface Pro 10 for Business with as much as 64GB. That's not necessarily a big advantage, considering that such a configuration carries a sticker price of $2,800, which is a questionable value proposition.

The increased GPU power of the Core Ultra chips makes the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 and Surface Pro 10 for Business viable for creative work. The new NPU lends some much-needed muscle to generative AI tasks, which are becoming an increasingly important component of many productivity apps. Neither of these devices is likely to struggle with juggling apps or running demanding software.

Winner: Tie

Battery life

Both are good, but one is better

The Surface Pro 10 for Business runs on a 48 watt-hour internal battery, which provides more longevity than the 42 watt-hour battery inside the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2. As with the display, the battery is another area where Lenovo didn't make any major upgrades from the previous generation, and we wish it would have. The first-gen ThinkPad X12 Detachable offered up to 10 hours of battery life, though, and the new energy-efficient Core Ultra processors should make that even better with the Gen 2.

All that's to say that the ThinkPad X12 isn't exactly short-lived. Microsoft's offering delivers up to 16 hours on a single charge, making it the clear winner. Of course, these figures are for maximum battery life, and you can expect real-world longevity to be a fraction of this when juggling apps and running demanding productivity software.

Winner: Surface Pro 10 for Business

Which one should you buy?

The Surface Pro 10 for Business looks superior to the ThinkPad X12 Detachable on paper, but it's not the one we recommend between these two. The most obvious reason is that the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 includes a keyboard and stylus right out of the box, which you'll want to get the most out of either of these machines. Furthermore, the Surface Pro 10 for Business, which is marketed to companies, is not as good of a buy as the standard Surface Pro 10. If you want a Surface 2-in-1, the Surface Pro 10 is the one to buy (not the Business model). Between the ThinkPad X12 Detachable and the Surface Pro 10 for Business, Lenovo's offering is the one we like more, simply due to its excellent design and classic ThinkPad detailing, making it a better overall productivity tablet.

Conversely, if you're outfitting a company with Windows tablets and have narrowed your choices to these two, the Surface Pro 10 for Business is still a good choice. Although we favor the ThinkPad design, the Surface Pro 10 for Business sports a better display. However, it doesn't include a keyboard and stylus out of the box, negating its lower price and may make the ThinkPad more attractive. Regular users should stick to the standard Surface Pro 10, which packs the superb Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset and an OLED display.