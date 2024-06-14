Surface Pro 11 Editor's choice The Surface Pro 11 is everything a Windows tablet should be, with the low-power, high-performance Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite chipset and an optional OLED display. It's got baked-in AI with Copilot+, but you have to buy some additional accessories to turn it into a true 2-in-1. Pros Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus or X Elite SoC OLED option with the X Elite Long battery life Cons Keyboard cover and stylus are additional extras Gets expensive really quickly $1000 at Best Buy

When you're on the hunt for a great laptop, you've probably noticed that 2-in-1s and tablets with detachable keyboards are getting more common. It makes sense to get a versatile computer that can change to suit your working style, and the best tablets are easily powerful enough for daily computing tasks. While the Surface line has featured tablet computers for a while now, other manufacturers like Lenovo are also bringing out versatile tablets. Can the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 unseat the Surface Pro 11 as the new standard for Windows-powered 2-in-1 tablet computers? We'll compare the two to find out.

Price, specs, & availability

The Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 was announced in April, with a starting MSRP of $1399. It's worth noting that you can't actually buy the 2-in-1 device at that price currently, and the most affordable ThinkPad X12 Detachable is $2399 with an Intel Core Ultra 5 135U vPro processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You do get the ThinkPad-esque detachable keyboard and stylus pen included in the price, and that's true even for the $1399 version when it finally arrives.

The Surface Pro 11 was announced on May 20, 2024, and released in June, with a starting MSRP of $1000. With two different processors to choose from, two RAM tiers, and three storage tiers, the price will increase depending on which options you need. It's worth noting that while Microsoft is making a 5G version, it won't be available until later this year. And you won't get a stylus pen or keyboard cover in the box. Those are additional premium accessories at $130 for the stylus, and starting from $140 for the keyboard covers, all the way up to $350 for the wireless Surface Pro Flex keyboard.

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 CPU Intel Core Ultra U-series GPU Intel Arc integrated Display (Size, Resolution) 12.3 inches, 1920x1280 RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 42Whr Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-C, 3.5mm audio combo jack, Nano SIM (optional) Operating System Windows 11 Pro Webcam 5MP front-facing camera with IR Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 11.15 x 8.01 x 0.37 inches (283.3mmx203.5mmx14.5mm) with keyboard Speakers Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Price Starts at $2,399

Surface Pro 11 CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite GPU Qualcomm Adreno Display (Size, Resolution) 13-inch, 2880x1920 RAM 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5x Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD Battery Up to 14 hours of video playback (Wi-Fi model) Ports 2x USB4 and 1x Surface Connect Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 5MP + IR 1440p front-facing camera, 10MP rear-facing camera Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches Speakers Dual 2W stereo speakers Price Starting at $1,000

Design

Tablet computing for the future and the past

Close

The Surface Pro 11 and ThinkPad X12 are technically tablets with detachable keyboards, not true 2-in-1 or convertible laptops. That said, the keyboards do fasten on to approximate a normal laptop, and detach, so you can use it as a powerful Windows tablet. Both are also compatible with active stylus pens, making them versatile computing devices no matter how you like to work. It's worth noting that the ThinkPad X12 comes with both the ThinkPad-themed keyboard and stylus pen in the box, while these are premium added accessories for the Surface device. Depending on which model of the Surface Pro 11 you pick, that's roughly another $300 to $450 to add to the purchase price, depending on which particular keyboard and pen you pick up.

Aesthetically speaking, the Surface Pro 11 is modern, and is instantly recognizable as a Surface device with the large Surface logo on the fold-out kickstand. The Surface Pro keyboard attaches to the tablet for a more traditional laptop feel, or the $350 Surface Pro Flex keyboard can also be used wirelessly. Unless you really need the wireless connectivity, you can stick with the standard keyboard types.

The ThinkPad X12 Detachable is unmistakably a ThinkPad, with a keyboard folio all in the signature black and red ThinkPad aesthetic. The keyboard has a TrackPoint, and feels substantial, an important point for a favorite of business users who trust ThinkPads to come with great keyboards to type on. The tablet part also feels durable and tough, even with how slim it is to hold.

Both devices have slim port selections, but you do get two USB-C interfaces, which is one more than most tablets. On the ThinkPad X12, only one supports Thunderbolt 4, while both the ports on the Surface Pro 11 support USB4. The ThinkPad also has a rarity on tablets these days, a 3.5mm combination audio jack. Overall, we prefer the understated styling of the Surface, but we know ThinkPad fans will love the X12.

Winner: Surface Pro 11

Display

The Surface outshines the competition

The Surface line has always had great displays, and the Surface Pro 11 is no exception. There are two options here, depending on which processor you pick. The Snapdragon X Plus comes with an LCD display, or the Snapdragon X Elite comes with an OLED panel. Both are 13 inches with a 2880x1920 resolution, and run at 120Hz, and both support an active stylus pen. It also has less glare than previous Surface devices, as noticed by our editor-in-chief, Rich Woods. And it now has a 1440p webcam that's going to be more capable than most Windows tablets, and also many laptops.

Unfortunately, for a premium computing device, the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 lags behind on both fronts. The 12.3-inch screen is slightly smaller than the Surface, and it's also limited to a resolution of 1920x1280. That's Full HD, which isn't great but also isn't bad. It's not what you'd expect from a tablet that costs $1399, and feels like a terrible decision in 2024. The 5MP webcam does have IR for Windows Hello use, and we've used Lenovo's webcams extensively over the years, but it's not quite up to the Surface's new 1440p camera.

Winner: Surface Pro 11

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon vs. Intel Core Ultra in an AI showdown

The Surface Pro 11 features Snapdragon X chips, which haven't been extensively tested yet outside of manufacturer claims. The biggest things to know are that these are extremely power-efficient chips, even while being pretty performant. We've all seen what Arm-based chips can do in Apple devices, and now it's time for Windows-based devices to join them. The neural processing unit (NPU) inside the Surface Pro 11 is powerful enough to support all of Windows 11's AI features, including Recall, Auto Super Resolution, and Live Captions. You can pair the Snapdragon X with either 16GB or 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. That might not be enough for every user, but remember this is a tablet, and space is limited.

Related Snapdragon X: Everything you need to know about Qualcomm's Arm computing chips The Snapdragon X Plus and the Snapdragon X Elite will finally reach laptops very soon, and here's everything you need to know about the X series.

The ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 uses Intel's new Core Ultra chips, with more graphical horsepower, and better power efficiency than the previous generation. It also features an NPU for AI processing tasks, but it's not powerful enough for the full Copilot+ experience. That will have to wait until Lunar Lake arrives later this year, and possibly the Gen 3 of the ThinkPad X12, if and when that becomes available. You can get up to 32GB of memory and up to 1TB of SSD storage, so both devices are pretty similar.

Related Intel's new Core Ultra processors double GPU performance and set up a wave of AI laptops The Intel Core Ultra processor lineup is made for laptops and it comes with Arc graphics and a big AI focus.

Both tablet computers are going to be powerful enough for the same type of daily tasks, and not everyone will mind that the ThinkPad isn't able to access the full range of Copilot+ AI features. That's why this section ends up in a tie, with two power-efficient, powerful Windows-based tablets.

Winner: Tie

Battery life

Snapdragon takes the win

We haven't had the chance to review either of these devices yet, but there are some things we can talk about based on what the manufacturers have said.

The Snapdragon chips in the Surface Pro 11 are incredibly power efficient, and Microsoft says you can get up to 14 hours of video watching on a single charge. That's impressive, and will likely be similar for mixed-use, based on our extensive experience with Snapdragon devices. The ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 has a 42 watt-hour battery, the same capacity as the Gen 1 device. While the new Intel Core Ultra processors should be more efficient, we don't think they'll make a huge difference to the running time.

Winner: Surface Pro 11

Which one should you buy?

The Surface Pro 11 is the best Surface tablet to date, and has tons of battery life thanks to the efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors. It just isn't a 2-in-1 or even really a fully functional PC right out of the box, requiring around $300 of accessories like the keyboard cover and stylus pen to make it truly shine. That stings somewhat, but it's still cheaper than the ThinkPad X12 Detachable, at least until Lenovo releases the promised $1399 variant. The 5G variant of the Surface Pro 11 isn't coming until later this year, which will be more versatile, but maybe you won't need to wait. After all, tethering works so well with modern smartphones.

That doesn't mean you shouldn't check out the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2. It's one of the best ThinkPads you can get, and even has the ThinkPad signature TrackPoint on the detachable keyboard. What's more, you get the detachable keyboard and the active stylus pen included in the box from the get-go, saving you time and money tracking down accessories that will work with the tablet. It does have one major drawback, in that the screen is limited to 1080p, something that shouldn't happen on a computer at this price. Oh, and the promised $1399 entry level model still isn't available, so expect to pay nearly double that if you do want the ThinkPad.